04/26/2024 April 26, 2024

Ndumie Funda fought tirelessly against apartheid in her youth. Aged 50 now, she confronts a different kind of hatred every day: Supporting lesbians who have been ostracized from their communities, her present struggle is based on equality for all South Africans. In particular, Funda wants to see an end to the practise of 'corrective rape' — a violent hate crime intended to 'fix' homosexuality.