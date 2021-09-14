You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: DW
Hans Pfeifer
@Pfeiferha
Hans Pfeifer is a DW reporter specializing in right-wing extremism.
Featured stories by Hans Pfeifer
A visit to Germany's far-right stronghold
AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla battles against societal change. And is set to win — in some regions, at least.
Politics
09/14/2021
September 14, 2021
Stories by Hans Pfeifer
Holocaust survivors in Post-War Germany
For years after liberation, tens of thousands of Jews had to continue living in camps in Germany.
History
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
03:17 min
Holocaust survivors in post-war Germany
May 1945, Germany. The Nazis have been defeated; the concentration camps liberated.
History
05/05/2023
May 5, 2023
52:15 min
'What happened in Rostock is a disgrace'
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has marked the 30th anniversary of major xenophobic riots.
Politics
08/25/2022
August 25, 2022
COVID protests in Germany: Orchestrated anger
Protesters against pandemic restrictions have changed their strategy.
Society
01/11/2022
January 11, 2022
Opinion: The AfD has laid the foundations for disaster
The past eight years have shown what the AfD is capable of, but do the other parties get it?
Politics
12/17/2021
December 17, 2021
COVID protests escalate in Germany
In Germany, protesters against COVID restrictions are teaming up with the far-right — via Telegram.
Society
12/14/2021
December 14, 2021
