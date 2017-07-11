Germany returns latest Nazi-looted work from Gurlitt art trove

German officials said on Wednesday they had returned to its rightful owners the last of 14 artworks unambiguously confirmed as having been looted by the Nazis.

Culture Minister Monika Grütters said all of the pieces identified in a report earlier this year as stolen by the Nazis had now been handed back. The artworks come from a collection held by now-deceased Munich pensioner Cornelius Gurlitt — the son of a Nazi-era art dealer — which first surfaced 8 years ago.

The most recent work to be given back was "Klavierspiel" (Playing the Piano), a drawing by the German artist Carl Spitzweg. It was passed to Christie's auction house according to the wishes of the heirs of Jewish music publisher Henri Hinrichsen, who was murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz in 1942.

The 'Klavierspiel' was drawn by German romanticist painter Carl Spitzweg in 1840

The handover was arranged with the Museum of Fine Arts in Bern, which inherited the collection when Gurlitt died in 2014.

Grütters said it was "an important signal" that all the works so far identified as looted art had been returned to their owners' heirs.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Carl Spitzweg, Playing the Piano, ca. 1840

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe, 1934 The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926 This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, 1903 This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman, 1850 A short handwritten note allowed provenance researchers to identify this work by the French painter as a looted work of art. The picture was seized from the collection of Jewish politician and resistance leader Georges Mandel, who was executed by French fascists near Paris in 1944. German Culture Minister Monika Grütters (right) handed over the work to Mandel's heirs in January 2019.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Paul Signac, Quai de Clichy, 1887 The activist group Provenance Research Gurlitt identified this painting by French neo-impressionist Paul Signac as stolen Jewish property in October 2018. Gaston Prosper Levy fled Nazi-occupied France in 1940. Occupying soldiers are believed to have looted his art collection shortly before his escape. The painting was returned to Levy's family in 2019.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman, approx. 1882 Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove In Gurlitt's apartment Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513 This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899 The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Francois Boucher, Male Nude, undated Hitler venerated 18th century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942. Author: Julia Hitz



"Behind every one of these pictures stands a human, tragic fate such as that of Auschwitz victim Dr. Henri Hinrichsen," she said in a statement.

"We cannot make up for this severe suffering, but we are trying with the appraisal of Nazi art looting to make a contribution to historical justice and fulfill our moral responsibility."

Grütters stressed that Germany had a lasting commitment to continue with the appraisal and provenance research of pieces of art.

How the artworks came to light after decades

The reclusive Cornelius Gurlitt, who died in 2014, had hidden away more than 1,200 works in his Munich apartment, plus another 250 or so found at a property on the outskirts of the Austrian city of Salzburg. He inherited much of the collection from his father, a Nazi-era art dealer. Officials first came across his art collection while investigating a tax case in 2012.

Authorities seized some 1,500 pieces in all, including artworks by such notable artists as Picasso, Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse.

The discovery of the hoard, kept secret until the following year, made global headlines and revived a debate about how thoroughly Germany had worked to reconcile art plundered by the Nazi regime with its rightful owners.

In his will, Gurlitt bequeathed the works to a Swiss museum, the Kunstmuseum Bern. However, a German government-backed foundation has been working with the museum to make sure any pieces that were looted from Jewish owners are returned.

The relatively small number of works handed back in recent years has been attributed to the painstaking and gradual process of working out the ownership of each piece.

The restitution process has been criticized by many heirs and activists as too slow. They say the case underlines an ongoing need for thorough research into the provenance of works held more generally in museum holdings and private collections.

