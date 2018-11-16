 Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer? | Music | DW | 22.11.2018

Music

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer?

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon.

  • Helene Fischer concert (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    At the top

    Helene Fischer's self-titled album, released in 2017, was her fourth to sell over a million copies in Germany. She then filled stadiums with an award-winning concert tour, making her one of the world's top-earning entertainers. Fischer, who was born in 1984 in Siberia and grew up in Rhineland-Palatinate, is the biggest star on the German music scene.

  • Helene Fischer (Copyright: Sandra Ludewig)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Record breaker

    Fischer has sold more than 13 million records, mostly in German-speaking countries. "Farbenspiel," with "Atemlos durch die Nacht," was the first album to reach number one on the German charts twice — in 2013 and 2014. It was downloaded over 250,000 times, setting a record for German artists.

  • Helene Fischer and the German national soccer team (Copyright: dpa)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Celebrating the world champs

    Riding the wave of the "Atemlos" hype in 2013, it seemed like the country was full of Fischer fans of all ages and backgrounds. Even the national German football team (in particular, Bastian Schweinsteiger, second from left) was among them. The pop diva performed after the team won the World Cup in 2014 — and the players sang right along with her.

  • Helene Fischer (Copyright: David Ebener/dpa)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Big show

    Fischer trained as a musical theater artist, and her live performances are diverse and entertaining. Her mix of "schlager" (folk pop), rock and classical music appeals to many. According to record certifications she has sold at least 15,000,000 albums altogether.

  • Helene Fischer (Copyright: Britta Pedersen/dpa)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Not just song and dance

    Fischer's 2018 tour has been called "spectacular" and "bombastic." The reason is that the singer has added the troupe 45 Degrees to the program — a branch of the acrobatic theater group Cirque du Soleil. Acrobatics have often been part of her shows, as can be seen from this 2013 performance.

  • Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen (Copyright: Wolfram Kastl/dpa)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Glamorous couple

    Boyfriend Florian Silbereisen (left) had to do without his Helene while she was on her concert tour. Silbereisen helped launch the singer to fame: She made her first TV appearance in 2005 on his folk music show. Since then, Fischer has appeared countless times on camera and even has her own program. "The Helene Fischer Show" has been broadcast on Christmas Day every year since 2011.

  • Helene Fischer at Madame Tussauds Berlin (Getty Images/A. Rentz)

    Helene Fischer. A career in pictures

    Wax doppelganger

    Seventeen Echo Awards and three Bambis are among the countless accolades the singer has collected over the course of her career. But prizes aside, stars know they've really made it when they get their own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Fischer's statue has been in Berlin since 2011 and its outfit and hairstyle are regularly updated.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are way at the top of Forbes magazine's list of 10 best-paid women in music published earlier this week, followed by a series of other well-known pop stars:

1. Katy Perry ($83 million)
2. Taylor Swift ($80 million)
3. Beyoncé ($60 million)
4. Pink ($52 million)
5. Lady Gaga ($50 million)
6. Jennifer Lopez ($47 million)
7. Rihanna ($37.5 million)
8. Helene Fischer ($32 million)
9. Celine Dion ($31 million)
10. Britney Spears ($30 million)

Anyone outside the German-speaking world who's remotely in tune with today's pop music charts will certainly recognize all those names — except one: Helene Fischer.

According to the highly regarded business magazine, Fischer's pretax earnings from June 2017 through June 2018 were at least a million dollars higher than Celine Dion's and Britney Spears'. Another list published by the New York Times earlier in November determined that she was the seventh most successful concert artist in the world.

That led many music insiders to ask: But why don't I even know her?

Read more: What is German pop star Helene Fischer's recipe for success?

A very German queen

The successful star has found her own — very mainstream — niche in German-speaking countries, which is why her promoters didn't put that much energy into promoting her only English album, titled The English Ones, from 2010. 

She has been dubbed the "Queen of Schlager," a genre so German there's no proper translation for it (Wikipedia helpfully points out that it's also known as "entertainer music" or "German hit mix" in the US). It's a kitschy form of sentimental pop that has developed over the years, going from happy-go-lucky schmaltzy anthems in the 1960s to become closely associated with Euro-disco music today, the shrill sugary style that has made the Eurovision Song Contest so popular.

Read more: Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Helene Fischer wearing a black hat (Imago/Action Pictures/P. Schatz)

Performing at the Top of the Mountain concert in Austria in April 2018

From Siberia to Germany's best-selling star

Born on August 5, 1984 in Siberia's Krasnojarsk, Fischer emigrated to West Germany with her family at the age of three. After studying music at the Frankfurt Stage & Musical School for three years and performing in musicals such as the Rocky Horror Show, she released her first album in 2006, titled Von hier bis unendlich (From Here Till Forever). Her singles quickly made it to the top of Germany's different "hit parade" shows.

She has since sold over 13 million albums. No other star has collected nearly as many Echo Awards (which was until this year Germany's top music prize, based on commercial success) as she has: 17.  

Her latest, self-titled, album debuted at No 1 in the Austrian, German and Swiss albums charts in May 2017 and has sold over 700,000 copies within a year. The tour that followed, developed in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil acrobats, started in September 2017, and filled stadiums throughout the German-speaking world. The average ticket price of €71.50 ($81), along with various advertising contracts, contributed to her landing among the world's best paid entertainers.

