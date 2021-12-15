  1. Skip to content
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Image: DW/B. Geilert

Christian F. Trippe

Specialized in reporting about the successor states of the Soviet Union and topics concerning global security.

What has happened to the people and countries in eastern Europe that used to be within the Soviet orbit? That is the topic that most interests Christian Trippe.

For Christian Trippe, a West German born and bred, eastern Europe always had a touch of the "forbidden." He grew up in the former West Germany in the midst of the Cold War and studied history and politics in Cologne. He then moved to London for a while. But when the Berlin Wall came down and Europe ceased to be divided, the future of the old continent suddenly opened up once more. Christian Trippe began tracing the epochal upheavals of 1989/90 as a journalist, traveling to Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Baltic region. From 1999-2002, he was a correspondent in Moscow, holding the same position in Kyiv from 2016-17. In between, he was in Brussels for seven years as a correspondent for EU and NATO affairs and reported on German politics in Berlin for five years from 2002-2007.

A poster bearing the face of Zelimahn Khangoshvili along with others carrying words 'murdered' in German

Is the Kremlin guilty?

Is the Kremlin guilty?

A Berlin judge has reached his verdict in a murder that shocked Germany. The verdict also implicates the Russian state.
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Christian F. Trippe
Commentary
Politics
December 15, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Russian election wasn't one

The Russian election wasn't one

President Putin has retained his power base in the Russian Duma. His party had to pull out all the stops to manage it.
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Christian F. Trippe
Commentary
Politics
September 20, 2021
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in Berlin in 2014

Remembering the 1991 coup against Gorbachev

Remembering the 1991 coup against Gorbachev

The coup in Moscow sent ripples through Germany. Christian F. Trippe takes a personal look back at those fateful days.
Politics
August 19, 2021
Berlin-Karlshorst | Bundespräsident Steinmeier zum 80. jahrestag des Überfalls auf die Sowjetunion

Eastern Europe still needs reconciliation gesture

Eastern Europe still needs reconciliation gesture

Germany has recognized the millions of Soviet soldiers who died in World War II. But it's not enough.
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Christian F. Trippe
Commentary
Politics
June 19, 2021
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference

Russia rejects EU's olive branch

Russia rejects EU's olive branch

Despite the EU foreign affairs chief's disastrous trip to Moscow, bilateral relations have yet to hit rock bottom.
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Christian F. Trippe
Commentary
Politics
February 6, 2021
Protest in Minsk, Belarus

Sakharov Prize sends a strong signal

Sakharov Prize sends a strong signal

The EU's decision to award the Sakharov Prize to Belarus' opposition sends a strong signal to the people of Belarus.
Deutsche Welle Dr. Christian F. Trippe TV Berlin
Christian F. Trippe
Commentary
Politics
October 22, 2020
