 No bootleg merchandise for German pop queen | Music | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

No bootleg merchandise for German pop queen

Helene Fischer is the ultimate German pop queen, wildly successful nationwide. Should anyone plan to sell decals or compression hosiery using her name, they better think twice — her name is registered as a trademark.

Deutschland Hannover Helene Fischer Tour Auftakt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

Like many German musical artists, popular German entertainer Helen Fischer patented her name with the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA)  — first in 2010 and again in 2015. The entries protect her name through mid-2019, and the singer has the option to extend the trademark protection.

As a rule, musicians choose trademark protection in three categories, a music manager told German tabloid Bild Zeitung: in "sound storage mediums, shows and clothing." Helene Fischer took protection a step further, entering her name in ten of the 45 so-called Nice categories. The Nice classificationis a system of classifying goods and services for EU trade mark applications.

Xavier Naidoo, Rammstein, Die Toten Hosen and Udo Lindenberg — they, too, have registered their artist names with the DPMA to protect their music, fan merchandise and various additional products sold under their logo or name. In the case of Helene Fischer, that includes toilet lid covers and fishing equipment.

Helene Fischer (Imago/Future Image)

In 2014, Fischer performed for the German soccer team, winners of the World Cup

Helene Fischer leads the album charts

Virtually unknown in the US, Helene Fischer is the uncontested queen of what Germans call Schlager music — basically pop music sung in German. Russian-born Fischer regularly sells out huge arenas, has sold millions of records and currently heads the official German album charts with her recent album Helene Fischer.

Her trademark protection includes toiletry products, electronics, jewelry, sporting goods and furniture. The singer isn't necessarily about to offer merchandise under her name in those sectors, but she certainly doesn't want anyone else to so, either.

sd/db/als (with dpa)

  • Xavier Naidoo (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    Xavier Naidoo

    Xavier Naidoo, founding member of the Söhne Mannheims band, enjoys a rewarding solo career, and is in fact one of the country's most successful singers, with various German music awards under his belt, including the Bambi and Echo prizes. A look at the DPMA register shows: Naidoo's trademark protection includes flip-flops, top hats, money belts and book ends.

  • Die Scorpions (O. Rath)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    The Scorpions

    The Scorpions are one of the most successful German bands of all times. They've sold 100 million records worldwide over the decades. The 1991 ballad "Wind of Change" was a worldwide hit. And only the Scorpions decide who produces sunglasses, diving equipment, airplanes and baby buggies under their name.

  • Die Toten Hosen (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    Die Toten Hosen

    German punk rockers Tote Hosen have been around since 1982. Today, they are one of the commercially most successful German bands. They outperform themselves at live concerts and are famous for connecting with their audiences and getting involved in socity. Their trademark protection goes back to 1995 and includes alcohol-free energy drinks as well as precious and semi-precious stones.

  • Rammstein on stage (Universal)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    Rammstein

    Rammstein, a German heavy metal band founded in 1994 in Berlin, has fans all over the world and is famous for its martial shows and use of pyrotechnics on stage. Oddly enough, laundry detergent, diapers and suspenders can't carry the name Rammstein, which the band has patented.

  • Udo Lindenberg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    Udo Lindenberg

    Udo Lindenberg started his career as a drummer before moving on to singing rock titles with German lyrics in the 1970s, a novelty back then — and his breakthrough. He's written music history in the meantime, and still fills large halls. The 70-year-old registered trademark protection for smoking accessories, matches and whips

  • Deutschland Musik Dieter Bohlen erklärt Trennung von Modern Talking (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

    Modern Talking

    The German pop duo Modern Talking (Dieter Bohlen and Thomas Anders) split up in 2003, but the name is still a protected trademark. Only Bohlen and Anders are allowed to sell Modern Talking clothing, shoes and head coverings.

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


DW recommends

Pop queen Helene Fischer launches high-flying tour

It is billed as a "show of superlatives." For her new tour, German superstar Helene Fischer plans to sing while whirling around in the air, trained by top acrobats of the Cirque du Soleil. (12.09.2017)  

What is German pop star Helene Fischer's recipe for success?

With 10 million records sold, she's among Germany's most successful singers - but Helene Fischer also gets flak for singing folk pop. We found out why her fans span all age groups - and what shot her to stardom. (12.05.2017)  

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples. (06.07.2018)  

Related content

Helene Fischer

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches 06.07.2018

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples.

Jürgen Marcus

Schlager legend Jürgen Marcus is dead at 69 29.05.2018

The revered singer who rose to fame in the 1970s with the hit "Eine neue Liebe ist wie ein neues Leben" (A New Love is Like a New Life) has died after a long illness. But his kitschy Schlager standards will long live on.

Schlagersängerin Helene Fischer in Rostock EINSCHRÄNKUNG

Helene Fischer. A career in pictures 12.05.2017

German folk pop star Helene Fischer releases her new album on May 12. The self-titled collection of songs is the latest highlight in an unparalleled music career. Here's a look back at the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Sigmund Freud (Imago/Leemage)

Sigmund Freud in pop culture

As Netflix announces an upcoming series starring a fictional version of Sigmund Freud, here's a look back at how his ideas and his persona were depicted in film and popular culture.  

Arts.21

Writer Ivana Sajko from Croatia (Hassan Abdelghani)

10th International Literature Award

Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.  

Music

Helene Fischer (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples. 

Arts

Ausstellung Wim Wenders - Sofortbilder von C/O Berlin im Amerikahaus (Wim Wenders . Courtesy Wim Wenders Stiftung)

An obsessive Polaroid photographer: Wim Wenders

The famous German film director is also a recognized photographer. He was one of the first Polaroid camera users, and his instant snapshots have more than autobiographical value, as an exhibition in Berlin shows. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  