 German government agrees on migration compromise | News | DW | 05.07.2018

News

German government agrees on migration compromise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have have reached an agreement on asylum policy with the center-left SPD. There had been tensions over plans to turn away certain migrants at the border.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

The leaders of Germany's three-way governing coalition agreed on a deal concerning migration and asylum policy after German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a deal with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to introduce tougher controls at Germany's border with Austria.

Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), Seehofer's Christian Social Union (CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) compromised on a deal to counter illegal immigration into Germany as well as introducing tougher asylum policies. The compromise comes on the heels of a migration policy spat between Merkel and Seehofer that threatened to topple the government.

What they agreed on:

  • SPD leader Andrea Nahles also said there would be no unilateral action concerning migration, but that there would be quicker processes for handling asylum applications according to the Dublin rules.
  • The leaders agreed on ditching so-called transit centers to process incoming asylum-seekers, rather there will now be "transit processes in police centers," CSU leader Seehofer told reporters.
  • If migrants are not able to be taken to a "transit accommodation area" at the Munich airport, Germany's federal police will process arriving migrants at their existing facilities along the border, the government said in a statement.

Leaders hail compromise: 

Nahles told reporters following the meeting that the parties agreed to a "package [of measures] for the reorganization of asylum policy" and that it was a "good solution."

Seehofer, whose threat to leave his post as interior minister put the future of Merkel's government in jeopardy, appeared satisfied with the deal. "You're looking at a very happy interior minister," he told reporters.

Germany, Austria vow to close immigration route: Earlier on Thursday, Seehofer met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss migration. The two stated their desire to close the so-called southern route as a means of limiting the arrival of migrants and refugees to northern Europe from the Mediterranean.

More to follow...

rs/kms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

