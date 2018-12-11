 Germany′s Schlager icon Heino at 80 | Music | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Germany's Schlager icon Heino at 80

He's hard to miss with his black sunglasses and cap-like blond hair: Heino is Germany's most famous folk music star and a cult figure, and at 80, he's still going strong.

  • Heino with a guitar in 1972 (picture-alliance)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    The boy with the guitar

    Heino's career took off in 1967 when he was in his late 20s. The baritone with the rolling R's cheerfully belted out traditional German Schlager folk and pop songs, adding one hit tune to the next. Songs including "Karamba, Karacho, ein Whisky" gave Germans a sense of an ideal, carefree world in an era of upheaval and counterculture movements.

  • Heino look-alikes (picture-alliance/A. Scheidemann)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    The one and only 'real Heino'

    In the 1980s, a Berlin punk singer named Norbert Hähnel (middle upper row, with fans) toured as "The real Heino," among other gigs as the opening act for the Toten Hosen punk rock band. Heino, not amused, got a provisional injunction banning Hähnel from performing as a Heino look-alike — which hasn't kept people from donning a wig and sunglasses and posing as Heino to this day.

  • Heino in front of his cafe (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Coffee, cake and a song

    A new attraction came to Bad Münstereifel when Heino opened a café in the picturesque spa town in western Germany in 1996. A baker by trade, the German pop music star had always dreamed of owning a cafe. Occasionally, he would even bake or sing for his customers. The cafe was forced to make way for an outlet store in 2012.

  • Heino and Rammstein at the Wacken Festival 2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Heino goes Wacken

    In 2013, Heino was almost 75 years old when he left his comfort zone to stand onstage at the Wacken open air festival, joining Rammstein in singing their hit "Sonne" to 75,000 metalheads. Rammstein had invited the bard in response to his cover version of the song.

  • Heino on a throne (Starwatch Entertainment)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    New star on the metal scene

    Influenced by his Wacken experience, Heino released an album in 2014 that presented a retrospective of his smash folk hits in a loud, massive heavy-metal style, the cover shows him seated on a throne with skulls, wearing rocker gear — neatly parted signature blond hair, sunglasses and all.

  • Heino and Ina Scharrenbach (picture-alliance/dpa/MHKBG/F. Berger)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Back to the roots

    Heino has since returned to his roots and singing in his time-honored style. At a congress in March 2018, he presented Ina Scharrenbach, homeland minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), with his 1981 "best-of" album compiling German traditional folk music.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


  • Heino with a guitar in 1972 (picture-alliance)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    The boy with the guitar

    Heino's career took off in 1967 when he was in his late 20s. The baritone with the rolling R's cheerfully belted out traditional German Schlager folk and pop songs, adding one hit tune to the next. Songs including "Karamba, Karacho, ein Whisky" gave Germans a sense of an ideal, carefree world in an era of upheaval and counterculture movements.

  • Heino look-alikes (picture-alliance/A. Scheidemann)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    The one and only 'real Heino'

    In the 1980s, a Berlin punk singer named Norbert Hähnel (middle upper row, with fans) toured as "The real Heino," among other gigs as the opening act for the Toten Hosen punk rock band. Heino, not amused, got a provisional injunction banning Hähnel from performing as a Heino look-alike — which hasn't kept people from donning a wig and sunglasses and posing as Heino to this day.

  • Heino in front of his cafe (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Coffee, cake and a song

    A new attraction came to Bad Münstereifel when Heino opened a café in the picturesque spa town in western Germany in 1996. A baker by trade, the German pop music star had always dreamed of owning a cafe. Occasionally, he would even bake or sing for his customers. The cafe was forced to make way for an outlet store in 2012.

  • Heino and Rammstein at the Wacken Festival 2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Heino goes Wacken

    In 2013, Heino was almost 75 years old when he left his comfort zone to stand onstage at the Wacken open air festival, joining Rammstein in singing their hit "Sonne" to 75,000 metalheads. Rammstein had invited the bard in response to his cover version of the song.

  • Heino on a throne (Starwatch Entertainment)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    New star on the metal scene

    Influenced by his Wacken experience, Heino released an album in 2014 that presented a retrospective of his smash folk hits in a loud, massive heavy-metal style, the cover shows him seated on a throne with skulls, wearing rocker gear — neatly parted signature blond hair, sunglasses and all.

  • Heino and Ina Scharrenbach (picture-alliance/dpa/MHKBG/F. Berger)

    German folk music legend Heino at 80

    Back to the roots

    Heino has since returned to his roots and singing in his time-honored style. At a congress in March 2018, he presented Ina Scharrenbach, homeland minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), with his 1981 "best-of" album compiling German traditional folk music.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


Since 1967, Heino has been the most famous face of German Schlager music. The folksy style is a classic German genre that combines schmaltzy lyrics and sentimental melodies with a dollop of pop. It may be kitschy, but it is distinct. Just like Heino himself, who has kept up his image all these years. He sports very light hair and very dark sunglasses, which he has to wear due to an eye disease, and his standard "uniform" is a black turtleneck and black leather jacket, accompanied by a skull ring on his finger.

But he's not just popular in the world of Schlager. Nearly everyone in Germany knows who he is. The older generation know him for his music, the younger generation due to television commercials and appearances on the casting show Deutschland sucht den Superstar (Germany Seeks the Superstar). Also, it doesn't hurt that he's covered songs from German superstar bands like die Ärzte and Rammstein, and that he's performed at Wacken, the biggest Metal festival in the world.

