Germany's Merkel to discuss COVID-19 with China's Li in video call

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang during a video conference on Thursday morning.

The talks come amid a difficult situation on the global market, as countries look to maneuver through the COVID-19 crisis, as well as tensions after China moved to tighten its grip on the former British colony of Hong Kong and accusations from the EU that Beijing launched a targeted COVID-19 "disinformation campaign."

What's on the agenda?

How to reboot trade between the two countries despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic

Addressing growing tensions between the US and China and the consequences for the global market

The cancellation of a major EU-China summit that was slated to take place in the German city of Leipzig this September

Merkel urged to defend Hong Kong

Merkel is facing pressure from human rights groups and German politicians — including within her own party — to take a strong stance against China's clampdown on Hong Kong.

The foreign policy expert for Merkel's conservatives, Roderich Kiesewetter, urged China to respect Hong Kong's autonomous status after Beijing moved to implement a national security law that could be used to crackdown on dissent.

Read more: A year of Hong Kong protests: Is Beijing finally regaining control?

Watch video 02:15 Share China aims to reassert authority Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dEMw How China aims to reassert authority on the global stage

German businesses calling for deal

Although China is one of Germany's most important trade partners, German and European businesses operating in China have been struggling to operate in the country.

The head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) told news agency DPA that better market access in China needs to be assured. The BDI has been pushing for an EU-China investment agreement and hopes that a deal will be reached this year.

EU-China tensions over virus

Merkel's phone call with Li has also come amid rising tensions between Beijing and Brussels. It's been speculated that the EU-China summit in September wasn't called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rather due to tensions over Hong Kong, climate change and other issues.

The EU also accused China and Russia on Wednesday of waging targeted coronavirus disinformation campaigns that targeted Europe.

Watch video 02:34 Share German town cools to Chinese investment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QX9V German town cools to Chinese airport investment

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.