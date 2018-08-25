Germany: stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz

A street festival in the eastern German city of Chemnitz was canceled on Sunday, hours before it was supposed to conclude, after 800 people took to the streets to protest the death of a 35-year-old man.

The victim, said to be of German origin, was stabbed during an altercation that involved 10 people, several of which were of "various nationalities," police sources said.

The brawl took place at around 3am local time on Sunday, following the street festival's closing Saturday night, and began with a verbal dispute. Aside from the victim, two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, while two others were taken into custody.

Far-right groups mobilize

Police had trouble clearing the unruly crowds that gathered Sunday afternoon, which included far-right groups, who authorities said were generally uncooperative and hurled bottles at the officers. Overwhelmed by the spontaneous gathering, reinforcements had to be called from the larger nearby cities of Leipzig and Dresden.

According to German daily news site Bild, some members of the crowd chanted far-right slogans like "we are the people" and protested against crimes committed by foreigners. Some demonstrators were allegedly seen hunting down people of non-German descent and attacking them, Bild reported.

The mobilizations were spontaneous and are said to have originated by calls to demonstrate on social media. Among the groups who urged its supporters to take to the streets were the political party AfD, which is set to have gathered some 100 supporters on the streets. Bild reported that members of the right-wing "Kaotic Chemnitz" football group also gathered its members.

Chemnitz mayor: 'horrified' by events

Police sources told German magazine Der Spiegel that several people had filed assault charges, including one German man, a woman of Bulgarian descent and a man of Syrian descent.

Chemnitz Mayor Barbara Ludwig told local media that she was "horrified" after seeing what took place in her city on Sunday.

Authorities have not yet spoken on what caused the deadly altercation, but according to German media, rumors circulated alleging that the dispute began after a woman was reportedly harassed. Police sources did not confirm this information.

The street festival, which ran all weekend, was set to conclude at 8pm local time on Sunday, but was abruptly ended at 4pm due to the confrontation between the police and demonstrators in the afternoon.

