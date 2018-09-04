 Police search for third Chemnitz murder suspect | News | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police search for third Chemnitz murder suspect

Two suspects are in custody for the stabbing death of Daniel H., a warrant has been issued for a third. Pressure is mounting on politicians to say where these men came from and why they were allowed to stay in Germany.

Verdächtiger Farhad RAMAZAN AHMAD (Polizei Sachsen)

Police in the German state of Saxony announced on Tuesday that they were "urgently" seeking a third suspect in the murder of Daniel H. in the city of Chemnitz. The 35-year-old's stabbing death touched off a week of far-right protests and counter demonstrations, some of which turned violent.

"The district court in Chemnitz issued a warrant this morning," said Saxony's top prosecutor Hans Strobl. The authorities issued a wanted poster for the suspect, named Farhad Ramazan Ahmad, and listed him as a 22-year-old Iraqi citizen who they warned was possibly armed and dangerous. His photo and full name were released (and are published here) owing to it being an active manhunt.

Two men have already been taken into custody over the killing, but their identities and backgrounds remain something of a mystery. The men were first identified as one Syrian and one Iraqi, but the authorities have now clarified that one of the suspect's Iraqi ID card and other documents were "total counterfeits."

The other man is registered as a Syrian refugee, but that status was granted based only on information he had provided authorities.

Seehofer blames staff shortage

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has been under pressure to provide answers as to how two violent men could be given protections as refugees, especially considering his own anti-migration stance.

Seehofer clarified that the Federal Bureau of Migration and Refugees (BAMF) had said that the investigation into the documents provided by the men "took too long," and that the agency lacked enough highly-trained analysts to verify the documents. He said that he had called for BAMF to hire more staff six months ago.

Chancellor Angela Merkel also said on Tuesday that she will travel to Chemnitz after being invited by Mayor Barbara Ludwig. She did not confirm precisely when, but is expected in October.

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

Chemnitz: Tens of thousands attend concert against racism

 

DW recommends

Chemnitz rocks against the far-right

A concert to protest neo-Nazi violence has drawn a massive crowd in Chemnitz. But as impressive as it was, it still doesn't negate the fact that thousands of people fear their country is being overwhelmed by migrants. (03.09.2018)  

Lessons from Chemnitz: Eastern Germany's right-wing protesters awash in anxiety

The resentments at play over migrants in Germany have reached a dangerous level following the stabbing of a German man. In Chemnitz DW's Jefferson Chase also saw how the far-right protesters are co-opting German history. (02.09.2018)  

Chemnitz: 18 people injured in demonstrations

Police say rival rallies in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Saturday led to several casualties, including three security personnel. Some 11,000 people took part in far-right rallies and counterdemonstrations. (02.09.2018)  

Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events

A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chemnitz: Tens of thousands attend concert against racism  

Related content

Deutschland Tatort in Chemnitz

Online leak of Chemnitz arrest warrant triggers investigation 29.08.2018

Prosecutors in eastern Germany are looking into who illegally published an arrest warrant for a suspect in Sunday's fatal stabbing. It was shared on far-right sites, including those of protest organizers.

Deutschland, Chemnitz: Screenshot: Konzert wir sind mehr Campino und Rod

Chemnitz concert: #WirSindMehr becomes a trending topic on Twitter 04.09.2018

The anti-racism concert in Chemnitz following last week's violent protest marches drew a crowd of nearly 65,000 people. Social media picked up on the event's hashtag, #WirSindMehr.

Chemnitz - Konzert gegen Rassismus

Chemnitz rocks against the far-right 03.09.2018

A concert to protest neo-Nazi violence has drawn a massive crowd in Chemnitz. But as impressive as it was, it still doesn't negate the fact that thousands of people fear their country is being overwhelmed by migrants.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 