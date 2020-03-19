Merkel, car industry heads hold coronavirus video conference

Germany's Chancellor Merkel is holding a video-conference with representatives of the country's powerful car industry on Tuesday morning, including representatives of BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand. The leaders of Germany's 16 state governments and representatives of other companies are also expected to take part.

The industry hopes for the state's help in boosting sales amid the pandemic. Most notably, carmakers want the government to offer large financial incentives for car buyers. Previously, the heads of German states discussed awarding up to €3,000 ($3,266) to the buyers of diesel and gasoline-powered cars, and up to €4,000 for e-cars, hybrids, and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The idea was spearheaded by the three German states most dependent on the car industry — Lower Saxony (VW), Bavaria (BMW), and Baden-Württemberg (Porsche, Daimler).

Ahead of the meeting, Merkel stated that a decision on special subventions for the car industry would likely not be made at the Tuesday summit. Instead, the car makers and their workers' unions should provide details on the current situation and sketch out their demands for political leaders.

No economic sense

Separately, Green party politicians slammed the idea and urged the government to pressure the car industry into changing its ways.

"What is needed is an intelligent support for electric cars and plug-in hybrids with a significantly bigger range than today," senior Green party lawmaker Oliver Krischer told the DPA news agency ahead of the meeting.

The head of the prestigious IfW economic institute meanwhile warned that the "car buying bonuses make no economic sense" and would not help protect the climate.

"Those who want to support the German car industry would do better by expanding the possibilities of [tax] write-offs for investments and with a generous support for research and development," said IfW chief Gabriel Felbermayr.

Glass-chinned giants

Major carmakers had been facing a crisis of their own long before the coronavirus pandemic reached Germany — owing to an array of factors including the declining demand for new vehicles in much of the world, the US and China trade war, EU officials demanding more environmentally friendly cars, and the gradual transition away from the internal combustion engine.

Germany's car industry has lost much of the luster it had in Merkel's earlier years

Initially, the infection hit their plants and buyers in their most important global market, China. Then, it prompted a weeks-long standstill in their European factories, while garages and forecourts closed their doors to customers during the lockdown. This was shown in UK new car sales figures for April published on Tuesday — almost all of the just 4,000 new models sold that month (the worst figure since February 1946) were fleet cars purchased by companies; private purchasing was all but wiped out while the UK was under orders to stay at home.

Production has been picking up with the easing of lockdown measures across the continent, but demand remains low.

The industry provides some 800,000 jobs across Germany.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Earnings slump At German premium carmaker Daimler, net profit fell 78% in the first quarter, bleeding the company's cash position down to a meager €617 million ($662 million). Securing liquidity has top priority now, says CFO Harald Wilhelm, as he throws out guidance for the year. Slumping demand, struggling parts supply and a difficult restart of production makes any outlook impossible, he says.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery A 20% dive Daimler's trucks business has been hit especially hard in the first three months of 2020, with sales slumping 20% compared with the same period last year. The company's luxury brand, Mercedes-Benz, also suffered a decline — down by 15% even though global showrooms and factories had remained open until March.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery After the shutdown The complete halt of production at Daimler lasted four weeks, with about 80% of its 170,000 employees being out of work and sustaining themselves through Germany's short-time work scheme. Although factories have been opening since Monday (April 20), most staff will remain dependent on the state-funded wage compensation until the end of April.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Tentative recovery Chinese autoworkers, like those at Honda's Dongfeng plant (pictured), have already resumed work, hoping for sales in the world's largest car market to pick up again. While in February car sales in China collapsed by 80%, there was light at the end of the tunnel in March with declines slowing to 48%. Meanwhile, all of Daimler's production plants in the country are back in operation.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Assembly lines rolling again The world's largest carmaker by sales, Volkswagen, has reopened its factory in Zwickau, Germany, pressing ahead with the production of its ID.3 electric car. Despite a 5-week work stoppage at the plant, VW says efforts to roll out the pivotal mass-market electric vehicle this summer are still on time. Engine production at VW's Chemnitz plant though is only gradually being scaled up.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Main factory sitting idle VW's largest production facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, however will remain shuttered at least until Monday (April 27). So will its plants in Emden and Hanover. Security protocols, including heavy-duty disinfecting and cleaning, will be put in place, says VW. Where social distancing measures aren't possible, workers are obliged to wear face masks.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Melting cash buffers At Renault in France, the coronavirus-induced shutdown has led to a massive drop in revenue, down by 20% on a decline in unit sales of more than a quarter. The slump has been hemorrhaging the company's cash reserves by about a third, but that still leaves €10.3 billion in Renault's coffers.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery PSA reopening plan still missing French carmaker PSA, including the Peugeot, Citroen and Opel brands, saw its first-quarter unit sales even more clobbered than those of its national rival. It sold a staggering 627,000 vehicles less than a year before, down 29%. So far, PSA has not given any date for reopening its European plants, citing ongoing talks with labor unions about pandemic security precautions.

Cars and COVID-19: From shutdown to slow recovery Auto news from the EU epicenter In Italy, one of the worst-hit EU country in the current pandemic, the complete shutdown of all industries will not be relaxed before May 4. So the country's top carmaker, Fiat Chrysler, will continue to suffer enormous losses, already amounting to 76% fewer cars sold in March. By comparison, Europe-wide auto sales slumped by "only" 55% on average during the month. Author: Andreas Rostek-Buetti



dj/msh (Reuters, dpa)

