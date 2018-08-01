Counting critters: Germans invited to join first insect census

German nature conservation group NABU is asking people to take part in a nationwide insect count this weekend to gather data on the country's six-legged species.

Soaring summer temperatures bring out all sorts of bugs — from grasshoppers and butterflies, to bees and aphids. There are around 33,000 insect species native to Germany, according to estimates. But conservationists warn that number is shrinking.

"Insects really aren't doing well," NABU insect expert Daniela Franzisi said. "That's why it's important to count them, collect data on them, and protect them."

NABU hopes to raise awareness about the plight of insects through its census

The organization says nature lovers who want to do their bit for biodiversity should find a place that's sunny, warm and not too windy, and spend at least an hour observing insects. Sightings can then be lodged online, or sent to NABU via an app called Insektenwelt (Insect World).

Those taking part should keep their eyes peeled especially for butterflies, such as the old world swallowtail and the small tortoiseshell. Other commonly sighted bugs include the violet carpenter bee, the seven-spot ladybird, the striped or minstrel bug, the southern hawker dragonfly, the common carder bee and the great green bush-cricket.

Those having trouble identifying the critters can also find photographs of Germany's native insects on the app.

A bug's life

Environmentalists warn that pesticide use and intensive agriculture have led to falling insect numbers in Germany — a decline that could have devastating consequences for biodiversity and food supply.

Many insects play a role in pollinating plants that humans rely on for sustenance. They are also food for other species in the food chain, such as birds.

Franzisi, of NABU, says many of the over 550 wild bee species in Germany are under threat, and the number of butterflies has also fallen sharply.

The results of the insect counting blitz, which runs until August 12, will be published later in the year.

The wondrous world of African bugs The amazing Picasso bug African art had a powerful influence on Picasso, did Picasso influence African insects? Otherwise known as the Zulu Hud Bug, this colorful shield-backed creature is often mistaken for a beetle. Its geometric design helps it blend into its surrounding and is meant to warn off predators. Full grown Picassos are only around 8 millimeters long and live in tropical Africa from Ivory Coast to Ethiopia.

The wondrous world of African bugs Termite construction workers Not many insects are known for their creative architectural abilities, but here termites in Namibia's central Otjozondjupa region have built amazingly tall structures in the savannah. Such mound-builders live throughout Africa, Australia and South America. Their complex structures full of tunnels cover a subterranean nest and are so well built they often outlive their termite builders.

The wondrous world of African bugs Giant devil's flower mantis Looking like part of a fashion school project, the Idolomantis diabolica, more commonly known as the devil's flower mantis, is a jumble of shapes and colors. One of the largest praying mantis species, they are native to many East African nations like Tanzania. Mimicking leaves or a flower, these carnivore killers remain still until their favorite meal — airborne insects — flies by.

The wondrous world of African bugs The giant African fruit beetle Another creepy crawly that tries to blend into its tropical African forest home is the giant African fruit beetle. The female is a bit smaller than the male which can grow to around 5 centimeters (2 inches) and has menacing looking horns. These beetles live off of fruits and sap flows from tree wounds. Also called the magnificent flower beetle, these mighty beasts can live up to five months.

The wondrous world of African bugs Butterflies and moths galore One of the world's greatest experts on butterflies and moths was German entomologist Adalbert Seitz. Born in 1860, he edited the monumental 16-volume Macrolepidoptera of the World. Elaborately illustrated with over 200 color plates, four of its volumes were dedicated to the moths and butterflies of Africa. Started in 1907, the unfinished project was only stopped after Seitz's death.

The wondrous world of African bugs The killer mosquito Not all insects are helpful and some are even downright dangerous. The tiny mosquito is at home on every continent except the Antarctic, but is especially bad for Africa. It only takes one bite from certain species of the Anopheles mosquito genus to transmit malaria and last year over 200 million people became ill with the disease. In Africa, a child dies of malaria every two minutes.

The wondrous world of African bugs A rainbow milkweed locust One African insect that is not trying to blend in is Madagascar's vibrantly technicolored rainbow milkweed locust. As the name suggests, besides being colorful, this grasshoppers' diet consists primarily of milkweed, which makes it a highly toxic dinner for predators. Officially named Phymateus saxosus, these locusts can grow to about 10 centimeters (4 inches).

The wondrous world of African bugs The African honeybee A subspecies of the Western honeybee, these social insects live in central and southern Africa. Slightly smaller than their European cousin they also produce less honey. But don't let their fuzzy upper body fool you — their sting is more potent than the Western honeybee. Yet despite their link to the "killer bees" spreading around the world these hard workers still have an important job to do. Author: Timothy Rooks