'The songs aren't at fault'

People also know that Heino, whose real name is Heinz Georg Kramm, sang folk tunes that were also once belted out by the Nazis. Questioned about this, he said: "It's not the songs' fault." People also know that Heino went on tour through South Africa in 1983 and 1986, when the country was still under the apartheid regime and was internationally ostracized. This story is also familiar: in 1993, Heino recorded the Deutschlandlied, the German national anthem, but with all three verses, including the one sung during the Third Reich, "Deutschland, Deutschland über alles" (Germany, Germany above all).

In 2013, he quoted, apparently inadvertently, Hitler during an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper. Responding to a question about his latest album at the time, he said: "If I fall down dead now, this is the last album. You can't know that. But I'm still as hard as Krupp steel, tough as leather and swift as a greyhound." This was something Hitler said, though in a different order, at a Nazi Party rally in 1935. It was an unfortunate choice of words on the part of Heino, which he later relativized, saying he didn't realize it was a Hitler quote. He also vehemently rejects any implications to rightist leanings.

Schlagerstar Heino wird 65 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Heino and his wife Hannelore have been the dream couple of German folk music for the past 40 years

Musical homeland minister

Whatever his leanings, Heino is part of the German Schlager music scene like no other: After all, in a time in which half the world is in a state of cultural and social upheaval, he preserves a piece of the German soul.

Fifty years ago, against the backdrop of the student revolts of 1968, the Flower Power movement and the Beat Revolution, the then 30-year-old singer sang of homeland, mountains, valleys and forests, of Alpine flowers, horses, Indians and cowboys. With those motifs, he sold more records in Germany than the Beatles. "In my songs, I paint a picture of an idyllic world," he reflected much later in an interview.

Deutschland Musik Heino Schlager Sänger Totenkopflogo (picture-alliance/dpa/Starwatch/Benedikt von Stauffenberg)

A logo to make him a true metalhead

Still and all

It's remained a recipe for success for decades. Heino has also accumulated music prizes and gold and platinum records along the way. Still, he has his critics, and people poke fun and mock him, even from abroad: Punk icon and former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra collected all Heino albums merely to demonstrate "what unbelievable shit music there is in this world."

Still, Heino keeps at it, even now at 80 on December 13. In his 70s, he seemed to have discovered rock music. In 2013, he released an album with cover versions of songs by fellow pop and rock colleagues, who were not only unamused, but believed their copyrights were infringed upon. Not so, as Heino covered them 1:1 and royalties were paid to the creators.

Heino: …und Tschüss (picture-alliance/dpa)

"…und Tschüss": Heino's last album was released nearly a month before his 80th birthday

Heavy metal band Rammstein was one of few music groups who did not feel infringed upon. On the contrary, they invited Heino up on stage to sing with them at the Wacken festival. There he stood, at the time 74 years old, in front of 75,000 metal fans with pyrotechnics flashing on stage and music banging so loud as to make your ears pop, adding his touch to the Rammstein track Sonne (Sun). In 2016, he released an album covering soccer songs for the European Soccer Championships.

Bye, bye

At 80, Heino is a man who's stayed true to himself, while still rocking on. His latest album, ...und Tschüss (...And goodbye), released in November this year, includes once again covers of other German bands, such as a Toten Hosen and Rammstein as well.

He's also said it's his last album and will take him on tour in March 2019 before he spends the last years and days of his life with his wife, Hannelore.

 

DW recommends

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics. (13.07.2018)  

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer?

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon. (22.11.2018)  

German folk music legend Heino at 80

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country. (13.12.2018)  

10 Schlager superstars

Through honey-voiced starlets like Helene Fischer, folksy Schlager standards continue to unite Germans in epic song. Here are 10 legends of Schlager whose uplifting melodies and schmaltzy lyrics will forever live on. (13.07.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Musik Schlager Sänger Heino

German folk music legend Heino at 80 13.12.2018

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country.

Schlagersängerin Helene Fischer in Rostock EINSCHRÄNKUNG

Helene Fischer. A career in pictures 22.11.2018

German folk pop star Helene Fischer releases her new album on May 12. The self-titled collection of songs is the latest highlight in an unparalleled music career. Here's a look back at the rest.

Deutschland Hannover Helene Fischer Tour Auftakt

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer? 22.11.2018

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstills Mary Poppins Rückkehr (Jay Maidment)

Mary Poppins returns!

"Mary Poppins" was one of the most successful films of the 1960s. Now, after 54 years, a sequel is out. Will "Marry Poppins Returns" manage to fulfill Disney's blockbuster expectations? 

Books

USA Noam Chomsky | 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Dissident intellectual Noam Chomsky at 90

Though Noam Chomsky has made his name as arguably the foremost political dissident of the last half a century, his intellectual legacy is firstly as a linguist. At the age of 90, he continues to talk the talk.  

Music

Heino (picture-alliance)

German folk music legend Heino at 80

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country. 

Arts

James-Simon-Galerie auf der Museumsinsel Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Berlin's Museum Island welcomes new stately entrance

As of 2019, visitors to Berlin's Museum Island complex will gain access to its different museums via a new building, the James Simon Gallery designed by star architect David Chipperfield. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „Radiator 2“, drei Männer in Unterhosen mit Sonnenbrillen. Der ganz vorne lutscht an einem Wassereis. (Robert Yang)

Milestones in queer video games

Characters who aren't white, male and straight have always existed in video games. They were just forgotten. High time to remember the beginnings of queer video games!  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  