 Germany: Migration row with Angela Merkel ′over,′ says Interior Minister Horst Seehofer | News | DW | 08.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Migration row with Angela Merkel 'over,' says Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said a standoff with Chancellor Angela Merkel over asylum policy is "history." He had threatened to resign unless Germany turned away asylum seekers at its border.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer shake hands

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Sunday that coalition members are looking to the future after a bitter spat over Germany's asylum policy.

"We're facing forward," said Seehofer  in comments printed in Bild am Sonntag. "I always say the windscreen is larger than the rear-view mirror. That's the principle to which we always held."

Read more: Things to know about Bavaria's Christian Social Union

No apologies

But Seehofer noted that he saw no reason for apologies between him and Merkel.

"We had a dispute about details. But there were no personal attacks in any way. When that happens, you can still look each other in the eyes after a fight." He said it was the "duty and responsibility" of him and Merkel to now work well together.

Merkel-Seehofer face-off

The dispute was sparked by Seehofer demanding that Germany turn away asylum seekers at its national borders. Chancellor Angela Merkel said this would violate the EU's principle of freedom of movement.

Seehofer and his CSU party had threatened to impose border checks against the chancellor's will if she didn't reach a satisfactory deal with other EU member states, sparking speculation that he would be fired if he acted unilaterally. 

  • BAMF head office in Nuremberg (picture alliance/dpa/Geisler-Fotopress)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Corruption scandal at BAMF

    On April 20, 2018, a number of employees at the regional BAMF office in Bremen were accused of having illegally accepted hundreds of asylum applicants between 2013 and 2017, mainly from Iraq's Yazidi community. Bremen public prosecutors announced that six people, including the former director of the Bremen BAMF office, were under investigation for alleged corruption in about 1,200 cases.

  • Steffen Seibert (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Damage control

    Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reacted swiftly to the allegations, saying it would be wrong to speculate on what consequences the incident could have for the BAMF immigration offices. He said that the "extremely serious allegations" would first have to be resolved. The BAMF scandal could be a major embarrassment to Chancellor Merkel's open-door policy to refugees.

  • BAMF office in Braunschweig (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    The plot thickens

    A few weeks into the scandal, German media reported that 13 further regional BAMF branches were going to be subject to checks regarding their approval of asylum applications. The branches had apparently come under scrutiny for showing noticeable differences in the number of asylum applications accepted or rejected in comparison to other offices. Some 8,000 applications will have to be re-checked.

  • Jutta Cordt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    BAMF head under fire

    A month into the scandal, details emerged that BAMF had been informed about the possible improprieties in Bremen earlier than thought, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported. The irregularities were reportedly flagged back in February 2017. In the light of the growing scandal, BAMF head Jutta Cordt announced that some 18,000 asylum decisions made in Bremen since 2000 now had to be re-checked.

  • German interior minister Horst Seehofer (picture alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Seehofer to face parliamentary committee

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meanwhile confirmed that he would testify before a special meeting of the Bundestag internal affairs committee to be convened at the request of the Green Party. The committee hopes to avoid a full-blown parliamentary investigation, which two other opposition parties — the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the center-right FDP — are calling for.

  • Former German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schreiber)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Man of the hour

    This might be the man who would have to answer some serious questions if a comprehensive parliamentary inquiry should be launched. Thomas de Maiziere was Germany's interior minister until the beginning of the year, overseeing the management of asylum application at the height of the refugee crisis. De Maiziere, an ally of Merkel's, criticized the shortcomings of the assessment system in the past.

  • BAMF office in Bremen

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Stripped of authority

    On May 23, the German Interior Ministry prohibited the regional BAMF office in Bremen from deciding whether individual refugees will be given asylum in the country. Seehofer said an internal BAMF report had shown that "legal regulations and internal policies" had been "disregarded" at the center.

  • A german police officer

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Federal Police join probe

    The city of Bremen has said Germany's Federal Criminal Police are now part of the inquiry into the wide-ranging corruption. The decision came after a crisis meeting on the scandal surrounding the city's asylum procedure for refugees.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


Read more: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel  

Bavaria's October vote

Seehofer had threatened to either resign or bring down the coalition — which, in addition to the CDU-CSU conservative bloc, includes the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) — over Germany's asylum policy.

The party leaders of the three-way governing coalition agreed on Thursday to counter illegal immigration into Germany as well as introducing tougher asylum policies.

Opposition parties accused Seehofer of hardening his stance on migration to gain support from Alternative for Germany (AfD) voters in October's regional elections in Bavaria, Germany's southernmost state which bore the brunt of a 2015-2016 migrant influx. The anti-immigrant AfD party gained a lot of followers after the influx and is now Germany's biggest opposition party.

Read more: German government agrees on migration compromise

  • CSU premier Horst Seehofer and finance minister Markus Söder

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Something to take away the pain

    Horst Seehofer (right) has effectively lived, breathed and eaten CSU values, probably since he was born. The 68-year-old has been at the helm of the party and Bavaria since 2008 and has, thus far, staved off challenges to his throne by young upstarts such as Markus Söder (left). More on him a little later. But in the wake of a crushing September election result, Seehofer may no longer be tenable.

  • Horst Seehofer

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow

    In end, he kept everyone waiting. Horst Seehofer postponed a highly-anticipated announcement on his own political future at the very last minute on Thursday. The signs are that he may be prepared to condede a portion of his power. But a final decision on the state premiership of Bavaria may not come until December.

  • Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Söder standing in front of the Acropolis

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    'I get knocked down, but I get up again'

    Lyrics from what is possibly Markus Söder's favorite tune. One of the pretenders to Seehofer's throne, the finance minister has been forging alliances within the CSU to prop up his position as the next-in-line. Problem is, his boss doesn't see it that way and quite frankly doesn't like him. Standing in front of the Acropolis might be the pinnacle for him — akro is Greek for "highest point."

  • German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt at a car show in Leipzig

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Let's see what this button does

    Arguably the smoothest of the CSU's smooth operators, Alexander Dobrindt has made a name for himself at the national level as transport minister — but not necessarily for the right reasons: Dieselgate, a controversial road toll and the farce that is the planned Berlin-Brandenburg airport, to be completed in...oh, stop it. Anyway, Seehofer seems to like him and his checkered suits.

  • Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann at a recent session of the failed coalition talks

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Into the light

    Unassuming but not to be underestimated, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is respected beyond the state and was touted to head up the federal Interior Ministry before it all went pear-shaped. He's known for his tough stance on a refugee cap, an issue dear to his boss Seehofer's heart. His age, 61, may count against him if the CSU really does want to rejuvenate.

  • German CSU politician Ilse Aigner at an October festival parade

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    You think my hat looks silly? Look behind me

    While she may need to work on her hat choices, deputy premier and Bavarian Economics Minister Ilse Aigner at least has a clear idea of what she wants politically. She's positioned herself as a possible Seehofer successor, much to his chagrin, by calling for a primary to decide on who should lead the CSU in next year's state election.

  • CSU politician and EEP leader Manfred Weber

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    I'll get my coat then

    Manfred Weber heads the European People's Party in the European Parliament — don't fall asleep just yet. While that would normally exclude him from new pastures within the CSU, on the grounds of being boring, he's seen as one of Seehofer's key confidants and has defended his boss against attacks from the CSU's youth wing. He's been a steadying influence within the party.

  • Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg in Afghanistan

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    The Dark Knight rises

    Remember Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? He of the slicked-back, jet-black hair and a plagiarized dissertation? The thing is, the people in Bavaria love him and Germany arguably never had a cooler-looking defense minister. But, more importantly, Seehofer has made no attempts to hide his admiration and sees Guttenberg as his and the party's natural hair, er, heir.

    Author: Rob Mudge


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw/ls (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Things to know about Bavaria's Christian Social Union

Bavarians are known for their independence. The political expression of this is the regional conservative party the Christian Social Union - the feisty southern sibling to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats. (13.06.2017)  

German government agrees on migration compromise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have reached an agreement on asylum policy with the center-left SPD. There had been tensions over plans to turn away certain migrants at the border. (05.07.2018)  

CSU leader Horst Seehofer: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel

The Bavarian conservative leader and interior minister dug in his heels on the issue of migrants — much to Angela Merkel's chagrin. As a look at Seehofer's past shows, this collision was a long time coming. (02.07.2018)  

Germany's AfD calls for a 'Fortress Europe' at party conference

Representatives of Germany's right-wing populist AfD have urged the creation of "Fortress Europe" with the help of Hungary's Viktor Orban and Austria's Sebastian Kurz. Thousands protested AfD party congress in Augsburg. (30.06.2018)  

German government crisis: Angela Merkel gets migrant compromise from Bavarian conservatives

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian conservative leader Horst Seehofer have reached a deal on migrant policy that could save the governing coalition. But will the Social Democrats accept the deal? (03.07.2018)  

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany

Bavaria's colorful traditions have often been used as symbols of Germany's culture. Yet as the current political disputes show, the southern German state has its own distinct identity. (02.07.2018)  

Bavaria's contributions to German culture

Lederhosen, BMWs, FC Bayern Munich: much of what you think of as "typically German" actually comes from Germany's southernmost state – Bavaria. A look beyond the stereotypes at Bavaria's contributions to German culture. (02.05.2018)  

German asylum scandal: A timeline

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) is under fire over allegations that officials in some branches may have accepted bribes in exchange for granting asylum. Thousands of cases will be re-examined. (22.05.2018)  

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

Bavaria's premier and Christian Social Union leader Horst Seehofer vowed to "fight like a lion" at the failed coalition talks. But that may have been his last roar. So who's waiting in the wings to replace him? (24.11.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Philip Oltermann, Damien McGuinness, Jeremy Cliffe und Michaela Küfner

Stammtisch - Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer: A relationship of convenience? 06.07.2018

After a rocky few weeks over migration policy, have German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer finally reconciled? On this week's podcast, Stammtisch hosts Damien McGuinness and Michaela Küfner are joined by agony aunts The Guardian's Philip Oltermann and The Economist's Jeremy Cliffe to offer some political relationship advice.

Berlin PK Merkel Seeehofer Nahles Neu

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer agree on a migration compromise 02.07.2018

The center left Social Democratic Party, the third group in Germany's governing coalition, have yet to decide whether they will accept the CDU/CSU deal on migrant policy. DW has the news as it happens.

Kabarettist Wolfgang Krebs als und mit Horst Seehofer

The challenges of parodying CSU politician Horst Seehofer 04.07.2018

Seehofer's style makes him an easy target for satirists, yet impersonator Wolfgang Krebs finds the politician's hardline stance challenges his own sense of humor. Krebs gave DW a special birthday impression of Seehofer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 