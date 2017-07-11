Germany: Greens face decision day on post-Merkel coalition deal

Germany's environmentalist Greens are to announce on Monday the result of a vote by its members on whether to enter a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).

A 'yes' vote from members of the party — the last of the three to give its approval to the so-called traffic light coalition — would pave the way for the first government in 16 years without Angela Merkel as chancellor.

New chancellor by Wednesday?

If the Greens approve the coalition agreement, Social Democrats' Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz could be elected to office on Wednesday.

The SPD on Monday announced its picks for the Cabinet of the new federal government.

The party — which emerged as the strongest party in Germany's September election — will take the portfolios for labor and social affairs, health, interior, defense, development, construction and housing, and the chancellery.

What Germany's new coalition government is planning

The three parties held two months of intense negotiations following September's election. They presented their plans in Berlin on November 24, under the title "Dare more progress."

Some of the key points of a coalition that plans to serve as an "alliance for freedom, justice, and sustainability" include:

Introducing a minimum wage of €12 ($13.55) per hour;

Make housing affordable, capping rent increases more tightly and building 400,000 new homes a year, including 100,000 using public funds;

Relieving electricity customers by no longer having the billion-euro renewable energy surcharge financed on electricity bills;

Establishing a new Federal Ministry for Construction and expanding the Ministry of Economics to include climate protection;

Obtaining 80% of Germany's electricity from renewable energies by 2030;

Lowering the voting age to 16;

Legalizing the recreational use of cannabis.

The new government will replace the grand coalition of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the SPD — the two largest party blocs in parliament, who have dominated German politics since the end of World War II.

