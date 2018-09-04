Pop queen Helene Fischer makes rare political comment on Chemnitz

She has been criticized for avoiding all political issues, but now the influential pop singer Helene Fischer has "broken the silence," joining the chorus of voices against violence and racism.
Pop star Helene Fischer, also dubbed the Queen of Schlager, has often been criticized for avoiding political topics.
The influential German star preferred to remain silent, for instance, when Germany was caught in debates on its refugee policy, and didn't say a word about sexism in show business as other entertainers worldwide gave their testimonies and expressed support for the #MeToo movement.
Rock singer Udo Lindenberg is just one the stars who had publicly called on Fischer — in an interview back in 2016 — to take a stance against far-right populism.
'Breaking the silence'
However, at a concert in Berlin on Tuesday, she decided to speak out for the first time, reacting to the violent protests in Chemnitz that grabbed the world's attention.
Introducing her hit "Wir brechen das Schweigen" (We are breaking the silence), she started by reacting to the criticism: "I do not talk about politics. My language is music."
"But I'm also following what's happening in the world," she added. "And that's why tonight, now and here together with you: Let's set an example." She called on her fans to stand up and, "Raise your voice together with me, against violence, against xenophobia. Let's sing this song together. Let's break the silence here in Berlin. "
She had previously posted a similar message on Instagram and Facebook, accompanied by the hashtag #WirSindMehr, which was the motto of the anti-racism concert held on Monday in Chemnitz.
eg/ct (with dpa)
With 10 million records sold, she's among Germany's most successful singers - but Helene Fischer also gets flak for singing folk pop. We found out why her fans span all age groups - and what shot her to stardom. (12.05.2017)
The anti-racism concert in Chemnitz following last week's violent protest marches drew a crowd of nearly 65,000 people. Social media picked up on the event's hashtag, #WirSindMehr. (04.09.2018)
A concert to protest neo-Nazi violence has drawn a massive crowd in Chemnitz. But as impressive as it was, it still doesn't negate the fact that thousands of people fear their country is being overwhelmed by migrants. (03.09.2018)
A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)
Helene Fischer is the ultimate German pop queen, wildly successful nationwide. Should anyone plan to sell decals or compression hosiery using her name, they better think twice — her name is registered as a trademark. (06.07.2018)
Germans probably don't need to be convinced that Udo Lindenberg is a rock legend, but as a Deutschrock pioneer, he's remained somewhat anonymous outside German-speaking countries. Here's why you have to know who he is. (16.05.2016)
It is billed as a "show of superlatives." For her new tour, German superstar Helene Fischer plans to sing while whirling around in the air, trained by top acrobats of the Cirque du Soleil. (12.09.2017)