Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Cornelius Gurlitt

A German art collector who was discovered to possess 1,500 artworks believed to have been stolen by the Nazis from their rightful Jewish owners during World War II.

German art collector Cornelius Gurlitt died in Munich on May 6, 2014, at the age of 81. In 2012 he was found to have hoarded in his apartment more than 1,500 works of art, including paintings by Henri Matisse, Emil Nolde, Max Liebermann and Claude Monet. His art collections are currently in administrative trust as they are thought to be Nazi-looted. Recent DW content on the collector and his trove is collated on this page.

'Nazi plunder' refers to art theft and other items stolen as a result of the organized looting of European countries during the time of the Third Reich by agents acting on behalf of the ruling Nazi Party of Germany. Plundering occurred from 1933 until the end of World War II, although most plunder was acquired during the war. In addition to gold, silver and currency, cultural items of great significance were stolen, including paintings, ceramics, books, and religious treasures. Although most of these items were recovered by agents of the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program (MFAA), affectionately referred to as the Monuments Men, on behalf of the Allies immediately following the war, many are still missing.

Nazi-looted art: Germany struggles with restitution 21.06.2021

A German museum has returned a painting by Expressionist Erich Heckel to the heirs of the previous Jewish owner. Does Germany need a restitution law?
Museumsmitarbeiten tragen am 30.10.2017 in Bern (Schweiz) ein Gemälde des deutschen Künstlers Otto Dix «Leonie», vor der Ausstellungseröffnung «Bestandsaufnahme Gurlitt. Entartete Kunst - beschlagnahmt und verkauft» durchs Kunstmuseum. Foto: Peter Klaunzer/KEYSTONE/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Germany returns latest Nazi-looted work from Gurlitt art trove 13.01.2021

Germany says it has now returned 14 artworks — from a collection looted by the Nazis from Jewish owners — to their rightful heirs.
HANDOUT - 04.12.2019, Sachsen-Anhalt, Halle: Zwei seit dem Nationalsozialismus verschollene Werke des Expressionisten Christian Rohlfs (Aquarell «Studie nach einem Baumstamm», l, um 1911) und des Grafikers Lyonel Feininger (Kohlezeichnung «Marienkirche Halle I», 1929) sind im Kunstmuseum Moritzburg zu sehen. Die Kunstwerke sollen in die Ausstellung «Das Comeback. Bauhaus Meister Moderne» integriert werden. (zu dpa «Verschollen geglaubte Kunstwerke kehren in Hallenser Museum zurück») Foto: Katrin Greiner/Kunstmuseum Moritzburg Halle /dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits |

Watercolor stolen by Nazis returned to original museum 04.12.2019

Another piece of the infamous Gurlitt trove is being returned to its original home. An early 20th-century work by German expressionist Christian Rohlfs is headed back to the Kunstmuseum Moritzburg in Halle.
08.01.2019 Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Gruetters, right, overhands the painting 'Portrait of a Seated Young Woman' by Thomas Couture to Franz Rainer Wolfgang Joachim Kleinertz, left, and Maria de las Mercedes Estrada, second from left, heirs of Jewish French politician Georges Mandel, during a restitution ceremony in Berlin, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. The painting was discovered in the art trove of late collector Cornelius Gurlitt and belonged to Georges Mandel, a Jewish French politician and resistance figure who was executed during World War II. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) |

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Jewish heirs 08.01.2019

Culture Minister Monika Grütters has handed over the painting, by artist Thomas Couture, back to Jewish heirs at a ceremony in Berlin. The canvas was stolen from French politician Georges Mandel during World War II.
A woman walks past a Swastika during a media preview of the Gurlitt: Status Report - Nazi Art Theft and its Consequences exhibition at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Nazi-looted art: 4 further works from Gurlitt collection identified 10.09.2018

Authorities have identified four additional works from the Gurlitt collection as having been looted from a Jewish family during World War II. The drawings will be returned to descendants of the original owners.
Philippe Cezanne, Vertreter der Familie Cezanne informiert ueber das Gemaelde La Montagne Sainte-Victoire von Paul Cezanne, im Rahmen des Gurlitt-Konvoluts am Dienstag, 3. Juli 2018 im Kunstmuseum Bern in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Lukas Lehmann) |

