Germany's Scholz and Russia's Putin discuss Ukraine in first call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security issues in their first telephone call on Tuesday.

The phone call comes nearly two weeks after Scholz took over from Angela Merkel as German chancellor and comes a time of strained ties between Moscow and Berlin.

What did the two leaders say?

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin urged for "serious negotiations" over security proposals offered to the United States and NATO.

"The hope was expressed that serious negotiations would be organised on all the issues raised by the Russian side," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It was not clear whether the two leaders had discussed the recent expulsions of German and Russian diplomats.

The move was first initiated by Berlin after a German court ruled last week that Russia was behind a 2019 assassination of a man in Berlin's Tiergarten park. Russia responded on Monday with diplomat expulsions of its own.

A statement from the German chancellery on the call between Scholz and Putin was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/sms (AFP, Reuters)