Germany to switch off nuclear power but others not ready yet
Germany is shutting down its last three atomic power plants this weekend, after previously delaying the nuclear phaseout due to the war in Ukraine.
The energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine forced Germany last year to extend the life of the last three nuclear power plants in the country by a few months beyond the scheduled phaseout at the end of 2022.
The reactors will finally go offline on Saturday, April 15.
Despite calls for a delay in shutting down the plants, the German government said there's no turning back and the phaseout "is a done deal."
There are, however, some countries that continue to put their faith in nuclear energy, or at least view it as a source carbon-free energy to combat climate change.
China does not have a repository for highly radioactive waste, but it is exploring one in the Gobi Desert. Its nuclear waste is currently stored at various domestic reactor sites.
India: Slow progress despite support
India currently has 19 nuclear reactors, with a total net generating capacity of 6.3 GW. Eight more reactors, with a combined capacity of 6.0 GW, are under construction. The average age of reactors is around 20 years.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nuclear power contributed 39.8 terrawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2021, marginally less than 40.4 TWh in 2020. This represents a share of 3.2% of total power generation, compared to 3.3% in 2020.
Nuclear power projects in the country have suffered from significant time and cost overruns, despite ample financial and political support from parties across the spectrum.
The sector has also been plagued by controversies and protests over issues related to land ownership as well as safety and security of power plants in the event of natural or man-made disasters.
Furthermore, India does not have a final storage facility for highly radioactive nuclear waste.
There is no final repository for highly radioactive waste in France.
Can nuclear fusion solve the energy crisis?
Poland: New plans for nuclear power
Poland has been planning to go nuclear since 1980 and started building two reactors, but stopped construction after the Chernobyl reactor disaster of 1986.
After that, there were repeated and ultimately unsuccessful attempts to restart construction. In 2014, the government adopted a plan to build six new reactors, with the first unit scheduled to come online in 2024.
The US also has the oldest reactors in the world, with an average age of 41.6 years. Most reactors went into operation by 1985. Only two new ones are currently under construction.
President Joe Biden, however, has championed nuclear as a source of carbon-free power to combat climate change. His administration last year launched a $6 billion (€5.4 billion) effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing.