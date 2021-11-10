Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Crime

Violent crimes - such as murder, manslaughter or robberies - capture the interest of an audience worldwide. Germany is not one of the states, who censor the media and restrict reporting violent crime.

In Germany not one day goes by without the media reporting an incident of violent crime such as Grievously Bodily Harm, muggings or murder. DW, too, reports on crime, when the case is of larger significance in society. We try to avoid excruciating detail, pictures of blood or dead bodies - and we don't spell out suspects' full names. Here is a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to such incidents.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 2021 Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said on September 8, 2021. There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself, Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopia, Amnesty says 10.11.2021

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children. A new report says many of them were unable to get medical help after the assault.
Einsatzkräfte stehen vor der Gaststätte, in dem die Bahnreisenden kurzzeitig untergebracht worden sind. Bei einer Messerattacke im ICE Passau-Hamburg sind am Samstag drei Menschen schwer verletzt worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter, ein 27-jähriger Mann, sei festgenommen worden, teilte die bayerische Polizei nach einem Großeinsatz am Bahnhof Seubersdorf in der Oberpfalz mit.

Germany: Police rule out terrorism in Bavaria train attack 07.11.2021

The man who stabbed four people on a German train on Saturday is believed to have been suffering from delusions that people were "following him." Police have not found any link to terrorist motivation for the attack.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 13, 2021 A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask stands guard as a general view shows a special courtroom on January 13, 2021 on the opening day of the 'Rinascita-Scott' maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria. - Italy struck a first blow on November 5, 2021 against nearly 100 alleged mobsters and others linked to the largest mafia trial in more than three decades, handing decades-long sentences to some of the 'Ndrangheta's fiercest operatives. (Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP)

Italy convicts first 70 'ndrangheta members in massive Mafia trial 07.11.2021

The 'ndrangheta organized crime network took over from the Cosa Nostra as the wealthiest and most powerful Italian Mafia in the world. Another 355 people will be tried and face sentencing in coming years.
ARCHIV - 07.11.2018, Berlin: Polizeibeamte führen mit Handschellen einen festgenommenen Mann nach einer Razzia in einem Wohnhaus in Tempelhof ab. (zu Koks-Taxis, Bordelle, Schießereien - Neue Einblicke in die Clan-Szene) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Crime in Germany falls 15% in 15 years 05.11.2021

The stats show Germany is "one of the safest countries in the world," the interior minister says. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an increase in domestic violence as well as far-right crimes online.
3141454 06/28/2017 IT systems in several countries have undergone a global ransomware attack. Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Foto: Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik/dpa |

US issues $10m bounty in hunt for DarkSide hackers 05.11.2021

The State Department has announced a reward for information about leaders of the cybercrime group DarkSide, which targeted a major US oil pipeline.
Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)

Mexico drug gang shootout kills 2 near Cancun 05.11.2021

A shootout involving rival gangs near the Mexican resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead. The gun battle sparked panic among foreign tourists.
02.11.2021, Wuppertal - Die Angeklagte steht im Landgericht neben ihrem Anwalt Thomas Seifert. Die Solingerin soll vor gut einem Jahr fünf ihrer sechs Kinder betäubt und umgebracht haben. Im Prozess um den Mord an fünf Kindern in Solingen sollen die Plädoyers gehalten werden.

Germany: Mother given life sentence for killing 5 of her children 04.11.2021

The crime occurred in the western German city of Solingen. The 28-year-old allegedly sedated and suffocated her children after seeing a photo of her husband with a new partner.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 A van drives outside the stadum with picture of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in protest to the takeover of Newcastle United Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

A tribunal to fight impunity for killing journalists 03.11.2021

In more than 80% of cases involving murdered journalists, the killers are never brought to justice. A tribunal set up by press freedom NGOs wants to stop this impunity and call governments to account, as well.

ABD0012_20211102 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Ein Mann zündet eine Kerze an im Rahmen eines Gedenkens der Stadt Wien an die Opfer des Terroranschlags vor einem Jahr, am Dienstag, 2. November 2021, in Wien. - FOTO: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER - 20211102_PD1573

Vienna honors victims of terror attack 1 year later 02.11.2021

Austrian leaders have taken part in a memorial service to remember the people killed during a shooting spree in central Vienna in 2020. Criticism remains over the government's actions in the run-up to the violence.
A United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) armoured personnel carrier (APC) keep guard as they patrol the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Antonie Rolland NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

UN: 10 unarmed peacekeepers shot by CAR presidential guard 02.11.2021

The peacekeepers were shot after their arrival in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. The UN said that the incident "appeared to be a deliberate and unspeakable attack."
October 18, 2021, London, England, United Kingdom: JES STALEY, chief executive officer of Barclays Plc, is seen arriving at Downing Street Ã¢â¬ÅGlobal BritainÃ¢â¬Â dinner hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, (Credit Image: Â© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

Jes Staley, head of Barclays bank, steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein probe 01.11.2021

The CEO of a major British bank has quit as investigators look into his dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays said CEO Jes Staley had not been aware of the sex crime accusations against Epstein.

People wait for a train to leave a station in Tokyo early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area late Thursday, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Japan stabbing attack: At least 17 injured on Tokyo train 31.10.2021

The suspect, who was reportedly dressed as the "Joker" character, was arrested for attempted murder after the stabbing rampage. He also started a fire on the train, with smoke filling the carriage.
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Alec Baldwin answers questions about fatal film set shooting 31.10.2021

Alec Baldwin has addressed the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. With his wife, Hilaria, at his side, the US actor took questions from paparazzi in a tense but courteous exchange.
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with 'sex crime' 28.10.2021

A charge has been filed against New York's former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The disgraced politician stepped down after facing allegations of serial sexual harassment.
21.07.2020 Ein Demonstrantin hält während einer Kundgebung in der Wiesbadener Innenstadt ein Plakat mit der Aufschrift Solidarität mit den Betroffenen des NSU 2.0. Anlass der Protestaktion war eine Sitzung des Landtags-Innenausschusses zu der Affäre um rechtsextreme Drohschreiben. Bei der Sitzung ging es auch um ein mögliches rechtes Netzwerk bei der hessischen Polizei.

Germany charges 'NSU 2.0' far-right threats suspect 28.10.2021

A 53-year-old is charged with incitement to racial hatred, impersonating an officer, and posessing child sexual abuse images. He signed his messages "NSU 2.0" after the infamous terror group.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
Show more articles