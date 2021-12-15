Christian F. Trippe

For Christian Trippe, a West German born and bred, eastern Europe always had a touch of the "forbidden." He grew up in the former West Germany in the midst of the Cold War and studied history and politics in Cologne. He then moved to London for a while. But when the Berlin Wall came down and Europe ceased to be divided, the future of the old continent suddenly opened up once more. Christian Trippe began tracing the epochal upheavals of 1989/90 as a journalist, traveling to Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Baltic region. From 1999-2002, he was a correspondent in Moscow, holding the same position in Kyiv from 2016-17. In between, he was in Brussels for seven years as a correspondent for EU and NATO affairs and reported on German politics in Berlin for five years from 2002-2007.