Violent crimes - such as murder, manslaughter or robberies - capture the interest of an audience worldwide. Germany is not one of the states, who censor the media and restrict reporting violent crime.

In Germany not one day goes by without the media reporting an incident of violent crime such as Grievously Bodily Harm, muggings or murder. DW, too, reports on crime, when the case is of larger significance in society. We try to avoid excruciating detail, pictures of blood or dead bodies - and we don't spell out suspects' full names. Here is a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to such incidents.