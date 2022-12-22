  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Mihama nuclear plant in Japan
Japan's government wants to bring more reactors back online in a policy reversalImage: Kyodo News/imago images
PoliticsJapan

Japan plans reversal of post-Fukushima nuclear phase-out

46 minutes ago

The global energy crisis has caused Japan to turn away from a temporary nuclear phase-out and promote atomic energy. The government wants old reactors to be kept operating and new ones built to replace them over time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LJX2

The Japanese government on Thursday passed a directive promoting nuclear energy to maintain its power supply while reducing CO2 emissions.

The new policy is a major turnaround after the country closed its nuclear facilities in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

What does the new directive foresee?

Under the directive, prompted by the global fuel crisis, existing nuclear reactors in Japan would see their lifespan extended beyond the previous limit of 60 years and next-generation reactors would be built to replace the old ones in the long term.

After the meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March 2011 in the wake of an earthquake and tsunami, Japan shut down all its reactors and introduced new safety standards.

Smoke seen over the Fukushima plant in March 2011
The disaster in Fukushima also caused Germany to rethink its nuclear policyImage: DigitalGlobe/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities also put in place a limit of 40 years on the operating life of nuclear power plants, with an additional 20 years possible if strict safety measures were observed.

Since then, operators of 27 plants have applied for permission to restart. Seventeen reactors have fulfilled the safety requirements, with only 10 of these already reconnected to the grid in line with  Japan's earlier plan to phase out nuclear energy by 2030.

Kishida: 'Full use' of nuclear energy needed

Under the new policy, the country is to restart as many reactors as possible, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently saying: "We have to make full use of nuclear energy."

Nuclear energy accounts for less than 7% of Japan's energy supply, but the government now wants to raise its share to 20-22% by the 2030 fiscal year.

The new policy reflects the country's twin goals of reducing its dependence on oil and gas imports and avoiding power shortages while achieving the climate goal of reducing CO2 emissions to zero by 2050.

tj/wd (dpa, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden (right) walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through the colonnade of the White House in Washington, DC

Ukraine updates: Russia fumes after Zelenskyy's US visit

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Beijing residents line up to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Health2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film | Im Westen nichts Neues

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

Film3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria.

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration16 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration17 hours ago03:00 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage