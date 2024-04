04/27/2024 April 27, 2024

Globally recognized South African artist Pitika Ntuli grew up under apartheid and became an active member in the struggle movement against the regime. But he had to suffer for his activism: Ntuli was imprisoned and sent to death row. After mounting international pressure, he was able to leave the country, living in exile for over 30 years. Art became a coping mechanism for him - and much more.