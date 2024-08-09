  1. Skip to content
Attacker kills 3 Israeli guards at Allenby Bridge

Irfan Aftab
September 8, 2024

Israel has closed its land border with Jordan following a shooting in which three border guards and a gunman were killed. The incident happened at the Allenby Bridge, a key crossing. Jordan has confirmed the attacker was one of its citizens.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kPdF
