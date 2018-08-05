 Horst Seehofer demands Angela Merkel push for more ′anchor′ centers | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 05.08.2018

Germany

Horst Seehofer demands Angela Merkel push for more 'anchor' centers

The CSU leader has toed a fine line: While accepting Merkel's authority, Seehofer said the chancellor wasn't sticking to the coalition agreement. He added that certain compromises with EU neighbors would be unacceptable.

Seehofer sits in a chair with his hands crossed (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called on the leading members of Germany's ruling government coalition to do more to make sure that controversial holding and processing centers for asylum-seekers would be opened across Germany.

In a 20-minute interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Seehofer, a member of the conservative Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), aimed his remarks at German Chancellor Angela Merkel, head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles.

The CDU/CSU and the SPD are currently governing Germany in a grand coalition, which was badly shaken earlier this summer when Seehofer threatened to break with Merkel's migration policy.

Seehofer sits in a chair in front of the Bundestag (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

Seehofer and Merkel butted heads in June over Germany's migration policy. Seehofer has taken a hard-line on the issue.

'Anchor' centers in coalition agreement

Seehofer said that the holding and processing centers for refugees, which go by the acronym name of "Anker" in German, meaning "anchor" in English, were part of the German coalition agreement. He called on Merkel and Nahles to abide by the agreement and support the establishment of more such centers across German.

"The coalition agreement holds," Seehofer said. "And now the heads of the other parties need to make sure that these anchor centers are implemented. The CSU in Bavaria implemented them."

The first anchor centers were opened in Seehofer's homestate of Bavaria on Wednesday, where his conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) is facing elections in October in which it fears losing votes to the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Read more: Trouble in Bavarian paradise: Will the CSU's hard-line asylum strategy pay off?

  • The entrance to a holding center

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    First migrant center opens in Bavaria

    The centers are part of the "migration master plan" of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. The concept behind the centers is that asylum seekers will be kept there until their right to stay is determined.

  • A sparse dormitory at a camp

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Controlled immigration

    Bavaria will set up a total of seven "Anker" centers, each holding between 1,000 and 1,500 refugees. The name derives from the German words Ankunft, Entscheidung, Rückführung (arrival, decision, return). The aim is to create a sort "one-stop" center with all the relevant government agencies required to complete the entire asylum process represented on site.

  • A hand on a fence

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Critics warn of ghettoization

    Church groups, refugee advocates and opposition parties have all voiced their concern, describing the centers as deportation camps and warning of the ghettoization of migrant communities. The NGO Save the Children said the centers were "no place for children," as they facilitated "tension and aggression."

  • Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Compromise solution

    The centers are the result of a last-minute political deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. His initial plan to turn migrants away at the border created a political crisis that could have toppled the coalition government of Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian sister party the CSU and the Social Democrats.

  • Protests against the Anker centers

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Little enthusiasm for centers in Germany

    The decision to create the centers was taken at federal government level, but responsibility lies with Germany's individual states. Bavaria — where Seehofer's conservative CSU faces a crucial state election in October — has taken the initiative. But others have delayed the establishment of the migrant transfer centers or refused to take part in the policy.

    Author: Andy Valvur


The coalition agreement states that future asylum processing should take place in "central" anchor centers. However, the text does not specify locations or total numbers of such centers, focusing instead on how the centers will process ayslum requests and the intended goals. 

Seehofer and Thomas Baumann sit across from one another in red chairs (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

The ARD interviewer, Thomas Baumann (R), pressed Seehofer (L) for details on how more anchor centers could be opened by Nahles and Merkel

The ARD interviewer pointed out that coalition agreement governs the federal level while the centers are to be opened and run by Germany's 16 states.

So far, no other states have opened similar centers, with only Saxony and Saarland expressing potential interest.

Read more: German interior minister presents his migration master plan

An embattled CSU

Seehofer's popularity has taken a hit over the past months since he ramped up his rhetoric and challenged Merkel over her desire to find an EU-wide answer to the challenges of migration by threatening to turn back asylum-seekers entering Germany who were registered in another country.

A recent Deutschlandtrend poll showed that only 27 percent of German's were happy with Seehofer's performance compared to 46 percent who were content with Merkel's.

Read more: Germans unhappy with Merkel government amid migration spat

In Sunday's interview, Seehofer deferred to Merkel's political authority as the German chancellor to set policy. "As a member of the government, one always has to accept this [authority] as a given ."

However, he said he saw no need to take back any of the sharp — and highly criticized — words he had issued in the past on the subject of migration.

protesters hold up signs against the CSU (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

Protesters gathered in July in Munich to demonstrate against the policies of the CSU

After self reflection, "I have not come to the conclusion that anything wrong was said," Seehofer told the ARD interviewer. He singled out criticism of his use of the word "asylum tourism," stating that it had been used first by the European Commission years ago in a report.

Despite the CSU's falling popularity, Seehofer said he was sure that the party could win an absolute majority in October's regional elections in Bavaria. "The party is in a good mood and highly motivated," he said.

Recent polls have shown that the CSU could fall short of an absolute majority, which would be a historic blow.

'Clarity' needed on bilateral agreements

Seehofer also addressed the near future, stating he hoped to get "clarity" this coming week on whether bilateral agreements could be arranged that would govern the return of refugees from Germany to other countries, in particular, Italy and Greece.

Seehofer, Kickl, and Salvini hold hands (DW/B. Riegert)

Seehofer (L), Austrian Interior Minister Kickl and Italian Interior Minister Salvini have taken similar hard-line positions on migration, but bilateral agreements remain elusive

Merkel had put forth the potential for bilateral agreements ahead of an emergency EU summit in July, but so far there have been no agreements, and both Greece and Italy have said that Germany should take in other refugees in exchange for sending back others to the Mediterranean countries.

In his interview, Seehofer underlined that a net intake of refugees by Germany would be unacceptable. 

"We can't sign up to that, the German people wouldn't understand if we took in more refugees than we sent back," he said.

German authorities also increasingly worry that many of the migrants arriving in ever-larger numbers Spain may try to reach Germany via France and Switzerland.

Watch video 00:50
Now live
00:50 mins.

Merkel on the need for a joint European response to migration

Merkel on the need for a joint European response to migration  

