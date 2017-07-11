German and Israeli presidents commemorate 50 years since Munich Olympics attack

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the Munich Olympics attack.

The two leaders were attending a ceremony at Fürstenfeldbruck airbase, where the 1972 terror attack came to a climax.

On September 5, 1972, eight Palestinian gunmen stormed the Israeli team's apartment at the Olympic village. The Black September militants shot dead two Israeli team members, and took a further nine Israelis hostage.

In a botched response from West German police, all nine hostages were killed, as well as five hostage-takers and a police officer. The incident caused a deep rift between Germany and Israel, just 27 years after the Holocaust and during the first major international sporting event on German soil since the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

West Germany had hoped the Games would showcase a new face to the country, but the actions of police and German security authorities were harshly criticized and caused outrage in Israel.



Remembering the Munich Olympics massacre 50 years ago

Munich mayor apologizes

At a separate ceremony at the Olympic Village on Monday morning, Munich's Mayor Dieter Reiter apologized for the "momentous mistakes" of the organizers of the Games.

"I am sorry for that and I apologize for the fact that after the attack, what would have been demanded by humanity was simply not done — admitting the mistakes and taking responsibility for them."

At the village event, Israeli Sports Minister Hili Tropper said the hostages had been murdered in cold blood, and the fact the Games had continued as planned meant the event was stained with blood.

Bereaved family members had threatened to overshadow Monday's events with a boycott over a long-delayed compensation deal. However, Germany on Wednesday agreed to a €28 million ($28 million) payout for relatives, averting the boycott.

In the deal, the German state for the first time acknowledged its "responsibility" in failings that led to the deaths of 11 Israelis. Family members had long fought for an official apology, and access to official documents.

Herzog will also hold a speech in the German parliament, or Bundestag, on Tuesday, and visit the former concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen, where thousands of Jews were imprisoned under the Nazi regime. Many died of disease, starvation and mistreatment.

aw/msh (AFP, dpa, epd)