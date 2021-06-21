Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A German art collector who was discovered to possess 1,500 artworks believed to have been stolen by the Nazis from their rightful Jewish owners during World War II.
German art collector Cornelius Gurlitt died in Munich on May 6, 2014, at the age of 81. In 2012 he was found to have hoarded in his apartment more than 1,500 works of art, including paintings by Henri Matisse, Emil Nolde, Max Liebermann and Claude Monet. His art collections are currently in administrative trust as they are thought to be Nazi-looted. Recent DW content on the collector and his trove is collated on this page.
German Culture Minister Monika Gruetters has announced that she hopes to put works from the trove of art accumulated by the late collector Cornelius Gurlitt on exhibition next year. But the show could feature Nazi loot.
A 1901 painting by Max Liebermann is to be sold at auction in London next month by the heirs of the original owners. It was held by Hildebrandt Gurlitt, Hitler's art dealer, and was only recovered last year.
A first painting from the trove of late art collector Cornelius Gurlitt has been returned to its rightful owners. This is the latest twist in a case surrounding a hidden trove of art which captured global attention.
The President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder first criticized the decision by a Swiss museum to accept a recently found trove of artworks stolen by the Nazis. He tells DW why he now welcomes the decision.