A polarizing music phenomenon

Helene Fischer "has managed to bring schlager to the mainstream. Up until about 15 years ago, it existed in a parallel universe," Ingo Grabowsky, an expert of the genre, told DW. Even though some of schlager's most popular stars already filled stadiums before her, "it was just a certain group of people that listened to schlager. Today, enthusiasm for the genre has even reached academic circles."

Still, despite her widespread popularity, she is not everybody's darling. "Either you adore her or you reject her," said music expert  Volkmar Kramarz. "Helene Fischer has become a symbol for the fact that an artist can, on the one hand, be popular and successful, but at the same time be completely rejected by a huge part of the public."

In Celine Dion's footsteps?

Now that Fischer's name has been circulating in the English-speaking press, longstanding rumors that she might be considering a career move to the US have also been reactivated.

Fischer's idol, the Canadian singer Celine Dion, has announced the end of her extremely profitable concert residency in Las Vegas for the summer of 2019, which means there'll be a vacant spot at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace.

Asked about the possibility a few months ago, Fischer replied: "Of course it's an attractive idea. But I couldn't answer that yet. One should however never say never." 

  • Helene Fischer in Rostock (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Helene Fischer

    Since she emerged as a singer and variety TV star willing to revive a distinctly old-fashioned repertoire of uplifting Schlager ballads, Fischer has sold well over 10 million records in Germany alone. Songs like "Atemlos durch die Nacht" ("Breathless Through the Night") have dominated the charts, and the Russian-born pop princess is no stranger to kitschy TV shows like Schlagercountdown.

  • Heino in 1972 (picture-alliance)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Heino

    Having sold more than 50 million albums since his 1967 solo debut, Heino is a Schlager pioneer known for his trademark dark sunglasses, platinum mop top and rich baritone voice. His smash hits range from "Jenseits des Tales" ("Beyond the Valley") to covers of controversial folk tunes such as "Schwarzbraun ist die Haselnuss" ("Black-brown is the Hazelnut") that were sung by the Hitler Youth.

  • Jürgen Drews (Getty Images/M.Assanimoghaddam)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Jürgen Drews

    Jürgen Drews landed a mega hit with "Ein Bett im Kornfeld" ("A bed in a cornfield") in 1976. Today, Germans label the seemingly ageless singer "king of Mallorca" because he has for decades been a staple on the German party scene on the Spanish island. Drews actually started his career playing the banjo in a jazz band.

  • Michael Holm (Getty Images/A.Rentz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Michael Holm

    The 1969 "Mendocino" was Michael Holm's first big hit, and "Tränen lügen nicht" ("Tears don't lie") made it to first place in the charts in 1974. He helped orchestrate a mega Schlager revival in the late 1990s by producing Guildo Horn's hit album "Danke" in 1997.

  • Katja Ebstein (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rehm)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Katja Ebstein

    She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 and came in third twice, in 1970 and 1971 - Katja Ebstein is regarded as the competition's German grande dame. Ebstein's hit song "Wunder gibt es immer wieder" ("There will always be miracles") is an integral part of the German Schlager repertoire. Ebstein also acts in plays, is involved in social projects and politically active.

  • Drafi Deutscher in 1960 (picture-alliance/United Archives/S. Pilz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Drafi Deutscher

    The Berlin-born singer and composer (and songwriter for Boney M. and others) rose from obscurity in 1965 with his immortal Schlager anthem, "Marmor, Stein, und Eisen bricht" ("Marble Breaks And Iron Bends") — an English version later charted in the US. The boy from working-class Wedding was a rebel who had issues with alcohol, but still released some 260 songs before his death in 2006.

  • Jürgen Marcus (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Wieseler)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Jürgen Marcus

    Known for his blonde locks, casual hip swing and beaming smile, Marcus' 1972 release "A New Love is like a New Life" has become one of the best-known songs in Schlager history, a staple of any German record collection. "Music is wonderful because you can capture people's emotions," Marcus once said of the sing-along favorites he performed incessantly until his recent death in May at the age of 69.

  • Andrea Jürgens at 10, singing

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Jürgens

    Andrea Jürgens was a 10-year-old in 1977 when she sang what would become one of the all-time Schlager classics, "Und dabei liebe ich euch beide" ("And Yet I Love You Both"), which was composed by Schlager hit-maker Jack White. Child star Jürgens would peak young, but returned with a No. 1 in 2010 with "I Only Have a Heart." She died of kidney failure in 2017 after a 40-year career.

  • man in green velvet suit singing in stage (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Guildo Horn

    Schlager has had its fair share of miscreants and eccentrics who are not afraid to play with the genre's kitschy cliches. With his trademark high-energy hilarity (including climbing all over the stage during his 1998 Eurovision appearance), and gaudy velvet green suit, this Schlager provocateur hit the charts in the 1990s with songs like "I like Steffi Graf" and "Guildo loves you."

  • Echo 2017 - Andrea Berg (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    10 Schlager superstars

    Andrea Berg

    Berg was 26 when she went from being a nurse to a Schlager hit-maker with the album "Du bist frei" ("You Are Free") and smash singles like "Schau mir nochmal ins Gesicht" ("Look Me in the Face Again") and "Splitternackt" ("Stark Naked"). A 2001 greatest hits album went five-times platinum, selling 2 million copies. More recently, the singer won the Echo Award for best Schlager singer in 2017.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Lifestyle  