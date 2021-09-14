  1. Skip to content
Pfeifer Hans Kommentarbild App
Image: DW

Hans Pfeifer

Hans Pfeifer is a DW reporter specializing in right-wing extremism.

Featured stories by Hans Pfeifer

Deutschland Tino Chrupalla beim AfD-Bundesparteitag

A visit to Germany's far-right stronghold

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla battles against societal change. And is set to win — in some regions, at least.
PoliticsSeptember 14, 2021
Stories by Hans Pfeifer

Joseph Alexander, holocaust survivor

Holocaust survivors in Post-War Germany

For years after liberation, tens of thousands of Jews had to continue living in camps in Germany.
History17 hours ago03:17 min
DW Dokumentationen KW 18 | Im Land der Täter

Holocaust survivors in post-war Germany

May 1945, Germany. The Nazis have been defeated; the concentration camps liberated.
HistoryMay 5, 202352:15 min
Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaking into microphones, standing in front of the so-called sunflower house where the riots took place

'What happened in Rostock is a disgrace'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has marked the 30th anniversary of major xenophobic riots.
PoliticsAugust 25, 2022
Freiberg evening protest

COVID protests in Germany: Orchestrated anger

Protesters against pandemic restrictions have changed their strategy.
SocietyJanuary 11, 2022
Deutschland | AfD Parteitag in Dresden

Opinion: The AfD has laid the foundations for disaster

The past eight years have shown what the AfD is capable of, but do the other parties get it?
PoliticsDecember 17, 2021
Anti-COVID protesters with torches, facing riot police in Greiz

COVID protests escalate in Germany

In Germany, protesters against COVID restrictions are teaming up with the far-right — via Telegram.
SocietyDecember 14, 2021
