Ben Fajzullin was on-air, breaking the news to DW viewers around the world, as Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. That same year, Ben hosted the special on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. When the 2023 Gaza War broke out, Ben reported from Israel.

Ben Fajzullin was the face of the foreign broadcaster’s business show “Made in Germany” for 10 years. During the pandemic he hosted DW's daily “COVID-19 Special” for two years, interviewing scientists on the mysteries of a new virus, that shut down the world.

The filmmaker’s documentaries on societal challenges won gold at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and the Association for International Broadcasting. He likes to broach sensitive topics, like sexuality and mental health. Ben’s multicultural background (Tartar, Polish, German, British) sparked his interest in other cultures, languages and travel.

Ben Fajzullin has hosted high-level panels with political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum for DW, along with the forum’s first LGBTQI+ leaders' dinner in 2023 and again in 2024. He has also moderated round-table discussions for DW’s Global Media Forum.

Ben presented DW’s coverage of the 70th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in 2015. He also covered the so-called fairy-tale summer of 2006, when Germany hosted football’s World Cup, reporting live from stadiums across the country. Ben Fajzullin joined DW’s TV operations in Berlin as a sports anchor. He began as a host and reporter for DW Radio's news and current affairs shows in Bonn in 2003.