 Chemnitz: Top bands organize concert against racism | Music | DW | 30.08.2018

Music

Chemnitz: Top bands organize concert against racism

Die Toten Hosen and Kraftklub are among the German bands planning to rock Chemnitz on Monday. They want to send a message in view of massive violent far-right unrest in the eastern German city.

Campino, Tote Hosen lead singer (picture alliance/dpa/A.Burgi)

Several German bands are headed to Chemnitz for a late afternoon open air concert on Monday, taking a stand against racism, violence and xenophobia.

The eastern German city was the scene of protests and far-right violence at the beginning of the week. 

The line-up for Monday's free concert under the motto "There are more of us" includes Germany's Die Toten Hosen.

Along with the popular punk rock band, rappers Marteria & Casper, K.I.Z, Feine Sahne Fischfilet as well as local bands Trettmann and Kraftklub are performing on the square at the Karl Marx monument.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

Kraftklub is back!

The concert was initiated by Kraftklub, who came to fame with a hymn to their hometown of Chemnitz.

In a joint statement, the participating musicians paid tribute to the thousands of people took to the streets in Chemnitz to face off the far-right throngs. "We celebrate every one of you," they wrote. "We can't simply leave the streets to this racist mob without a reaction, and hope many more people will come along."

"We want to show all the people who were attacked by neo-Nazis that they are not alone," they said and urged people to head to Chemnitz.

Within hours after the concert was announced, many thousands of fans reacted on Facebook, promising to be there.

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a women.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and leftist demonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


db/eg (dpa, epd)

DW recommends

Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events

A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)  

Opinion: A predictable fiasco in Chemnitz

A right-wing mob has been rampaging through the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The police are on site, but authorities seem out of their depth. They lack the will to intervene, argues Hans Pfeifer. (28.08.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and leftist protesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kraftklub is back!  

Related content

Saxony premier to hold town hall meeting in Chemnitz 30.08.2018

The leader of the eastern German state of Saxony is to hold a town hall meeting in Chemnitz after days of far-right rallies sent shockwaves across the country. The events have raised questions about tensions between locals and new arrivals in the city.

Deutschland Demonstration der rechten Szene in Chemnitz

Merkel slams far-right violence in Chemnitz, Seehofer and AfD more muted 28.08.2018

Many high-ranking German politicians joined Chancellor Merkel in issuing a blanket condemnation of racism and violence. However, anti-immigration voices in the corridors of power were less vehement.

Deutschland Demonstration der rechten Szene in Chemnitz

Chemnitz fears for reputation after demonstrators duel 28.08.2018

The eastern German city has been recovering after being the scene of a far-right demonstration and violence. A fatal stabbing, blamed on a Syrian, preceded the unrest. Residents have not welcomed the new media attention.

Film

Kino Favoriten Kino #25 best German Dramas Das Leben der Anderen (picture-alliance/dpa/Buena Vista)

German films that made it to the Oscars

As Germany announces its 2018 submission for the upcoming Academy Awards, here's a look back at films that were actually nominated — and the three that won.  

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

