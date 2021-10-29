FDP (Free Democratic Party, Free Democrats)

Founded in 1948, the libertarian FDP was the junior coalition partner in German governments led by the CDU and the SPD for a total of 45 years.

The FDP promotes a free-market economy and individual liberty and has a reputation as a "king maker" for both Germany's big parties, neither of whom have managed to get an absolute majority for decades. The FDP's critics allege that the party caters only to its voter base of urban, wealthy, self-employed male white individuals. This is an automatic page compilating all DW content on the FDP.