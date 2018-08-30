 Chemnitz concert: #WirSindMehr becomes a trending topic on Twitter | Music | DW | 04.09.2018

Music

Chemnitz concert: #WirSindMehr becomes a trending topic on Twitter

The anti-racism concert in Chemnitz following last week's violent protest marches drew a crowd of nearly 65,000 people. Social media picked up on the event's hashtag, #WirSindMehr.

  • Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    #wirsindmehr

    More than 65,000 people turned out for the #wirsindmehr (literally "we are more") concert in Chemnitz to protest against neo-Nazi violence. Speaking at the start of the show, organizers said they wanted to show there was "no place in Chemnitz for Nazis." The lineup included a mix of local Chemnitz bands and was headlined by one of Germany's most famous punk bands.

  • Right-wing demonstrators ignite pyrotechnics and wave German flags.

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    A response to the far-right

    The concert came after days of far-right anti-migrant protests took hold of the eastern German city following the death of a 35-year-old German man. Daniel H. was stabbed to death in the early hours of Agust 25, allegedly by a Syrian and an Iraqi national.

  • A crowd member holds a sign saying Love instead of hate

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    'Love instead of hate'

    Punters waved colorful signs with messages of welcome and love as they walked into the concert. The show opened with a minute of silence in honor of Daniel H., while volunteers collected donations to be split between the victim's family and anti-racism initiatives in Chemnitz.

  • Singer Felix Brummer of the rock band Kraftklub takes the stage

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    'You're not alone'

    The line-up catered for what was a mostly young crowd, with acts including punk act Feine Sahne Fischfilet, rappers Trettman and Marteria & Casper, and indie rockers Kraftklub. "We're not naive. We're not laboring under the illusion that you hold a concert and the world is saved," said Kraftklub singer Felix Brummer. But it's "important to show that you're not alone," he added.

  • Singer Campino from the rock band Die Toten Hosen is on stage

    Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism

    Campino in Chemnitz

    One of Germany's most famous punk bands, Die Toten Hosen, headlined the show. "This is not about the fight between right and left, it's about basic decency," said lead singer Campino. "And it is very important to stop this conduct while it is a snowball and before it becomes an avalanche," he added.


Die Toten Hosen, Kraftklub, Trettmann: the list of bands who performed in Chemnitz Monday evening reads like a who's who of German rock.

The #WirSindMehr (We are more) concert was quickly organized by local band Kraftklub last week after several protest marches took over the East German city last week and demonstrations grew violent.

Read more: Chemnitz rocks against the far-right

Their appeal to fans from around Germany to descend on the city as a sign of tolerance drew an audience of 65,000 to the streets of Chemnitz. "So many resilient people here on stage, backstage and out in the public," the band tweeted Tuesday with a bird's eye view of the impressive crowd.


The concert, originally planned to be held near a statue dedicated to Karl Marx, as the city had formally been known as the Karl-Marx-Stadt until reunification, had to be moved as the estimated number of attendees more than doubled in size. Thousands of fans arriving from Leipzig brought the main train station to a standstill just hours before the concert began.

'Writing history'

"This is not about the fight between right and left, it's about basic decency," said singer Campino of the headline act, Die Toten Hosen.

The band brought Rodrigo González of Die Ärzte and Arnim Teutoburg-Weiss of Beatsteaks to the stage for a rendition of the Ärzte song "Schrei nach Liebe." The 1993 hit speaks out against the neo-Nazi movement with lyrics that translate roughly to "Your violence is just a muted scream for love, your combat boots are longing for tenderness."

On Twitter, Die Toten Hosen also celebrated the concert as a history-making event.

"Thanks to everyone who was here and to everyone who didn't make it because they were stuck in the traffic chaos. You wrote history today!" the tweet says.

Different politicians similarly shared their enthusiasm following the concert, such as in this tweet by the European Greens. 

However, followers of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) were quick to pick up the hashtag to rebuke the success of the event. 

Most notably, Beatrix von Storch, the AfD's deputy leader, used an aggressive tone on Twitter: "You are not more. You are Merkel's subjects, you are abominable and you dance on graves." 

The event opened with a moment of silence for the German-Cuban stabbing victim, identified as Daniel H, whose death sparked the original demonstration by right-wing activists last week. 

ct/eg (with dpa)

