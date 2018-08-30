Chemnitz rocks against the far-right

Under the watchful gaze of Chemnitz's giant Karl Marx statue, seven German punk and hip hop acts are performing to show that there is more to the eastern German city than Hitler salutes, and neo-Nazi and other extremist violence.

Adopting the slogan "Wir sind mehr" (literally, "we are more") used by anti-Nazi protesters — and headlined by one of Germany's best-known punk acts, Dusseldorf-based Die Toten Hosen — Monday afternoon's open-air gig aims to "rise against far-right rabble-rousing" and take a stand against the far-right, fascism and racism.

Chemnitz has been shaken by violent demonstrations, mostly stoked by far-right groups, some of which were supported by the populist AfD party, the third-largest party in the German parliament.

Several demonstrators openly did the Hitler salute — a criminal offense in Germany — leading to nationwide debates about the strength and degree of influence of the far-right, especially in the east.

The violence was triggered by the fatal stabbing of a German man after a brawl allegedly involving a Syrian and an Iraqi national on August 25.

Campino, the lead singer of Die Toten Hosen, said the concert was not only about listening to music, but "to declare solidarity with those who stay here and see the fight through every day."

"All that have decency" must stand against the right-wing mob, Camino said.

Watch video 02:07 Now live 02:07 mins. Thousands attend rival rallies in Chemnitz

The concert also features the Rostock-based leftist band Feine Sahne Fischfilet, which roughly translates as "fish fillets in creamy sauce," which has made headlines for its extreme left wing, anti-state and anti-police lyrics in the past. Media reports suggest, though, that the band has distanced itself from those types of lyrics.

Their participation has caused ructions in Berlin, where German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who supports Monday's event, has been criticized for not checking up on the line-up more thoroughly.

The concert also features eastern German bands Kraftklub as well as Marteria & Casper, K.I.Z, Nura and Trettmann.

"It is important to show that one is not alone," said Felix Brummer of Chemnitz band Kraftclub, adding that the problem of right-wing extremism would "unfortunately not be gone tomorrow."