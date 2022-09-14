  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
Sertan Sanderson Moderation

Sertan Sanderson

Just a human who seeks to make sense of the world and wants understand what truly motivates people using the wonderful tools of journalism

From Turkey to Germany by way of Texas, London and Cape Town, Sertan appears to be unable to sit still — much to the dismay or pleasure of his editors, depending on what stories he's pitching (and in what language).

Coming to terms with the fact that the only Broadway he ever might see if he were pursue a career as a performer might be in Ealing or Tooting, he chose to study journalism at CITY University, University of London instead. 

For years, he worked as a freelance broadcast reporter, covering everything from Hurricane Katrina in the US to Oscar Pistorius standing in front of his toilet door in Pretoria. During this time, his bylines started to appear in The Guardian, The Citizen, The South African, and in a little dissertation he wrote at the University of Buckingham.

Realizing that racking up air miles as a roving reporter was nowhere near as glamorous as it had sounded, Sertan came to DW, where he started to primarily focus on stories from the African continent, in particular sharing narratives built around one of the biggest issues of our age: migration.
 

Skip next section Featured stories by Sertan Sanderson

Featured stories by Sertan Sanderson

A women drinks water at a water distribution point at Muuri camp in Baidoa, Somalia

UN: Millions at risk of starvation in Somalia

If nothing is done within days, people in Somalia will start dying, according to the Red Cross.
Food SecuritySeptember 14, 2022
A group of children with albinism in rural Tanzania

Verdict shines light on anti-albino prejudice

A priest, a cop and 10 others were found guilty of murdering and mutilating a 22-year-old for the pigment of his skin.
Law and JusticeJune 28, 2022
Portrait of Zanele Muholi

Queer South Africa: Zanele Muholi breaks taboos

Now on show in a Berlin exhibition, South African photographer Zanele Muholi's work focuses on LGBTQ Black identities.
CultureNovember 26, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Sertan Sanderson

Stories by Sertan Sanderson

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda: New anti-homosexuality law could spark migration

Uganda: New anti-homosexuality law could spark migration

Uganda's new law against homosexuality could lead to a migration wave.
EqualityAugust 14, 2023
Nationalflagge von Simbabwe

2023 Zimbabwe general election

2023 Zimbabwe general election

Zimbabwe is set for an election in August amid record inflation and an alleged intensifying crackdown on the opposition.
PoliticsJuly 21, 202329:57 min
Alexanderplatz square in Berlin.

Hidden Berlin: 10 fun facts about the German capital

Hidden Berlin: 10 fun facts about the German capital

Berlin has become a tourist magnet since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are 10 facts about the city you may not know.
TravelJune 12, 202311 images
A restaurant in Cape Town is lit up by candles during power cuts

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

The country’s power provider can’t keep up with demand. Mafias, corruption and theft make the problem a complex one.
PoliticsMay 28, 2023
A teenager is seen wearing virtual reality devices on his eyes and left hand as he works from home

Call: Present your start-up at the DW Global Media Forum

Call: Present your start-up at the DW Global Media Forum

Send us your application and compete with entrepreneurs from around the globe, gain fresh skills and discover new ideas.
MediaMarch 30, 2023
Der Planet Erde mit NASA-Texturen 3D-Illustration

AfricaLink on Air — 06 January 2023

AfricaLink on Air — 06 January 2023

DW's AfricaLink Special Edition: What are the expectations of Africans in 2023?
PoliticsJanuary 6, 202329:59 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage