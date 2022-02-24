  1. Skip to content
Ben Fajzullin | Foto für die Autorenseite
Image: Privat

Ben Fajzullin

Ben Fajzullin is a news anchor, foreign correspondent and documentary filmmaker. The human perspective is always paramount for him.

Interviewing global leaders at international summits, like the World Economic Forum as DW’s Chief Business Editor, the Australian journalist returned to the news team in 2022.

Ben Fajzullin was on-air, breaking the news to DW viewers around the world, as Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. That same year, Ben hosted the special on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. When the 2023 Gaza War broke out, Ben reported from Israel. 

Ben Fajzullin was the face of the foreign broadcaster’s business show “Made in Germany” for 10 years. During the pandemic he hosted DW's daily “COVID-19 Special” for two years, interviewing scientists on the mysteries of a new virus, that shut down the world. 

The filmmaker’s documentaries on societal challenges won gold at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and the Association for International Broadcasting. He likes to broach sensitive topics, like sexuality and mental health. Ben’s multicultural background (Tartar, Polish, German, British) sparked his interest in other cultures, languages and travel. 

Ben Fajzullin has hosted high-level panels with political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum for DW, along with the forum’s first LGBTQI+ leaders' dinner in 2023 and again in 2024. He has also moderated round-table discussions for DW’s Global Media Forum. 

Ben presented DW’s coverage of the 70th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in 2015. He also covered the so-called fairy-tale summer of 2006, when Germany hosted football’s World Cup, reporting live from stadiums across the country. Ben Fajzullin joined DW’s TV operations in Berlin as a sports anchor. He began as a host and reporter for DW Radio's news and current affairs shows in Bonn in 2003. 

Featured stories by Ben Fajzullin

Featured stories by Ben Fajzullin

external

Long covid treatment on the Baltic Sea

Long covid treatment in Heiligendamm on the Baltic Sea
ScienceFebruary 24, 202204:45 min
DW "Unseen" Episodenbild Taiwan (Composite-Datei)

How technology makes life easier, and what’s still up to you

Green tech could help to clean our air, secure our food and protect our cities.
TechnologyJuly 14, 202112:19 min
DW "Unseen" Episodenbild Indonesia (Composite-Datei)

Poor air quality in Jakarta: I can’t breathe, mom

Zidan is five years old and suffers from asthma because of poor air quality in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
HealthJune 16, 202114:04 min
Stories by Ben Fajzullin

Stories by Ben Fajzullin

Gazastreifen | Markt in Rafah

The war and business in Israel

The war and business in Israel

Israel’s war on Hamas has wiped out both lives and livelihoods in Gaza. And it's hurting Israel's economy, too.
BusinessFebruary 20, 202403:34 min
A female protester in Tel Aviv holds up anti-war posters

Israeli anger grows over hostage crisis

Israeli anger grows over hostage crisis

Families of the 136 hostages still held in Gaza blocked a main highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, lighting bonfires.
ConflictsFebruary 11, 202403:13 min
Relatives of Israeli hostages hold pictures of their family members captured by Hamas militant at a conference in Munich on 13 November 2023

Israelis advocating for peace and release of Hamas hostages

Israelis advocating for peace and release of Hamas hostages

Though the Israel-Hamas truce allowed for the release of hostages, several remain captive in Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 6, 202303:25 min
Demonstrators demanding the release of all hostages held by Hamas gather in Tel Aviv.

Israel: Thousands rally to call for release of all hostages

Israel: Thousands rally to call for release of all hostages

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv have called on the government to do more to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas.
ConflictsNovember 26, 202303:39 min
People stand at a vigil for kidnapped Israelis holding yellow balloons and a poster can be seen that reads "Bring them home now!" David Gordon from Jersusalem stands in the foreground, wearing a grey T-shirt.

Loved ones of Israeli hostages hold vigil in Tel Aviv

Loved ones of Israeli hostages hold vigil in Tel Aviv

Despite a deal, the wait for the release of hostages goes on. In Tel Aviv, loved ones are holding a permanent vigil.
ConflictsNovember 23, 202301:46 min
People walk towards the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem

Israel-Hamas war: Jerusalem's Old City sees slump in tourism

Israel-Hamas war: Jerusalem's Old City sees slump in tourism

Jerusalem's tourism has dried up since Hamas' terror attacks on Israel. Both Arab and Israeli operators are suffering.
ConflictsNovember 12, 202302:00 min
