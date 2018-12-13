Visit the new DW website

Heino

For decades, Heino has been one of the most successful and popular German folk singers - and also one of the most divisive. Germans either love him or hate him.

Born in Dusseldorf in 1938, Heino is known for his nearly ageless appearance, his light blond hair, trademark sunglasses and deep baritone voice. Germany's most famous singer of sentimental folk-pop Schlager music has produced many chart-topping hits and sold more than 40 million records. Particularly well known are his songs "Blau blüht der Enzian" and "Jenseits des Tales." Heino has also ventured into other musical styles and has recorded rap versions of his own hits.

Germany's Schlager icon Heino at 80 13.12.2018

He's hard to miss with his black sunglasses and cap-like blond hair: Heino is Germany's most famous folk music star and a cult figure, and at 80, he's still going strong.
German folk music legend Heino at 80 13.12.2018

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country.
Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note 13.07.2018

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics.
10 Schlager superstars 13.07.2018

Through honey-voiced starlets like Helene Fischer, folksy Schlager standards continue to unite Germans in epic song. Here are 10 legends of Schlager whose uplifting melodies and schmaltzy lyrics will forever live on.
The Nazi-era song scandal involving German crooner Heino 23.03.2018

Heino is one of Germany's most famous crooners, whose bleached hair and sunglasses became his trademark. But he seems to have gone a little off key. He recently gave Nazi-era songs to a homeland minister, of all people.
Pop goes 2013! 26.12.2013

The German music scene is never short of surprises, and 2013 was no exception. Highlights from the last twelve months in the world of pop and rock.
Germany's Schlager superstar Heino turns 75 13.12.2013

Love him or hate him, there's hardly a music lover in the country who hasn't got an opinion on Heino. Germany's most successful folk singer has sold more than 40 million records. He was born on December 13.
Fifty years on, is the new Heino suddenly cool? 14.02.2013

He’s best known for his extensive repertoire of sentimental oom-pah-pah Schlager hits about mountain landscapes and delicate Swiss maidens. So what has made 74-year-old Heino start covering Rammstein and Die Ärzte?
A Swan Song for German Folk Music? 18.07.2005

Two icons of the German-speaking popular folk music scene are retiring this year: Heino and Karl Moik. What will their departure mean for the future of this genre?