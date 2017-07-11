Germany: Greens face decision day on post-Merkel coalition deal

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The approval of Green Party members is the last hurdle for a new three-way coalition government in Germany. The two other parties, the Free Democrats and the Social Democrats have already voted in favor.
The new 'traffic-light' coalition is promising a progressive program after 16 years of center-right led government
Germany's environmentalist Greens are to announce on Monday the result of a vote by its members on whether to enter a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).
A 'yes' vote from members of the party — the last of the three to give its approval to the so-called traffic light coalition — would pave the way for the first government in 16 years without Angela Merkel as chancellor.
If the Greens approve the coalition agreement, Social Democrats' Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz could be elected to office on Wednesday.
The SPD on Monday announced its picks for the Cabinet of the new federal government.
The party — which emerged as the strongest party in Germany's September election — will take the portfolios for labor and social affairs, health, interior, defense, development, construction and housing, and the chancellery.
The three parties held two months of intense negotiations following September's election. They presented their plans in Berlin on November 24, under the title "Dare more progress."
Some of the key points of a coalition that plans to serve as an "alliance for freedom, justice, and sustainability" include:
The new government will replace the grand coalition of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the SPD — the two largest party blocs in parliament, who have dominated German politics since the end of World War II.
