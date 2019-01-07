 EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil | News | DW | 08.01.2019

News

EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

Brussels has backed sanctions against Iran for its involvement in assassination attempts in France and Denmark. For some European governments, the measures are long over due.

Euro Dollar Rial

The EU on Tuesday approved sanctions against an Iranian ministry and two Iranian nationals for their involvement in thwarted assassination attempts in France and Denmark.

For months now, EU countries have been pressuring Brussels to enact disciplinary measures against Tehran for what they describe as hostile actions committed by a state actor.

What was announced:

  • The EU targeted Iran's Intelligence and Security Ministry and two Iranian nationals.
  • The sanctions mean the ministry and individuals' assets were frozen. Travel bans have also been imposed.
  • Two Iranian diplomats were expelled from the Netherlands in 2018, not for their direct involvement but "as a clear signal" that Iran's probable involvement is unacceptable.
  • The disciplinary measures do not stem from nor impact the Iran nuclear deal.

Read more: Germany charges Iranian diplomat with spying, conspiracy to murder opposition group in France

Smog in Iran

The US has imposed crippling sanctions against Tehran for allegedly undermining the Iran nuclear deal. But the EU has made clear that the new sanctions do not concern the accord.

'Clear signals'

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said: "The Netherlands considers it probable that Iran had a hand in the preparation or commission of assassinations and attacks on EU territory."

The French Foreign Ministry said it sees the decision as Brussels' determination "not to let a hostile and unacceptable act perpetrated on European soil go unanswered."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: "We stand by the nuclear agreement, but on the other hand we have to have a robust foreign policy when we send clear signals that we will not accept this kind of interference on European soil."

From Russia to Syria and Iran: Do EU sanctions really work?

Rogue elements?

The sanctions concern two thwarted attacks: an attempt to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris and assassination attempts against Iranian Arab dissidents in Denmark.

The Netherlands have also said they believe Iran was also behind two separate murders of Iranian dissidents on Dutch soil in 2015 and 2017.

For months now, Denmark has spearheaded efforts to impose disciplinary measures against Iran. Tehran has long denied involvement and described the allegations as a "series of conspiracies" perpetuated by Iranian opposition groups.

But analysts have pointed out that hardliners in Iran's intelligence services may plan plots in Europe without the knowledge or control of Iran's government led by President Hassan Rouhani.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets, and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US is also planing to block Iran's key oil sales in the next tranche of sanctions, which is due to go into force in November.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impovershed North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions on its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Also, the US uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies who do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of Bashar Assad exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US are frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, halting them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as Crimean wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists started flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


ls/rt (AFP, dpa)

