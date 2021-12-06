Germany: Social Democrats announce ministers for new government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) prospective new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced its much-awaited list of cabinet ministers on Monday.

The appointment of Karl Lauterbach as new health minister made the headlines. Throughout the COVID pandemic the trained doctor has become the party's star turn: He has over 700,000 followers on Twitter and appears in TV talkshows almost on a weekly basis, urging tough action to curb the spread of the virus.

Karl Lauterbach will be Germany's new Health Minister

Who are the new ministers?

The SPD will hold a number of key Cabinet positions. Designated Chancellor Olaf Scholz has named Nancy Faeser as Germany's first female interior minister. Former Interior Minister Christine Lambrecht will lead the Defense Ministry. Klara Geywitz from Potsdam will take over the new ministry for housing — she had unsuccessfully applied for party chair with Scholz two years ago. Svenja Schulze, who has been Environment Minister in the government under Angela Merkel, will take over the development ministry. Hubertus Heil will remain labor affairs minister.

The new cabinet will see an equal number of male and female ministers come in — one of Olaf Scholz's key promises.

On Saturday an SPD party conferenceapproved the new coalition agreementwhich will see them govern together with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP).

The accord received overwhelming support, with 598 delegates voting for it, seven voting against the plan and three abstentions. That corresponds to a 98.8% approval rate.

The new government will be sworn in on Wednesday.

This article will be updated as more information emerges.