Gurlitt Collection: Last of 14 Nazi-looted artworks auctioned

Among the some 1,500 artworks found in Cornelius Gurlitt's hoard, 14 were proven to have been looted under the Nazis. The last one has been sold at auction.
Henri Hinrichsen (l.), original owner of the work; and press reports about the Gurlitt Collection in a 2018 exhibition
A pencil drawing by Carl Spitzweg, which was auctioned on Wednesday, would not normally not have drawn much attention.
After all, the small-format portrait didn't break any auction records — even though it reached a way higher price than auction house Christie's initial estimate of €1,000-1,500 ($1,300-1,700), finally fetching €18,750.
Its provenance is what makes it so provocative: The work was originally owned by Dr. Henri Hinrichsen, a Jewish music publisher and art collector who was murdered in Auschwitz in 1942.
The picture is one of more than 1,500 works from an art trove known as the Cornelius Gurlitt Collection, named after the man who was the son of Nazi art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt.
According to Monika Grütters, Germany's culture commissioner, the Spitzweg drawing is said to be the last of the 14 works of the Gurlitt collection that have so far been identified as Nazi-looted art.
It depicts a couple playing musical instruments, with an elderly lady listening on a sofa.
The artwork by the German painter and poet was restituted earlier this year and given to Christie's by the former owner's heir. The drawing served as a model for an oil painting on cardboard, which was created around 1840 and is now privately owned.
The auction also marks the end of a saga wrought with misunderstandings and prejudices.
The discovery of the Gurlitt art collection in 2012 captured worldwide attention. The then elderly Gurlitt had raised the suspicions of customs officials when he crossed the Swiss border by train, carrying €9,000 ($10,200) with him. That prompted an investigation that ended with Gurlitt's apartment being searched.
What followed was presumably the most spectacular art find of the postwar period. Investigators discovered in Gurlitt's apartment — and later also in a house in Salzburg — more than 1,500 works, including paintings, prints, etchings and engravings, by renowned artists including Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Max Liebermann, Max Beckmann and Henri Matisse. They were confiscated under suspicion of being Nazi-looted art.
Art lover Cornelius Gurlitt, son of the well-known Nazi art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, was the custodian of his father's collection, occasionally selling works to keep afloat, but never supplementing the collection with pictures.
For years, a task force — since 2016, in cooperation with the German Lost Art Foundation (DZK) in Magdeburg — researched the origin of the works.
The results have been sobering: Only 14 works by artists such as Max Liebermann, Henri Matisse, Thomas Couture and Adolph von Menzel have so far been clearly identified as Nazi-looted art, 13 of which have been returned to their rightful owners.
Of the more than 1,500 works of art, 300 can be proven to have been in the possession of the Gurlitt family before the Nazi era. The remaining pieces in the collection were examined for years by an international team of researchers to determine their provenance.
"We did everything that was feasible. I can't remember any case in provenance research where such intensive work was done," Gilbert Lupfer, director of the German Lost Art Foundation, told DW in 2020, after the final report was made public.
Mere numbers are of little help here, Lupfer said. Of course, the 14 clearly identified cases — in terms of the entire collection — appear nominal. Nevertheless, "every single case solved is a contribution to what could be called historical justice. I am happy about every piece we were able to identify and return. Yet, there is still a large gray area."
'Portrait of a Seated Young Woman' (1850) by Thomas Couture was also identified as Nazi-looted art and returned to heirs
The rest of the collection now belongs to the Kunstmuseum Bern, to which Cornelius Gurlitt had surprisingly left his works of art in his will drawn up before his death in 2014.
In Germany, much has been invested into provenance research in the last decade, both in terms of personnel and money.
The German Lost Art Foundation in Magdeburg was founded in 2015. It still has much to do, and many questions remain unanswered.
While the case of the Gurlitt art trove and its 80-year-old custodian were in the public spotlight for months, little is made public surrounding German art museums' purchases or alleged donations from the World War II period. Why are these works not posted on the internet in order to identify possible expropriated owners?
The story of Cornelius Gurlitt has made history twice over, and has been the subject of books, films, and even plays. But other questions remain unanswered. For instance, why did the art market, which was well aware of the existence of this dubious collection, continue to buy and auction works from the Gurlitt art trove even after the war?
This article has been translated from German.
