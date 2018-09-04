Saxony premier: 'There was no pogrom in Chemnitz'

The state premier of the the regional government in Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, on Wednesday claimed that right wing protests in the city of Chemitz had not led to the mob pursuit of migrants.

Kretschmer told members of the state parliament that some of the reporting of the situation had been overhyped, in particular reports of protesters "hounding" people in the city who appeared to be foreigners.

Right-wing protests in Chemnitz have dominated headlines in Germany — and further afield — since the stabbing to death of a 35-year-old German man on August 26, for which an Iraqi and Syrian man were arrested. Police are now seeking a third suspect.

But Kretschmer warned against the demonization of all those who had taken part in the rally, claiming that many were merely angry over the local man's death, rather than driven by political extremism. He said those who had taken part should not be "pilloried" as a whole.

"One thing is clear. There was no mob, there was no hunt and there were no pogrom in Chemnitz," said Kretschmer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Misinformation German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a women.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and leftist demonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators. Author: Louisa Wright



Kretschmer said he remained convinced that far-right extremism was the "biggest danger to our society," with numerous reports of neo-Nazis making Heil Hitler signs at rallies.

'Sweeping and harsh judgment'

However, Kretschmer condemned the way events in the city had been characterized by media outside Saxony, saying it was "astonishing that those who are so far away have passed a particularly sweeping and harsh judgment on this city."

The Chemnitz case is the latest in a series of violent crimes involving asylum-seekers as suspects that have received huge media attention and prompted public protests at the scene of the crime. Such instances have stoked anger over Merkel's decision in 2015 to temporarily open Germany's borders to roughly 1 million refugees and migrants crossing the continent. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been able to capitalize on anti-refugee sentiment, particularly in eastern states like Saxony which votes for a new state parliament in September next year.

Chancellor Merkel appeared to contradict her party colleague's assessment of the situation.

"We saw pictures that very clearly revealed hate and thereby also the persecution of innocent people. One must distance oneself from that," said Merkel.

In response to a question about Merkel's comments, Kretschmer told Germany's Welt newspaper that he had also been "horrified" by instances of violence and saw no contradiction with what Merkel had said. He argued that the extent of the violence had merely been overstated.

"I don’t think it’s acceptable that a whole city or state is put under suspicion," he said. "That is as absurd as it is irresponsible, because it only benefits the extremists."

'Beyond help'

Meanwhile, the state premier's comments drew direct criticism from political opponents.

Ralf Stegner, deputy leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), told Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper that Kretschmer was pandering to the right.

"The CDU in Saxony has apparently not understood that there is no use in playing up to the right. If Mr. Kretschmer still doesn't understand that, then he is beyond help."

Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Germany's Green party, accused Kretschmer of not taking the situation seriously enough.

"By downplaying this, Mr. Kretschmer is just continuing to look the other way, which is exactly what led to Chemnitz. There is obviously a serious problem with the right wing," Baerbock told Bild.

rc/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

