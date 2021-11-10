Visit the new DW website

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz is a multinational division of German auto and truck maker Daimler. It's one of the best-known car brands worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Stuttgart in southern Germany and has gone from strength to strength under its motto "The best or nothing." This page collates the latest DW content on the iconic carmaker.

ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Abgase kommen aus dem Auspuff eines Autos. Der Treibhausgas-Ausstoß in Deutschland im Jahr 2018 war etwas geringer als bisher angenommen. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

COP26: Germany fails to sign up to 2040 combustion engine phaseout 10.11.2021

Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes' nightmare start to win in Mexico 07.11.2021

Max Verstappen sealed a decisive victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and extending his championship lead in Mexico. Verstappen's win capped a fine day for the Red Bulls as Mercedes struggled from the start.
Start of production in new car body plant of Slovak division of Volkswagen, Bratislava, Slovakia, May 15, 2015. (CTKxPhoto/JanxKoller) CTKPhotoP201505150747201 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY kol 18 Start of Production in New Car Body plant of Slovak Division of Volkswagen Bratislava Slovakia May 15 2015 CTKxPhoto JanxKoller PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Kol 18

Chip shortage hits auto industry suppliers 22.10.2021

German automakers are being hit hard by a semiconductor chip shortage. Suppliers are affected in particular.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) walks past winner Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas as he speaks to the press after the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Istanbul on October 10, 2021. (Photo by UMIT BEKTAS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by UMIT BEKTAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Formula One: Late pit-stop costs Lewis Hamilton vital ground in title race 10.10.2021

Valtteri Bottas won from pole to flag in Turkey while his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton ended the race feuding with his team over a decision to pit. As a result, Max Verstappen extends his lead in the title race.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gets ready on the grid of the Zandvoort circuit before the start of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Francisco Seco / POOL / AFP)

Formula One: Hamilton takes 10-place grid penalty in Turkey 08.10.2021

The decision of the Mercedes driver to take a new engine may have a big impact on a thrilling F1 title battle. But rival Max Verstappen showed in Russia two weeks ago that a grid sanction can be overcome.

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Mercedes-Benz eActros Weltpremiere 2021. Daimler stellt ersten volleketrischen LKW vor e-Actros

Daimler shareholders overwhelmingly approve truck division spinoff 01.10.2021

Daimler will now float its heavy goods vehicle business as a separate unit on the stock market. Shareholders will get 65% of the shares in the spinoff.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix 26.09.2021

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won after late rain in Russia to seal 100 race wins and reclaim the championship lead. Lando Norris suffered heartbreak, while Max Verstappen enjoyed a late surprise.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gets out of his car following a collision with Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (unseen) during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

F1: Title contenders Hamilton and Verstappen crash out at Monza 12.09.2021

The Italian Grand Prix delivered drama beyond expectation as title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out. That left Daniel Ricciardo to win the race after an impressive showing from McLaren. 
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg 08.09.2021

Many things that originated in Baden-Württemberg have made it world famous: from cuckoo clocks to Black Forest gateau, from Mercedes to Porsche. Get to know the federal state of hardworking gourmets.

Munich's IAA offers peek into future of mobility powered by electricity 07.09.2021

This year's IAA Mobility in Munich heralds the dawn of a new personal mobility era — powered by batteries and artificial intelligence. Be it two, three or four wheels, all major producers have called time on the combustion engine, unveiling a range of electric vehicles to replace them.
Autoabgase enthalten luftverunreinigende Stoffe wie Kohlenstoffmonoxid und Kohlenstoffdioxid, Schwefeloxide, Stickoxide sowie Staub und Ru?. Und sind daher f?r viele Umweltsch?den mitverantwortlich. K?ln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, 01.09.2007 | Automated translation: Car exhaust contains air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and dust and soot. And are therefore responsible for many environmental damage. Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany 01.09.2007, | Verwendung weltweit

Climate groups to sue German carmakers 03.09.2021

Following the success of their case against the German government's underwhelming climate plans, environmental NGOs are now going after companies with big carbon footprints.
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 18, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Lewis Hamilton wins thrilling British Grand Prix despite 10-second penalty 17.07.2021

Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton won the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for an eighth time to reignite his title hopes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was sent out of the race after a crash with the Briton.
Der Abdruck eines Mercedes-Sterns aufgenommen am 25.07.2017 an einem Mercedes auf einem Schrottplatz in Betzigau (Bayern). Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Dieselgate: Mercedes drivers sue Daimler in Germany 07.07.2021

A consumer protection group in Germany has filed a class-action suit against Mercedes-makers Daimler to clarify if damages tied to the diesel emissions scandal must be paid.

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

F1: Max Verstappen takes Styrian GP to increase championship lead 27.06.2021

The Red Bull driver won his third race in four to move further ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the standings. Hamilton admitted that Mercedes needs to make adjustments in order to catch Red Bull this season.
Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - June 20, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

F1: Verstappen takes French GP after classic duel with Hamilton 20.06.2021

Max Verstappen ended Lewis Hamilton's dominance at the Circuit Paul Ricard to take the French GP. The win puts the Red Bull driver in strong position in the drivers' championship with races on home territory upcoming.
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 23, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

Formula One: Max Verstappen wins in Monaco to lead title race for first time 23.05.2021

Max Verstappen started the day 14 points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and ended it four clear of the Mercedes driver. The 23-year-old Dutchman leads the F1 title race for the first time.
