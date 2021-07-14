How technology makes life easier, and what’s still up to you

Nature and EnvironmentTaiwanHow technology makes life easier, and what’s still up to youTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentTaiwanBen Fajzullin | Gönna Ketels07/14/2021July 14, 2021Green tech could help to clean our air, secure our food and protect our cities. An innovative plastic upcycling machine is one promising device made in Taiwan. But can technology really save the planet?https://p.dw.com/p/4c7gZAdvertisement