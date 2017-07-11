Opinion: Tories gave Queen Elizabeth II an unfitting end

Let's just hope that the end was so near earlier this week that Queen Elizabeth II failed to grasp quite how precarious a bind her beloved Britain was in at the hour of her passing.
Alas, given the queen's famed knack for perception and reading others, and her acuity even in advanced age, that seems unlikely.
DW's Mark Hallam writes that the queen deserved a better final week of life
On consecutive days, the 96-year-old geared up for her last official appointments.
First, she ejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a morally bankrupt mountebank with nothing but the gift of the gab — which, granted, he occasionally deploys amusingly or eloquently.
Then, the queen appointed Liz Truss, a woman almost five decades her junior and with all the charisma of a cabbage. The last person standing in a grueling and pointless Conservative uncivil war of Brexit-fueled attrition that cast a pall over roughly 10 of the last years of Elizabeth's reign all told.
Truss must now lead Britain through the aftermath of a global pandemic, amid the potential for outbreak of a global conflict, and facing a level of inflation unseen since her teenage years in the early 1990s.
The prime minister will have the less popular, less emotionally robust, more politically opinionated and similarly inexperienced King Charles III to help shoulder that burden. And he'll be just itching to make a difference after more than half a century waiting in the wings. What could possibly go wrong?
From Jubilee to Conservative limbo to the grave
The last two months of her reign were marred by the two-penny political theater of a Conservative leadership contest, dragged out for an excruciating two months in the middle of spiking inflation, an energy crisis and a hot war in Europe.
The country was forced to stand still and wait for 200,000 Conservative Party members to decide which immature lightweight least resembled the dregs of a Tory barrel Brexit scraped bare years ago.
The comments Truss and Johnson made after Elizabeth's death spoke volumes.
Truss, more one for posing in flashy Instagram photos than for public speaking or debate, faced her first epochal press conference far sooner than she would have liked.
Her flat, faltering, empty delivery at least struck the tone of someone in pain. But Truss, eyes glued to her text, hit none of the high points of a perfectly well-crafted address — her monotone unwavering whether talking of the "dark days ahead" or "the rock on which modern Britain was built" or "through thick and thing [sic]" or about how "we are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral."
No Winston Churchill
Which brings us to Exhibit B: Boris Johnson.
Johnson, who often can capture a mood in a pithy phrase, wrote of a "deep and personal sense of loss — far more intense, perhaps, than we expected."
On seeing the flowery and effusive farewell from so charming a cad, the veteran British satirist Tom Jamieson addressed Johnson on Twitter: "Britain will never forget that image of The Queen sat alone at her husband's funeral to show the country she stood with them, whilst your mob in Downing Street partied. What a loathsome disgrace to the country you were."
One hopes, rather fervently, that, in their weekly and entirely private audiences, the queen once had the chance to say to Boris what very few could with a straight face. Hopefully, the keen student of modern politics and history channeled US Senator Lloyd Bentsen's rebuke of Dan Quayle, and told Johnson — who also wrote perhaps the worst biography of Churchill among a great many who have tried — that he was a cheap imitation of her first prime minister:
"Prime minister, I served with Winston Churchill. I knew Winston Churchill. Winston Churchill was a friend of mine. Prime minister, you're no Winston Churchill."
I for one choose to believe this might have been said. Not that Boris Johnson would have been listening.
Edited by: Milan Gagnon
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Mourning Elizabeth II
"Grief is the price we pay for love," Queen Elizabeth II once said. Now the world mourns her — the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on Thursday after 70 years as sovereign. The queen saw the disintegration of the British Empire, appointed 15 prime ministers and weathered turbulent times in her family.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Queen at 25
George VI, King of the United Kingdom died on February 6, 1952. His 25-year-old daughter Elizabeth was traveling at the time and received the news in Kenya. She did not have time for silent mourning — now Elizabeth was the Queen. She was crowned almost a year and a half later, in June 1953 in London's Westminster Abbey, the Church of the Kings
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Preparation for her future role
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father George VI ascended the British throne in 1936, making his eldest daughter heir to the throne. Over the years, she was systematically prepared for her future role. During World war II, Elizabeth gave her first speech broadcast by the BBC. She was 14 at the time.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Queen and mother
In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Queen and mother
In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Queen of people's hearts?
Every year, she celebrated the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade, an event marking the official birthday of the British sovereign since 1748. This year was her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people. She was respected and revered, popular and well-liked. But Queen of Hearts she was not; that was a nickname later given to another member of the royal family.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Difficult years
For many people in Britain, Lady Diana, the late wife of then-Prince Charles, and the monarch's daughter-in-law, was the Queen of Hearts. The marriage fell apart, the heir to the throne and Lady Diana were divorced in 1995. When Lady Diana died in a car accident two years later, the Queen's rather cool reaction provoked fierce public criticism.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
The next fairytale wedding
Diana's eldest son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in April 2011, and millions of people celebrated the bride and groom. Reportedly, the Queen gave Kate a few tips before the engagement, and her granddaughter-in-law quickly grew into her royal role, delighting the Queen with a happy marriage and three great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Renegade grandson
Diana's younger son, Prince Harry, married the US actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and the Queen gave her blessing. However, royal life did not suit the young couple. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, both spoke openly about their difficulties with the institution of monarchy. The couple ultimately said goodbye to royal life and moved to the US.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Life in the spotlight
The crown can be a burden as it comes with great responsibility and a life under permanent public scrutiny. Family problems, divorces, deaths, scandals — Elizabeth coped in her own calm way. That's what most people in Britain liked about her.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Monarch for 15 Commonwealth realms
She appointed 11 men and three women prime minister of the UK, the latest being Liz Truss in September 2022. As head of a constitutional monarchy, in addition to the UK, Elizabeth had a symbolic function in the 14 Commonwealth realms, which includes Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Many dignified decades
In 1952, Elizabeth said her coronation should not be a sign of power and past greatness, but rather an expression of hope for the years she would be allowed to serve and rule with God's grace. Decades later, she was the longest-serving head of state in the world.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
'Defender of the faith' and style icon
Her full title was Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other countries and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. She was also known for her monochrome skirt suits and elaborate, matching hats.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Deep sorrow
In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died two months before his 100th birthday. They were married for 73 years and navigated all manner of crises, including marital crises. But even the loss of her husband and companion did not keep the Queen from her duty and she continued to serve as head of state.
Elizabeth II: The life of a queen
Farewell, my Queen
The world bids farewell to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom for almost seven decades, mother of four children, one of the defining figures of the 20th century and the present. The throne of the rulers of England will now be taken by her son, King Charles III.
Author: Sabine Peschel