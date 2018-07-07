Germany: Migration row with Angela Merkel 'over,' says Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Sunday that coalition members are looking to the future after a bitter spat over Germany's asylum policy.

"We're facing forward," said Seehofer in comments printed in Bild am Sonntag. "I always say the windscreen is larger than the rear-view mirror. That's the principle to which we always held."

Read more: Things to know about Bavaria's Christian Social Union

No apologies

But Seehofer noted that he saw no reason for apologies between him and Merkel.

"We had a dispute about details. But there were no personal attacks in any way. When that happens, you can still look each other in the eyes after a fight." He said it was the "duty and responsibility" of him and Merkel to now work well together.

Merkel-Seehofer face-off

The dispute was sparked by Seehofer demanding that Germany turn away asylum seekers at its national borders. Chancellor Angela Merkel said this would violate the EU's principle of freedom of movement.

Seehofer and his CSU party had threatened to impose border checks against the chancellor's will if she didn't reach a satisfactory deal with other EU member states, sparking speculation that he would be fired if he acted unilaterally.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Corruption scandal at BAMF On April 20, 2018, a number of employees at the regional BAMF office in Bremen were accused of having illegally accepted hundreds of asylum applicants between 2013 and 2017, mainly from Iraq's Yazidi community. Bremen public prosecutors announced that six people, including the former director of the Bremen BAMF office, were under investigation for alleged corruption in about 1,200 cases.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Damage control Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reacted swiftly to the allegations, saying it would be wrong to speculate on what consequences the incident could have for the BAMF immigration offices. He said that the "extremely serious allegations" would first have to be resolved. The BAMF scandal could be a major embarrassment to Chancellor Merkel's open-door policy to refugees.

German asylum scandal: A timeline The plot thickens A few weeks into the scandal, German media reported that 13 further regional BAMF branches were going to be subject to checks regarding their approval of asylum applications. The branches had apparently come under scrutiny for showing noticeable differences in the number of asylum applications accepted or rejected in comparison to other offices. Some 8,000 applications will have to be re-checked.

German asylum scandal: A timeline BAMF head under fire A month into the scandal, details emerged that BAMF had been informed about the possible improprieties in Bremen earlier than thought, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported. The irregularities were reportedly flagged back in February 2017. In the light of the growing scandal, BAMF head Jutta Cordt announced that some 18,000 asylum decisions made in Bremen since 2000 now had to be re-checked.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Seehofer to face parliamentary committee German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meanwhile confirmed that he would testify before a special meeting of the Bundestag internal affairs committee to be convened at the request of the Green Party. The committee hopes to avoid a full-blown parliamentary investigation, which two other opposition parties — the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the center-right FDP — are calling for.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Man of the hour This might be the man who would have to answer some serious questions if a comprehensive parliamentary inquiry should be launched. Thomas de Maiziere was Germany's interior minister until the beginning of the year, overseeing the management of asylum application at the height of the refugee crisis. De Maiziere, an ally of Merkel's, criticized the shortcomings of the assessment system in the past.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Stripped of authority On May 23, the German Interior Ministry prohibited the regional BAMF office in Bremen from deciding whether individual refugees will be given asylum in the country. Seehofer said an internal BAMF report had shown that "legal regulations and internal policies" had been "disregarded" at the center.

German asylum scandal: A timeline Federal Police join probe The city of Bremen has said Germany's Federal Criminal Police are now part of the inquiry into the wide-ranging corruption. The decision came after a crisis meeting on the scandal surrounding the city's asylum procedure for refugees. Author: Sertan Sanderson



Read more: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel

Bavaria's October vote

Seehofer had threatened to either resign or bring down the coalition — which, in addition to the CDU-CSU conservative bloc, includes the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) — over Germany's asylum policy.

The party leaders of the three-way governing coalition agreed on Thursday to counter illegal immigration into Germany as well as introducing tougher asylum policies.

Opposition parties accused Seehofer of hardening his stance on migration to gain support from Alternative for Germany (AfD) voters in October's regional elections in Bavaria, Germany's southernmost state which bore the brunt of a 2015-2016 migrant influx. The anti-immigrant AfD party gained a lot of followers after the influx and is now Germany's biggest opposition party.

Read more: German government agrees on migration compromise

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Something to take away the pain Horst Seehofer (right) has effectively lived, breathed and eaten CSU values, probably since he was born. The 68-year-old has been at the helm of the party and Bavaria since 2008 and has, thus far, staved off challenges to his throne by young upstarts such as Markus Söder (left). More on him a little later. But in the wake of a crushing September election result, Seehofer may no longer be tenable.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow In end, he kept everyone waiting. Horst Seehofer postponed a highly-anticipated announcement on his own political future at the very last minute on Thursday. The signs are that he may be prepared to condede a portion of his power. But a final decision on the state premiership of Bavaria may not come until December.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? 'I get knocked down, but I get up again' Lyrics from what is possibly Markus Söder's favorite tune. One of the pretenders to Seehofer's throne, the finance minister has been forging alliances within the CSU to prop up his position as the next-in-line. Problem is, his boss doesn't see it that way and quite frankly doesn't like him. Standing in front of the Acropolis might be the pinnacle for him — akro is Greek for "highest point."

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Let's see what this button does Arguably the smoothest of the CSU's smooth operators, Alexander Dobrindt has made a name for himself at the national level as transport minister — but not necessarily for the right reasons: Dieselgate, a controversial road toll and the farce that is the planned Berlin-Brandenburg airport, to be completed in...oh, stop it. Anyway, Seehofer seems to like him and his checkered suits.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Into the light Unassuming but not to be underestimated, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is respected beyond the state and was touted to head up the federal Interior Ministry before it all went pear-shaped. He's known for his tough stance on a refugee cap, an issue dear to his boss Seehofer's heart. His age, 61, may count against him if the CSU really does want to rejuvenate.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? You think my hat looks silly? Look behind me While she may need to work on her hat choices, deputy premier and Bavarian Economics Minister Ilse Aigner at least has a clear idea of what she wants politically. She's positioned herself as a possible Seehofer successor, much to his chagrin, by calling for a primary to decide on who should lead the CSU in next year's state election.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? I'll get my coat then Manfred Weber heads the European People's Party in the European Parliament — don't fall asleep just yet. While that would normally exclude him from new pastures within the CSU, on the grounds of being boring, he's seen as one of Seehofer's key confidants and has defended his boss against attacks from the CSU's youth wing. He's been a steadying influence within the party.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? The Dark Knight rises Remember Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? He of the slicked-back, jet-black hair and a plagiarized dissertation? The thing is, the people in Bavaria love him and Germany arguably never had a cooler-looking defense minister. But, more importantly, Seehofer has made no attempts to hide his admiration and sees Guttenberg as his and the party's natural hair, er, heir. Author: Rob Mudge



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw/ls (AP, dpa)