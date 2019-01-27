 INSTEX: Europe sets up transactions channel with Iran | News | DW | 31.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

INSTEX: Europe sets up transactions channel with Iran

German media reports that Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. The question is, how will Washington react?

Women walk in front of a mural of the Iranian flag in Tehran, Iran (picture-alliance/AA/F. Bahrami)

Several European countries have registered a transaction channel with Iran in order to facilitate trade despite US sanctions, German public broadcaster NDR reported on Thursday.

The channel, set up by Germany, France and the UK, is called INSTEX — short for "Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges."

The payment channel would allow for European countries to continue trade with Iran but could put them on a collision course with Washington.

Read moreIran sanctions: 5 things to know

What is INSTEX:

  • A "Special Purpose Vehicle" that will allow European businesses to trade with Iran, despite strict US sanctions.
  • According to NDR, INSTEX will be based in Paris and be managed by a German banking expert. The UK will head the supervisory board.
  • The European side intends to use the channel initially only to sell food, medicine and medical devices in Iran. However, it will be possible to expand it in the future.
Watch video 02:15
Now live
02:15 mins.

Iranians remain defiant as US sanctions begin to bite

'Shared concerns'

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that Europe did share US concerns about Iran but "at the end of the day it will be companies that decide whether or not they want to work in Iran, bearing in mind the risk of American sanctions."

Attempt to save Iran nuclear deal: US President Donald Trump's government has warned the European Union against trying to sidestep sanctions on Iran. Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions last year. Along with fellow signatories Russia and China, the EU maintains that Iran has not broken its side of the deal and should be allowed to trade.

Read moreUS policy spreads gloom in Iran

EU-Iran relations tested: Although Europe has been willing to show good faith since the US left the nuclear deal, relations with Tehran have worsened recently. The EU imposed sanctions this month over Oran's missile tests and assassination plots on European soil.

Annoucement scheduled at EU meeting:

Further details about INSTEX are due to be revealed later on Thursday at a meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers in Bucharest. 

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


rs/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US sanctions on Iran raise concern in Turkey

Turkey has been exempt from oil sector sanctions imposed by Washington on the regime in Tehran. But Turkish businesses fear the possible consequences of a likely shift in Donald Trump's mood toward Turkey. (08.11.2018)  

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. (05.11.2018)  

US policy spreads gloom in Iran

American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)  

US announces broad new sanctions against Iran

The new measures target 700 individual and entities in the financial, shipping and energy sectors. Eight countries, including Turkey, will be given waivers to keep buying Iranian oil. (02.11.2018)  

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)  

EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

Brussels has backed sanctions against Iran for its involvement in assassination attempts in France and Denmark. For some European governments, the measures are long overdue. (09.01.2019)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect in early August. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iranians remain defiant as US sanctions begin to bite  

Related content

Iran Mittelstreckenrakete Sedschil 2

Iran defends plan to improve missile accuracy 29.01.2019

Iran says it is working to improve the precision of its missiles for defense purposes. At the same time, the German-governed plan with France and the UK for payments to Iran despite US sanctions is moving ahead.

Jemen Luftangriff auf dem Flughafen in Sanaa

Germany sanctions Iranian airline over spying claims 21.01.2019

For months now, European countries have called for concrete action against entities linked to Iranian intelligence. Mahan Air reportedly maintains close ties to an elite group of Iran's security services.

Germany bans Iranian flights 21.01.2019

Germany has revoked the license of the Iranian airline, Mahan Air, because it transports military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after heavy U.S. pressure on Berlin to act.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 