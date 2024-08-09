Attacker kills 3 Israeli guards at Allenby Bridge

ConflictsMiddle EastAttacker kills 3 Israeli guards at Allenby BridgeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastIrfan Aftab09/08/2024September 8, 2024Israel has closed its land border with Jordan following a shooting in which three border guards and a gunman were killed. The incident happened at the Allenby Bridge, a key crossing. Jordan has confirmed the attacker was one of its citizens.https://p.dw.com/p/4kPdFAdvertisement