Germany: Munich car 'attack' injures 30, suspect detained

Weidel: 'Under the AfD, the man wouldn't have been here in the first place'

02/13/2025 February 13, 2025 Weidel: 'Under the AfD, the man wouldn't have been here in the first place'

Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), has insisted that the 24-year-old Afghan national detained on suspicion of driving his car into a trade union march in Munich on Thursday would never even have entered Germany had her party been in power.

"It's always the same pattern: an asylum-seeker comes to Germany, his asylum application is rejected and he's not deported," she said during a live studio talk with voters on public broadcaster ZDF, insisting: "Under the AfD, he wouldn't have been here in the first place."

Weidel placed blame for the incident at the door of Bavarian Premier Markus Söder (CSU), saying: "The question which politicians need to face, especially Söder, is: What was the man even doing here?"

For transparency, Weidel was speaking live just moments after Söder had clarified that the suspect did have a valid residency permit and was not subject to a deportation order as reported earlier (see previous entry below).

"I don't understand these political failures. It's always the same and people are fed up," Weidel continued. "They want solutions, they want secure borders, they want strict enforcement of law and order and they want the deportation of illegal migrants and criminals."

Weidel then faced her first audience question from a man who runs a company that produces highly specialist plastic brain implants, and where 21% of the workforce comes from 27 different countries.

"A diverse and global company policy has led to innovation that we export to 81 different countries," he said, adding that many of the firm's employees now feel afraid and unwelcome.

After first making a point of not using gender-neutral language because "I don't gender," Weidel responded that the AfD only wants to deport what she called illegal migrants and criminals.