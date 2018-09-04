 Migration ′mother of all political problems,′ says German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer | News | DW | 06.09.2018

News

The German minister has claimed migration is at the heart of society's disillusionment with politics. He expressed sympathy for protesters in Chemnitz, sparked by the killing of a man allegedly involving asylum-seekers.

A backlit person sitting on the side of a boat (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ANSA/C. Fusco)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, head the CSU, the conservative sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, has said that migration was the "mother of all political problems" in Germany and one of the principal reasons for waning support for the established parties, German media report.

"Many people now associate their social problems with the issue of migration," he told the Rheinische Post, adding that if Germany didn't change its migration policy major political parties would continue losing ground. He went on to link the "order of humanity" with balancing the political concerns of migrants and Germans.

Seehofer, who sparked a major row within the governing coalition earlier this year with his uncompromising stance on migration, had been criticized for not condemning the far-right protests after the killing of a German man in Chemnitz. He was killed after a brawl allegedly involving two asylum-seekers believed to be from Syria and Iraq.

  • Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    #wirsindmehr

    More than 65,000 people turned out for the #wirsindmehr (literally "we are more") concert in Chemnitz to protest against neo-Nazi violence. Speaking at the start of the show, organizers said they wanted to show there was "no place in Chemnitz for Nazis." The lineup included a mix of local Chemnitz bands and was headlined by one of Germany's most famous punk bands.

  • Right-wing demonstrators ignite pyrotechnics and wave German flags.

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    A response to the far-right

    The concert came after days of far-right anti-migrant protests took hold of the eastern German city following the death of a 35-year-old German man. Daniel H. was stabbed to death in the early hours of Agust 25, allegedly by a Syrian and an Iraqi national.

  • A crowd member holds a sign saying Love instead of hate

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    'Love instead of hate'

    Punters waved colorful signs with messages of welcome and love as they walked into the concert. The show opened with a minute of silence in honor of Daniel H., while volunteers collected donations to be split between the victim's family and anti-racism initiatives in Chemnitz.

  • Singer Felix Brummer of the rock band Kraftklub takes the stage

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    'You're not alone'

    The line-up catered for what was a mostly young crowd, with acts including punk act Feine Sahne Fischfilet, rappers Trettman and Marteria & Casper, and indie rockers Kraftklub. "We're not naive. We're not laboring under the illusion that you hold a concert and the world is saved," said Kraftklub singer Felix Brummer. But it's "important to show that you're not alone," he added.

  • Singer Campino from the rock band Die Toten Hosen is on stage

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    Campino in Chemnitz

    One of Germany's most famous punk bands, Die Toten Hosen, headlined the show. "This is not about the fight between right and left, it's about basic decency," said lead singer Campino. "And it is very important to stop this conduct while it is a snowball and before it becomes an avalanche," he added.


Not 'blind' to far-right extremism

Seehofer told Rheinische Post that people who do the Hitler salute — like some of the protesters — would be prosecuted and that the CSU party was not blind "in the right eye."

However, he said he could understand why people were upset about the killing and that taking to the streets does not make them Nazis, according to Die Welt newspaper.

He said if he was not a minister, he would have taken to the streets, too, but "obviously not with the radicals," he added.

Merkel, meanwhile, clearly condemned the radical protesters, saying that "we have seen pictures [from Chemnitz] that clearly showed hate and the persecution of innocent people."

Saxony's premier, Michael Kretschmer, however insisted that there had been no "mobs, hounding or pogroms" in Chemnitz, leading some to accuse him of trivializing far-right extremism in the eastern state.

German journalists targeted by far-right

