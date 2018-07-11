 Germany′s Schlager superstars still hitting the right note | Meet the Germans | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Hamburg hosts Germany's biggest Schlager festival this weekend. DW profiles this uniquely-European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics.

  • Heino in 1972 (picture-alliance)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Heino

    Having sold more than 50 million albums since his 1967 solo debut, Heino is a Schlager pioneer known for his trademark dark sunglasses, platinum mop top and rich baritone voice. His smash hits range from "Jenseits des Tales" ("Beyond the Valley") to covers of controversial folk tunes such as "Schwarzbraun ist die Haselnuss" ("Black-brown is the Hazelnut") that were sung by the Hitler Youth.

  • Drafi Deutscher in 1960 (picture-alliance/United Archives/S. Pilz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Drafi Deutscher

    The Berlin-born singer and composer (and songwriter for Boney M. and others) rose from obscurity in 1965 with his immortal Schlager anthem, "Marmor, Stein, und Eisen bricht" ("Marble Breaks And Iron Bends") — an English version later charted in the US. The boy from working-class Wedding was a rebel who had issues with alcohol, but still released some 260 songs before his death in 2006.

  • France Gall in 1988 (Imago)

    10 Schlager superstars

    France Gall

    Even though this French singer won Eurovision in 1965 for Luxembourg with the Serge Gainsbourg hit "Poupée de cire, poupée de son," she soon became an adopted daughter of the German Schlager world. Gall's 1969 hit "Ein bisschen Goethe, ein bisschen Bonaparte" saw her enter the pantheon of Schlager greats, and she was No. 1 in Germany in 1988 with "Ella, elle l'a." Gall died in January 2018.

  • Jürgen Marcus (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Wieseler)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Jürgen Marcus

    Known for his blonde locks, casual hip swing and beaming smile, Marcus' 1972 release "A New Love is like a New Life" has become one of the best-known songs in Schlager history, a staple of any German record collection. "Music is wonderful because you can capture people's emotions," Marcus once said of the sing-along favorites he performed incessantly until his recent death in May at the age of 69.

  • Andrea Jürgens at 10, singing

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Jürgens

    Andrea Jürgens was a 10-year-old in 1977 when she sang what would become one of the all-time Schlager classics, "Und dabei liebe ich euch beide" ("And Yet I Love You Both"), which was composed by Schlager hit-maker Jack White. Child star Jürgens would peak young, but returned with a No. 1 in 2010 with "I Only Have a Heart." She died of kidney failure in 2017 after a 40-year career.

  • man in green velvet suit singing in stage (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Guildo Horn

    Schlager has had its fair share of miscreants and eccentrics who are not afraid to play with the genre's kitschy cliches. With his trademark high-energy hilarity (including climbing all over the stage during his 1998 Eurovision appearance), and gaudy velvet green suit, this Schlager provocateur hit the charts in the 1990s with songs like "I like Steffi Graf" and "Guildo loves you."

  • Echo 2017 - Andrea Berg (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Berg

    Berg was 26 when she went from being a nurse to a Schlager hit-maker with the album "Du bist frei" ("You Are Free") and smash singles like "Schau mir nochmal ins Gesicht" ("Look Me in the Face Again") and "Splitternackt" ("Stark Naked"). A 2001 greatest hits album went five-times platinum, selling 2 million copies. More recently, the singer won the Echo Award for best Schlager singer in 2017.

  • Helene Fischer in Rostock (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Helene Fischer

    Since she emerged as a singer and variety TV star willing to revive a distinctly old-fashioned repertoire of uplifting Schlager ballads, Fischer has sold well over 10 million records in Germany alone. Songs like "Atemlos durch die Nacht" ("Breathless Through the Night") have dominated the charts, and the Russian-born pop princess is no stranger to kitschy TV shows like Schlagercountdown.

  • Lena Meyer-Landrut with the Eurovision trophy (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Lena Meyer-Landrut

    Lena rebooted Schlager for the new millennium when she won Eurovision in 2010 with the song "Satellite." The torch song, along with her first album My Cassette Player, debuted at No. 1 in her homeland, and the 1991-born singer has gone on to release another five albums that might lean toward pop, but also hit all the right sentimental, heartrending Schlager notes.

  • The Kelly Family (Imago/osnapix)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Schlagerfest

    The ongoing popularity of the German Schlager is showcased in the yearly International Schlagerfest, where stars of the genre belt out good-time standards in huge arenas across the country. Pictured are folksy and always uplifting Schlager favorites The Kelly Family performing at Schlagerfest in October 2017 at the Westfalenhallen in Dortmund. All together now!

