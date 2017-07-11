Germany's Scholz hosts Austria's Nehammer to talk Ukraine, Russia

You can watch DW TV's live coverage of the leaders' press conference in this article or on YouTube

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer in Berlin on Thursday. The pair are set to discuss a common European response to Russsia's invasion of Ukraine.

Austria is not a member of NATO and was famously neutral during the Cold War, a status that has been floated as a possibility for Ukraine by Russian negotiators at peace talks.

Nehammer is the third leader of Austria since 2016, since previous chancellors Sebastian Kurz and Alexander Schallenberg resigned in disgrace over corruption scandals. Nehammer is also a member of their conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), and served as interior minister under both of his predecessors.