Nazi-looted Cezanne painting to be shared between Swiss, French museums 03.07.2018

Cezanne's "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" was found in the trove of notorious "art hermit" Cornelius Gurlitt in 2014. How the work came to be in the hands of the Nazis remains a mystery.
HANDOUT - Das undatierte Foto der Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland zeigt das «Porträt einer jungen Frau» des Künstlers Thomas Couture (1815 bis 1879). (zu «Das entscheidende Loch - Neuer Fall von NS-Raubkunst bei Gurlitt» vom 25.10.2017) ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit dem genannten dpa-Text und bei Nennung der Quelle: Foto: Mick Vincenz/Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle GmbH/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Nazi-looted artwork in Gurlitt collection belonged to French resistance politician 25.10.2017

A sixth Nazi-looted artwork that ended up in the "Gurlitt" trove in Munich has been identified. The clue was a tiny repaired hole spotted in the canvas of the French painter Thomas Couture.
Die Schauspieler Boris Aljinovic (als Karl Friedrich) (l-r), Anika Meuer (als Lise Schmidt) und Udo Samel (als Cornelius Gurlitt) stehen am 01.10.2015 im Renaissance Theater in Berlin bei der Fotoprobe zum Stück Entartete Kunst - Der Fall Cornelius Gurlitt von Oscar-Preisträger Ronald Harwood auf der Bühne. Die Premiere soll am 04.10.2015 stattfinden. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Cornelius Gurlitt's art collection to move to Swiss museum 15.12.2016

A regional appeals court in Munich ruled that Cornelius Gurlitt's art collection could be inherited by a museum in Bern, as stated in his will. The collection includes works by Beckmann, Cezanne and Munch.
Dr. Hildebrand Gurlitt (M), Direktor des Kunstvereins für die Rheinlande und Westfalen, und Prof. Friedrich Tamms (r) unterhalten sich auf einer Feierstunde für den Präsidenten der IHK, Prof. Dr. Wilden anlässlich seines 75. Geburtstages in der Kunsthalle Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) am 02.02.1952. Hildebrand Gurlitt (1895-1956) zählte zu Hitlers Kunsthändlern. Bei seinem Sohn Cornelius wurden zahlreiche Werke namhafter Künstler sichergestellt. Foto: Stadtarchiv Düsseldorf Signatur 015-421-005/ Wilhelm Margulies, dpa (nur s/w, bestmögliche Qualität, - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bei vollständiger Nennung der Quelle Foto: Stadtarchiv Düsseldorf 015-421-005 /Wilhelm Margulies dpa. Gesperrt für dpa-Infoline!) Wiederholung mit geändertem Bildschnitt +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++)

Letters by Nazi art-dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt discovered in Güstrow 17.10.2016

Mailbags containing letters and photos belonging to Nazi art-dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt have been found in Güstrow. The "Degenerate Art" research center will now set about valuing the discovery.
14.01.2016 **** Taskforce-Chefin Ingeborg Berggreen-Merkel (l) übergibt Kulturstaatsministerin Monika Grütters (CDU) den Abschlussbericht zur Gurlitt-Sammlung am 14.01.2016 in Berlin. Die Expertenkommission zur Erforschung der spektakulären Münchner Kunstsammlung von Cornelius Gurlitt hat trotz der Kritik an ihrer Arbeit eine positive Bilanz gezogen. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa @ picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen

German task force finds five Nazi-looted works in Gurlitt trove 14.01.2016

As they released their final report, the task force in charge of the Nazi-era Gurlitt art stash claimed they needed more time. Jewish groups have already decried the snail's pace of the investigation.
Die Schauspieler Boris Aljinovic (als Karl Friedrich) (l-r), Anika Meuer (als Lise Schmidt) und Udo Samel (als Cornelius Gurlitt) stehen am 01.10.2015 im Renaissance Theater in Berlin bei der Fotoprobe zum Stück Entartete Kunst - Der Fall Cornelius Gurlitt von Oscar-Preisträger Ronald Harwood auf der Bühne. Die Premiere soll am 04.10.2015 stattfinden. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Jewish leader 'disappointed' about German art exhibit of potential Nazi loot 10.10.2015

