German art collector Cornelius Gurlitt died in Munich on May 6, 2014, at the age of 81. In 2012 he was found to have hoarded in his apartment more than 1,500 works of art, including paintings by Henri Matisse, Emil Nolde, Max Liebermann and Claude Monet. His art collections are currently in administrative trust as they are thought to be Nazi-looted. Recent DW content on the collector and his trove is collated on this page.