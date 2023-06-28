  1. Skip to content
Carla Bleiker
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Carla Bleiker

Channel manager with DW's startpage and reporter with DW's science department

US politics are one of Carla’s core interests. In 2019 and 2020 she covered the primaries and presidential elections from Washington. She's also a science reporter and channel manager with DW's startpage team.

Born and raised in northern Germany, Carla Bleiker has spent several years living in different corners of the US. She spent a high school exchange year in rural Wisconsin and a college semester at Washington State University, before honing her reporting skills in New York City at Columbia University’s Journalism School.

Carla came to DW as a freelance reporter in 2013 and initially focused on German politics before joining the Science team. She especially enjoys going out to report from the ground, like she did when exploring the cutting edge technology of Europe’s first virtual film studio in person.

In 2019, she was sent further afield when she became the online reporter at DW’s Washington DC bureau. She covered politics in the capital and traveled the country to help audiences understand what made Americans tick ahead of the historic 2020 presidential elections. Carla spoke with Native Americans on a South Dakota reservation about the injustices they experience, joined a construction crew that started work at 3:30 am to escape the Arizona heat, and had champagne sprayed on her by Biden supporters celebrating his victory in front of the White House on November 7, 2020.

In 2023, Carla became a channel manager with DW’s startpage team in Bonn. While still working in science, she now also plans and coordinates the stories on dw.com with colleagues from different departments — giving her the chance to experience DW’s diversity firsthand every day.

Featured stories by Carla Bleiker

Man in a wheelchair

Scientists find clue to what makes multiple sclerosis worse

Researchers have discovered a genetic variant related to faster disease progression in multiple sclerosis.
HealthJune 28, 2023
A search and rescue dog at rest

Why is my dog avoiding me after my miscarriage?

Dogs can detect changes in hormones: if their owner is pregnant or has a miscarriage, they will know something is up.
ScienceMay 22, 2023
Health workers in protective gear prepare paperwork for Ebola vaccines in a hospital in Guinea

75 years of the WHO: Not a 'global health police'

The World Health Organization was established on April 7, 1948. It's had major successes ― and failures.
HealthApril 6, 2023
Stories by Carla Bleiker

German flag on a boat

The German national anthem and its pitfalls

The German national anthem and its pitfalls

A man was kicked out of the US Open for chanting what used to be the lyrics of the German national anthem. DW explains.
SocietySeptember 6, 2023
Young woman crossing the street with an umbrella as protection from the sun

Health tips: How to stay safe in a heat wave

Health tips: How to stay safe in a heat wave

Heat waves are common in India but this year is hotter than ever before everywhere. Here's how to stay safe.
ScienceJune 26, 2023
Close-up of a koala, who has one eye closed

Vaccinating koalas against chlamydia to save their species

Vaccinating koalas against chlamydia to save their species

Australian researchers have started vaccinating koalas against chlamydia, which can be fatal for the endangered animal.
ScienceMay 11, 2023
Rosalind Franklin looking into a microscope

Meet Rosalind Franklin and six other overlooked female scientists

Meet Rosalind Franklin and six other overlooked female scientists

Rosalind Franklin discovered our DNA’s double helix shape but didn’t get the credit. Her story isn't uncommon.
ScienceApril 21, 20239 images
An image of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Teleskop

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

The ESA has launched a spacecraft to explore three of Jupiter's moons. Here's what we know about Jupiter so far.
ScienceApril 14, 2023
Man checking a Kinzhal missile under a fighter plane

Russia's hypersonic missiles ― what you need to know

Russia's hypersonic missiles ― what you need to know

The extremely fast missiles have multiple ways of evading interception by air defense systems.
ScienceMarch 10, 2023
