 How to stop an insect apocalypse

Biodiversity

How to stop an insect apocalypse

We might not love creepy-crawlies, but if insects were to vanish within a century, as some scientists predict, there would be dire consequences for us humans. Is it too late to save bees, bugs and butterflies?

Regenbremse (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/M. Lenke)

We often pay little attention to insects unless one happens to bite, sting or generally bother us. But lately, they've become an unlikely source of nostalgia.

People have started to notice their absence, reminiscing about unwittingly swallowing tiny flies while cycling through the countryside, about car windscreens splattered with dead bug bodies at the end of a long journey or moths flocking to the light when a window was left open.

And science is backing up such anecdotal observations. A recent study published in the journal Biological Conservation says insects are hurtling down the path to extinction.

More than 40 percent of species are in decline and a third is endangered, the analysis found. Worldwide, we lose 2.5 percent of insect biomass each year, and if numbers continue to fall at their current rate, there could be no insects left in 100 years.

Infographic - insects are dying

The results are "shocking," says Francisco Sanchez-Bayo, environmental scientists at the University of Sydney and co-author of the study. He predicts "catastrophic consequences."

"The word catastrophic is appropriate because the disappearance of insects brings with it the starvation of myriad vertebrates that depend on them, and therefore the collapse of entire ecosystems," he told DW.

Read more: 'We cannot survive without insects'

Insects don't only play an important role in our food production, by providing a free pollination service, but are themselves food for all kind of animals. Without bugs, amphibians and birds would starve to death and fish would struggle to find enough food.

The six-legged helpers also clear away carcasses of animals that die in the wild and decompose plant waste. Without bugs, life as we know it would come to a halt.

Watch video 02:09

A world without insects

But is it too late to stop an insect apocalypse? Read on for the three main drivers of insect declines and possible solutions.

Intensive agriculture is bug-unfriendly

According to the meta analysis, the steepest declines in insect biomass have occurred in the past 30 years. Sanchez-Bayo says this is the direct result of agricultural intensification.

The Green Revolution of the 1950s and 1960s changed the way farmers tended their fields. Fallow practices were abandoned, monocultures were developed and artificial fertilizers were introduced as a means avoiding nutrient depletion in the soil.

Insecticides and herbicides became common features of pest and weed control, and trees and hedgerows were eliminated to generate more space.

infographic - main drivers for insect losses

Though this resulted in a huge gain in yield, it also implied a loss of insect habitat and led to chemical residues contaminating nearby waters.

Sanchez-Bayo says the world needs to change the way it grows food. One way forward could be a farming method known as Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which combines traditional agricultural practices with modern technologies.

"IPM advocates the use of natural means of pest and weed control, rotation of crops to maximize biodiversity of beneficial insects and avoid nutrient depletion, and only uses pesticides as the last tool to control a pest or weed outbreak," Sanchez-Bayo told DW.

By way of example, he cited the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines, which managed to reduce the use of insecticides in rice crops by 93 percent without losing yields.

Butterfly at sunset

Monocultures provide little food for butterflies and other insects

Climate change could cause major insect wipeout

Although intensive agriculture has been identified as the main driver for insect declines in Europe, scientists say the main culprits in other parts of the world are climate change and deforestation.

Even in pristine, virgin tropics, far away from fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides, insect numbers have steadily dropped.

In Puerto Rico's Luquillo rainforest, for example, there are as many as 60 times fewer insects now than there were in the 1970s. During the same period, forest temperatures have risen 2 degrees Celcius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The number of lizards, frogs and birds that eat insects has declined synchronously.

Read more: Climate change threatens half of wildlife in biodiversity hotspots, study says


Calculations by researchers at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research highlight the correlation between global warming and insect survival.

Their projections suggest that if we experienced global warming of 3.2 degrees Celcius above preindustrial levels, as is likely on the basis of current pledges made under the Paris Climate Agreement, 49 percent of insects would lose half of their geographic range.

If we limited warming to 2 degrees Celcius above preindustrial levels, 18  percent would lose half of their range. In a 1.5 degree scenario, however, the number would drop to six percent.

Infographic - climate change could cause major insect loss

Rachel Warren, lead author of the study, says it's very possible that population decreases would actually be even larger than projected because they didn't factor such things as intensive agriculture into their calculations.

"It's no question that there are many pressures on insects and if we don't achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, there will be another big pressure on them," Warren told DW.

She says it's not only important that we manage to achieve the 1.5 C degree goal, but how we achieve it.

"Land availability is a major factor for insect losses. If we use too much land to grow plants for biomass energy, that would be bad for biodiversity," she explained. "So anything we can do to reduce our energy and land demand, such as using less power and eating less red meat, is great."

