EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

The EU on Tuesday approved sanctions against an Iranian ministry and two Iranian nationals for their involvement in thwarted assassination attempts in France and Denmark.

For months now, EU countries have been pressuring Brussels to enact disciplinary measures against Tehran for what they describe as hostile actions committed by a state actor.

What was announced:

The EU targeted Iran's Intelligence and Security Ministry and two Iranian nationals.

The sanctions mean the ministry and individuals' assets were frozen. Travel bans have also been imposed.

Two Iranian diplomats were expelled from the Netherlands in 2018, not for their direct involvement but "as a clear signal" that Iran's probable involvement is unacceptable.

The disciplinary measures do not stem from nor impact the Iran nuclear deal.

Read more: Germany charges Iranian diplomat with spying, conspiracy to murder opposition group in France

The US has imposed crippling sanctions against Tehran for allegedly undermining the Iran nuclear deal. But the EU has made clear that the new sanctions do not concern the accord.

'Clear signals'

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said: "The Netherlands considers it probable that Iran had a hand in the preparation or commission of assassinations and attacks on EU territory."

The French Foreign Ministry said it sees the decision as Brussels' determination "not to let a hostile and unacceptable act perpetrated on European soil go unanswered."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: "We stand by the nuclear agreement, but on the other hand we have to have a robust foreign policy when we send clear signals that we will not accept this kind of interference on European soil."

From Russia to Syria and Iran: Do EU sanctions really work?

Rogue elements?

The sanctions concern two thwarted attacks: an attempt to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris and assassination attempts against Iranian Arab dissidents in Denmark.

The Netherlands have also said they believe Iran was also behind two separate murders of Iranian dissidents on Dutch soil in 2015 and 2017.

For months now, Denmark has spearheaded efforts to impose disciplinary measures against Iran. Tehran has long denied involvement and described the allegations as a "series of conspiracies" perpetuated by Iranian opposition groups.

But analysts have pointed out that hardliners in Iran's intelligence services may plan plots in Europe without the knowledge or control of Iran's government led by President Hassan Rouhani.

ls/rt (AFP, dpa)