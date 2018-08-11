 Butterflies flourishing in hot summer but face problems ahead | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.08.2018

insects

Butterflies flourishing in hot summer but face problems ahead

The good news: while many animals, including us humans, are suffering in extremely high temperatures, most butterflies are currently doing well. The bad news: they'll run into problems soon. Here's why.

  • Dogs in a field under an umbrella (picture-alliance/C. Steime)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Dog days of summer

    Europe has seen record temperatures this summer. A high of 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in Spain, and in some German cities, temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). While most animals struggle with the heat, there is one notable exception.

  • Lavender flowers with butterflies on them (picture-alliance/Jürgen Schwenkenbecher)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Heat and dryness are great for butterflies

    For most butterfly species, the heat wave was a welcome surprise during the typically rainy summers of northwestern Europe. "Their flight period is limited by cool, damp weather. And if they don't fly, they don't feed," Paul Ashton, head of the biology department at Edgehill University in the United Kingdom, told DW. So, no rain, no problems — at least for adult butterflies.

  • Dry leaf on dry grass (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    No place to lay eggs

    While the hot, dry weather now is good for butterflies in terms of flying and feeding, they're likely to encounter problems with these conditions. "Going into autumn, and egg-laying and caterpillar-hatching, there could be problems down the line," Ashton said. After long periods of extreme heat, flowers where butterflies would normally lay their eggs could dry up.

  • Brown argus butterfly on plant (picture-alliance/Hippocampus/F. Teigler)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    A very picky fellow — to its own detriment

    The brown argus, found in Scotland and northern England, can't just switch to another flower if the plant of its choice is all dried up. The species lays its eggs exclusively on the rock rose. This plant, in turn, only grows on rocky, thin soil — which means it'll shrivel up faster in hot, dry weather.

  • Two caterpillars eating leaves (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/F. Hecker)
    More

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Nary a hungry caterpillar in sight

    A lack of plants for egg-laying means fewer caterpillars. So while you're likely to see more butterflies out and about this summer, don't expect tons of caterpillars this fall. In the long run, the heat wave isn't great for butterflied either. As insects around the world decline, the trend holds true for butterflies as well.

  • Butterfly garden in Bonn (DW/ C. Bleiker)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Wildflower haven

    To save butterflies and other insects like bees, many cities have started to sow wildflowers. Residents in Bonn, the former capital of West Germany, have created this meadow: "Bonn blooming and abuzz" provides food for insects in summer and a resting place in winter.

  • Marsh fritillary butterfly (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/J. Fieber)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Colder is better

    Over the long run, global warming is hurting butterflies like the marsh fritillary. These high-altitude species "are adapted to flying in very cool conditions," Ashton said. In Scotland, the marsh fritillary lives in altitudes above 600 meters. If it gets too warm, it moves higher. But there's a limit to how high it can go before it doesn't find the plants it needs anymore — and dies.

  • A collection of multicolored butterflies in a glass case (Colourbox)

    Butterflies flourish in the summer heat — for now

    Ending habitat destruction

    Ashton said one of the main reasons for the decline of butterflies, aside from global warming, is habitat loss. "It's partly due to developments, and partly due to agricultural intensification," the ecologist explained. If we want to keep seeing butterflies, and not just in display boxes, we need to act now. Planting beautiful wildflowers in your backyard could be a start!

    Author: Carla Bleiker


You've probably heard about it by now: insects are dying off. And not just a few of them here and there; many species are in dramatic decline, and in many regions around the world.

So it may come as pleasant surprise to see more butterflies around this summer. Turns out the heat wave that has large parts of Europe sweating and complaining about record temperatures is actually a good thing for many butterfly species!

Ecologist Paul Ashton from the University of Edge Hill in the United Kingdom explained that many butterflies' flight period is limited by cold weather and rain in summer.

The insects were off to a good start because last winter was cold in many northwestern European countries. Although it may seem counterintuitive, harsh winters are actually good for butterflies, because the cold kills off fungal diseases that threaten their larvae.

So with a cold winter behind us and a hot, dry summer that is still playing out in Europe now, there are more butterflies, which are able to fly around longer and feed on lots of nectar. Great, right?

Well, don't get too excited. Sadly, due to the extreme heat, "there could be problems down the line" for the tiny beauties, Ashton said.

Read more: Rethinking evolution: Butterflies came first, flowers came second

Infographic: Insects worldwide in trouble

Some mountain species like the marsh fritillary are better at adapting to colder weather — they live at higher altitudes, and their larvae can even survive freezing temperatures.

Many mountain species like it are dark-colored, so they can stay warm by absorbing heat from the sun. But with the high temperatures this summer, they overheat quickly.

There's also a limit to how much higher they can go to escape the heat — because the mountain doesn't go any higher, or at some point they won't find plants to feed on anymore.

Even species that don't live at higher altitudes will struggle once egg-laying season rolls around, Ashton said. While many plants butterflies usually lay their eggs in have died from the heat, fewer plants means fewer eggs, fewer caterpillars — and eventually, fewer butterflies.

So next summer, you might not see that many butterflies around anymore.

Watch video 04:15
Now live
04:15 mins.

Counting butterflies to combat climate change

Freiburg - Dürre im Flussbett der Dreisam

Dying fish and drying rivers — consequences of Europe's summer heat wave 10.08.2018

Over the past week, dead fish have been pulled out of Germany's rivers and lakes by the ton — the extreme heat and a lack of rain have proven too much for them. Global warming is among factors altering fish habitat.

Dunkle Erdhummel

Counting critters: Germans invited to join first insect census 03.08.2018

German conservationists want the public to head outdoors and count creepy crawlies this weekend. They're holding a nationwide insect census to collect crucial data on a population they say is under threat.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Indonesien Abholzung durch Palmölplantagen | Regenwald (DW)

Forest-saving honey

Clear and farm, that's what living in the Selva Maya used to be about. But now there is an alternative. 

Eco@Africa

DW ec@africa - Cloud fishing in Morocco (DW/M. Gundlach)

Fishing for clouds

Water is precious in one of Morocco’s driest regions. But a innovative net harvesting fog helps boost its water supply. 