Urbanization let your garden grow wild

Big cities and concrete landscapes also play a significant role in insect numbers, and with two-thirds of the global population expected to be living in urban areas by 2050, that impact is set to grow.

Densely built neighborhoods and sealed, concrete roads strip bees and bugs of their natural habitats, while light pollution leads nocturnal insects astray.

Flower meadow

Wild, native flower meadows offer vital food and micro-habitats for many insects, especially in cities

Researchers are therefore calling on governments to create more green spaces in cities by rewilding public parks and private gardens, and planting wild flowers along roadsides and on traffic islands.

A study by the University of Basel in Switzerland found that nature-friendly gardens, with deadwood, compost, unmowed grassland and native flowers, can greatly increase the biodiversity of flying and soil-dwelling insects and largely compensate for the negative effects of urbanization.

The wilder and more diverse the gardens, the more insects the researchers counted, including rare millipedes that have not yet been found anywhere else in Switzerland.

Brigitte Braschler, biologist at the Universtiy of Basel and co-author of the study, has been researching insects her entire life and says that although the decline in biodiversity "is very strong", it's not too late to change the trend.

"The public is waking up to the problem and is willing to act. Certain species are already lost but I'm positive we can stop the decline or at least slow it down," Braschler told DW. 

  • The amazing Picasso bug (Warren.K.Dick Photography)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    The amazing Picasso bug

    African art had a powerful influence on Picasso, did Picasso influence African insects? Otherwise known as the Zulu Hud Bug, this colorful shield-backed creature is often mistaken for a beetle. Its geometric design helps it blend into its surrounding and is meant to warn off predators. Full grown Picassos are only around 8 millimeters long and live in tropical Africa from Ivory Coast to Ethiopia.

  • Termite builders in Namibia (picture-alliance/ZB/M. Tödt)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    Termite construction workers

    Not many insects are known for their creative architectural abilities, but here termites in Namibia's central Otjozondjupa region have built amazingly tall structures in the savannah. Such mound-builders live throughout Africa, Australia and South America. Their complex structures full of tunnels cover a subterranean nest and are so well built they often outlive their termite builders.

  • Giant Devil's Flower Mantis (Imago/Blickwinkel)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    Giant devil's flower mantis

    Looking like part of a fashion school project, the Idolomantis diabolica, more commonly known as the devil's flower mantis, is a jumble of shapes and colors. One of the largest praying mantis species, they are native to many East African nations like Tanzania. Mimicking leaves or a flower, these carnivore killers remain still until their favorite meal — airborne insects — flies by.

  • A giant African fruit beetle (Imago/Blickwinkel)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    The giant African fruit beetle

    Another creepy crawly that tries to blend into its tropical African forest home is the giant African fruit beetle. The female is a bit smaller than the male which can grow to around 5 centimeters (2 inches) and has menacing looking horns. These beetles live off of fruits and sap flows from tree wounds. Also called the magnificent flower beetle, these mighty beasts can live up to five months.

  • Butterflies and moths galore (Colourbox)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    Butterflies and moths galore

    One of the world's greatest experts on butterflies and moths was German entomologist Adalbert Seitz. Born in 1860, he edited the monumental 16-volume Macrolepidoptera of the World. Elaborately illustrated with over 200 color plates, four of its volumes were dedicated to the moths and butterflies of Africa. Started in 1907, the unfinished project was only stopped after Seitz's death.

  • A mosquito (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    The killer mosquito

    Not all insects are helpful and some are even downright dangerous. The tiny mosquito is at home on every continent except the Antarctic, but is especially bad for Africa. It only takes one bite from certain species of the Anopheles mosquito genus to transmit malaria and last year over 200 million people became ill with the disease. In Africa, a child dies of malaria every two minutes.

  • A rainbow milkweed locust (picture-alliance/Wildlife/F. Teigler)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    A rainbow milkweed locust

    One African insect that is not trying to blend in is Madagascar's vibrantly technicolored rainbow milkweed locust. As the name suggests, besides being colorful, this grasshoppers' diet consists primarily of milkweed, which makes it a highly toxic dinner for predators. Officially named Phymateus saxosus, these locusts can grow to about 10 centimeters (4 inches).

  • The African honeybee (picture-alliance/Wildlife/M. Harvey)

    The wondrous world of African bugs

    The African honeybee

    A subspecies of the Western honeybee, these social insects live in central and southern Africa. Slightly smaller than their European cousin they also produce less honey. But don't let their fuzzy upper body fool you — their sting is more potent than the Western honeybee. Yet despite their link to the "killer bees" spreading around the world these hard workers still have an important job to do.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


