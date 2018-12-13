For decades, Heino has been one of the most successful and popular German folk singers - and also one of the most divisive. Germans either love him or hate him.

Born in Dusseldorf in 1938, Heino is known for his nearly ageless appearance, his light blond hair, trademark sunglasses and deep baritone voice. Germany's most famous singer of sentimental folk-pop Schlager music has produced many chart-topping hits and sold more than 40 million records. Particularly well known are his songs "Blau blüht der Enzian" and "Jenseits des Tales." Heino has also ventured into other musical styles and has recorded rap versions of his own hits.