    Author: Stuart Braun


  • Heino in 1972 (picture-alliance)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Heino

    Having sold more than 50 million albums since his 1967 solo debut, Heino is a Schlager pioneer known for his trademark dark sunglasses, platinum mop top and rich baritone voice. His smash hits range from "Jenseits des Tales" ("Beyond the Valley") to covers of controversial folk tunes such as "Schwarzbraun ist die Haselnuss" ("Black-brown is the Hazelnut") that were sung by the Hitler Youth.

  • Drafi Deutscher in 1960 (picture-alliance/United Archives/S. Pilz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Drafi Deutscher

    The Berlin-born singer and composer (and songwriter for Boney M. and others) rose from obscurity in 1965 with his immortal Schlager anthem, "Marmor, Stein, und Eisen bricht" ("Marble Breaks And Iron Bends") — an English version later charted in the US. The boy from working-class Wedding was a rebel who had issues with alcohol, but still released some 260 songs before his death in 2006.

  • France Gall in 1988 (Imago)

    10 Schlager superstars

    France Gall

    Even though this French singer won Eurovision in 1965 for Luxembourg with the Serge Gainsbourg hit "Poupée de cire, poupée de son," she soon became an adopted daughter of the German Schlager world. Gall's 1969 hit "Ein bisschen Goethe, ein bisschen Bonaparte" saw her enter the pantheon of Schlager greats, and she was No. 1 in Germany in 1988 with "Ella, elle l'a." Gall died in January 2018.

  • Jürgen Marcus (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Wieseler)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Jürgen Marcus

    Known for his blonde locks, casual hip swing and beaming smile, Marcus' 1972 release "A New Love is like a New Life" has become one of the best-known songs in Schlager history, a staple of any German record collection. "Music is wonderful because you can capture people's emotions," Marcus once said of the sing-along favorites he performed incessantly until his recent death in May at the age of 69.

  • Andrea Jürgens at 10, singing

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Jürgens

    Andrea Jürgens was a 10-year-old in 1977 when she sang what would become one of the all-time Schlager classics, "Und dabei liebe ich euch beide" ("And Yet I Love You Both"), which was composed by Schlager hit-maker Jack White. Child star Jürgens would peak young, but returned with a No. 1 in 2010 with "I Only Have a Heart." She died of kidney failure in 2017 after a 40-year career.

  • man in green velvet suit singing in stage (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Guildo Horn

    Schlager has had its fair share of miscreants and eccentrics who are not afraid to play with the genre's kitschy cliches. With his trademark high-energy hilarity (including climbing all over the stage during his 1998 Eurovision appearance), and gaudy velvet green suit, this Schlager provocateur hit the charts in the 1990s with songs like "I like Steffi Graf" and "Guildo loves you."

  • Echo 2017 - Andrea Berg (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Berg

    Berg was 26 when she went from being a nurse to a Schlager hit-maker with the album "Du bist frei" ("You Are Free") and smash singles like "Schau mir nochmal ins Gesicht" ("Look Me in the Face Again") and "Splitternackt" ("Stark Naked"). A 2001 greatest hits album went five-times platinum, selling 2 million copies. More recently, the singer won the Echo Award for best Schlager singer in 2017.

  • Helene Fischer in Rostock (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Helene Fischer

    Since she emerged as a singer and variety TV star willing to revive a distinctly old-fashioned repertoire of uplifting Schlager ballads, Fischer has sold well over 10 million records in Germany alone. Songs like "Atemlos durch die Nacht" ("Breathless Through the Night") have dominated the charts, and the Russian-born pop princess is no stranger to kitschy TV shows like Schlagercountdown.

  • Lena Meyer-Landrut with the Eurovision trophy (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Lena Meyer-Landrut

    Lena rebooted Schlager for the new millennium when she won Eurovision in 2010 with the song "Satellite." The torch song, along with her first album My Cassette Player, debuted at No. 1 in her homeland, and the 1991-born singer has gone on to release another five albums that might lean toward pop, but also hit all the right sentimental, heartrending Schlager notes.

  • The Kelly Family (Imago/osnapix)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Schlagerfest

    The ongoing popularity of the German Schlager is showcased in the yearly International Schlagerfest, where stars of the genre belt out good-time standards in huge arenas across the country. Pictured are folksy and always uplifting Schlager favorites The Kelly Family performing at Schlagerfest in October 2017 at the Westfalenhallen in Dortmund. All together now!

