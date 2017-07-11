 Russia expels 2 German diplomats over Berlin park assassination | News | DW | 20.12.2021

News

Russia expels 2 German diplomats over Berlin park assassination

The retaliatory move comes after a German court ruled that Russia was behind a 2019 assassination of a man in Berlin's Tiergarten park. Berlin had expelled two Russian diplomats in response.

A sign at the German Embassy in Moscow

Two German diplomats have been ordered to leave Russia amid tensions surrounding a 2019 murder in a German park

Russia ordered two German diplomats to leave on Monday, in a tit-for-tat move after Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats.

The latest diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany stem from a 2019 murder of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park. A German court last week ruled that Moscow ordered the assassination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/aw (Reuters, AFP)