German Culture Minister Monika Gruetters has announced that she hopes to put works from the trove of art accumulated by the late collector Cornelius Gurlitt on exhibition next year. But the show could feature Nazi loot.
Zwei Reiter am Strand aus dem Schwabinger Kunstfund (vermutlich bis 1939 Sammlung David Friedmann, Breslau) Quelle: http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwei_Reiter_am_Strand#/media/File:Liebermann,_Max_-_Zwei_Reiter_am_Strand_-_Gurlitt.jpg

Max Liebermann painting retrieved from Nazi art dealer Gurlitt to be sold at auction 23.05.2015

A 1901 painting by Max Liebermann is to be sold at auction in London next month by the heirs of the original owners. It was held by Hildebrandt Gurlitt, Hitler's art dealer, and was only recovered last year.
15.05.2015 *** HANDOUT - Der Vertreter der Familie Rosenberg, Christopher Marinello, nimmt am 15.05.2015 das Gemälde «Sitzende Frau» von Henri Matisse in der Nähe von München (Bayern) entgegen. Das Bild ist eines der berühmtesten Gemälde aus der umstrittenen Kunstsammlung von Cornelius Gurlitt. Foto: Wolf Heider-Sawall/Art Recovery Group/dpa (ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur bei Nennung: Foto: Wolf Heider-Sawall/Art Recovery Group/dpa)

Matisse painting from Gurlitt's Nazi-looted art collection returned to owners 15.05.2015

A first painting from the trove of late art collector Cornelius Gurlitt has been returned to its rightful owners. This is the latest twist in a case surrounding a hidden trove of art which captured global attention.
Balloons are released from the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 9, 2014. Germany commemorated the 25th anniversary of the fall of the BerlinWall on Sunday. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Year in Culture 2014 26.12.2014

The year in the arts marked the anniversary of the First World War and the fall of the Berlin Wall. But it was also a year of art scandal, and one name took center stage.
ARCHIV - Das Namensschild von Kunstsammler Cornelius Gurlitt hängt am 05.11.2013 in Salzburg (Österreich) an der Tür zu seinem Haus. Die Sammlung von Cornelius Gurlitt ist noch größer als bislang angenommen. Auch in seinem Haus in Salzburg befanden sich mehr als 60 wertvolle Kunstwerke. Foto: Barbara Gindl/EPA (zu dpa Gurlitts Sammlung größer als gedacht - weitere Bilder in Salzburg vom 11.02.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Gurlitt collection goes to Bern - but then what? 28.11.2014

The Museum of Fine Arts Bern is the sole beneficiary of Cornelius Gurlitt's will, despite a report that he was mentally ill when writing it. The collection contains Nazi-looted art. So what will the museum do with it?
A combination of two formerly unknown paintings by German artist Otto Dix are beamed to a wall November 5, 2013, in an Augsburg courtroom during a news conference held by state prosecutor Reinhard Nemetz and expert art historian Meike Hoffmann from the Berlin Free University. A Jewish group accused Germany on Monday of moral complicity in concealment of stolen paintings after it emerged authorities failed for two years to report discovery of a trove of modern art seized by the Nazis, including works by Picasso and Matisse. Customs officials' chance discovery of 1,500 artworks in a Munich flat owned by Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive elderly son of war-time art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who was authorized by Hitler�s propagandist minister Joseph Goebbels to sell art the Nazis stole, was revealed in a report by news magazine Focus over the weekend. The art works missing for more than 70 years could be worth well over one billion euros. Picture at left shows a self-portrait of Otto Dix smoking. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

Bern museum should take no Gurlitt pieces until they are 'completely cleared' 27.11.2014

The President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder first criticized the decision by a Swiss museum to accept a recently found trove of artworks stolen by the Nazis. He tells DW why he now welcomes the decision.
Show more articles