    Author: Stuart Braun


With its simple song structures, saccharine melodies and banal yet heart-wrenching lyrics, folksy Schlager music has been on high rotation on German golden oldies radio and in beer halls for decades.

While 1960s Schlager pioneers like Heino sang songs that borrowed from traditional folk, 19th century waltzes and early pop music, it was through popular TV shows like Deutsche Hitparade (1969–2000) and Disco (1971–1982) that Schlager developed into a kitschy, disco-infused hybrid that has since taken it onto dance floors across the German-speaking world.

Read moreWhat is German pop star Helene Fischer's recipe for success?

No longer just a staple of the working-class masses who could sing along to schmaltzy anthems in local pubs and at parties, Schlager now permeates nightclubs and cocktail bars.

Reinvented for the dance floor

Schlager legends like Roland Kaiser have since added a Euro disco edge to their traditional song repertoire, with the singer-songwriter teaming up with Maite Kelly of Kelly Family fame in 2014 to sing "Warum hast du nicht nein gesagt" ("Why Didn't You Say No"), which currently has nearly 75 million views on YouTube.

           

In recent years, the likes of Schlager queen Helene Fischer have further reinvented the genre and sold over 10 million records in the process. Her 2013 megahit "Atemlos durch die Nacht" ("Breathless Through the Night") reworked classic Schlager via an uplifting Eurobeat rhythm that assured high rotation on dance floors across the nation — and a new generation of fans. 

But an earlier generation of singers like Andrea Jürgens, who in 1977 sang one of the great Schlager standards at the young age of 10 with "Und dabei liebe ich euch beide" ("And Yet I Love You Both"), will long be associated with the golden age of the highly nostalgic and sentimental song genre. 

Explore the picture gallery above to discover 10 legends of Schlager whose uplifting melodies and epic choruses will live long in German hearts.     

DW recommends

Germany's Schlager superstar Heino turns 75

Love him or hate him, there's hardly a music lover in the country who hasn't got an opinion on Heino. Germany's most successful folk singer has sold more than 40 million records. He was born on December 13. (13.12.2013)  

Schlager legend Jürgen Marcus is dead at 69

The revered singer who rose to fame in the 1970s with the hit "Eine neue Liebe ist wie ein neues Leben" (A New Love is Like a New Life) has died after a long illness. But his kitschy Schlager standards will long live on. (29.05.2018)  

What is German pop star Helene Fischer's recipe for success?

With 10 million records sold, she's among Germany's most successful singers - but Helene Fischer also gets flak for singing folk pop. We found out why her fans span all age groups - and what shot her to stardom. (12.05.2017)  

10 Schlager superstars

Through honey-voiced starlets like Helene Fischer, folksy Schlager standards continue to unite Germans in epic song. Here are 10 legends of Schlager whose uplifting melodies and schmaltzy lyrics will forever live on. (13.07.2018)  

Related content

Jürgen Marcus

Schlager legend Jürgen Marcus is dead at 69 29.05.2018

The revered singer who rose to fame in the 1970s with the hit "Eine neue Liebe ist wie ein neues Leben" (A New Love is Like a New Life) has died after a long illness. But his kitschy Schlager standards will long live on.

Echo 2017 - Udo Lindenberg

Changing its format, the ECHO tries to reinvent itself 07.04.2017

Fewer categories, more power to the jury, a different broadcaster, no live transmission and no Helene Fischer. By divorcing itself from tradition, is Germany's most important music prize undergoing a renewal?

Echo 2018 Helene Fischer und Luis Fonsi

At Germany's Echo music awards it's record sales — and not artistic merit — that count 13.04.2018

Many wonder, how could rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang win an Echo, Germany's most important music award, with their anti-Semitic lyrics? The explanation is simple: the award is based on commercial, not artistic, value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Ingmar Bergman (picture-alliance/dpa/Ekstromer)

The 11 best movies of iconic filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

Honored as Best Director of All Time in Cannes in 1997, the Swedish director is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of cinematic history.  

Books

Terezia Mora (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. 

Arts.21

Bildergalerie Deutsche Bands Neu! Kraut (Peter Lindbergh)

1968 and music: Krautrock

Krautrock was musical experimentation in its purest form. For late-1960s' West German rockers, it was a psychedelic call to freedom. Bands like Tangerine Dream, Can and early Kraftwerk defined a generation. Now they've been rediscovered. 

Arts

Child climbing on plastic tubes in exhibition (Annik Wetter)

Playground Project: 'Freedom and anarchy' for kids

Designing playgrounds to both stimulate creativity and accommodate kids' pedagogical needs is no easy task. A look at how these playgrounds have developed over the last century. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  