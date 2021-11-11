Visit the new DW website

German election 2021

Some 60.4 million people are eligible to vote in Germany's general election for the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on September 26, 2021.

The Bundestag is Germany's main legislative body. Its members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting. It currently has 709 members from seven parties — the Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister party, the CSU, the Social Democrats (SPD), the far-right AfD, the environmentalist Green party, the socialist Left party and the business-friendly FDP. This page is a compilation of DW's content on the German election in 2021.

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Merkel's last dance (final episode): the legacy interview 11.11.2021

Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel really is going to step off that dance floor soon. What better way to end a podcast dedicated to her last dance, i.e.her last year in office, than with a rare exclusive interview? DW's Max Hofmann waltzed the German chancellor through the interview and has the backstory for us in this final episode of "Merkel's last dance."
In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 
Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: The FDP's clever tactician 26.10.2021

The Free Democrats is the smallest of three parties trying to form Germany's new government. But its chairman, Christian Lindner, is proving to be especially ambitious. DW takes a look at the man at the helm.
Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany begins new parliamentary era 26.10.2021

The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period began with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history could finally convene.
Berlin, 21.10.21Olaf Scholz (SPD, 2.v.l), Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesfinanzminister, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Germany: Center-left coalition talks officially begin 21.10.2021

With divergent platforms and a promise to have a new government before Christmas, the Social Democrats, Greens and business-focused Free Democrats have their work cut out for them.
19.09.2021 Germany's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and co-leader of Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party, speaks during a Party Congress event in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Green Party agrees to start formal coalition talks 17.10.2021

Party delegates have voted by a large majority to join formal negotiations with the Social Democrats and the neoliberal FDP to form the next government.
15/10/2021 Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP ready to start formal coalition talks 15.10.2021

SPD party leadership on Friday voted unanimously to go-ahead with formal coalition talks, the Greens and FDP are scheduled to hold similar party votes on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Germany: SPD, Greens, FDP make progress in exploratory talks 12.10.2021

The parties that made the most gains in the German election could reach common ground by the end of this week. Differences in tax policy and climate change are said to be the main sticking points in the talks.
26/09/2021*** Berlin*** Menschen warten in einer Schlange vor einem Wahllokal im Berliner Stadtteil Prenzlauer Berg darauf, ihre Stimmen zur Bundestagswahl, der Abgeordnetenhauswahl und der Wahl der Bezirksvertretungen abgeben zu dürfen. Darüber hinaus können sie bei einem Volksentscheid darüber abstimmen, ob große Wohnungskonzerne mit mehr als 3.000 Wohnungen enteignet werden sollen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German election chaos in Berlin — what happens now? 11.10.2021

Irregularities and loopholes in the German capital on election day have shocked many observers. Even though the results might not be affected, candidates and parties could still bring legal challenges.
11.10.2021 Olaf Scholz (M), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Sondierungsgespräche. Heute beraten die SPD mit der FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP resume coalition talks after tight election 11.10.2021

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD have met with the Greens and the FDP in an effort to hammer out a new German government. This marks the second set of three-way talks among the parties.
06.10.2021, Berlin - Eine Ampel vor dem Reichstagsgebäude leuchtet in einer Langzeitbelichtung in allen drei Phasen, wobei sich der Straßenverkehr als Leuchtspuren abzeichnet. (Aufnahme mit Langzeitbelichtung)

German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first 3-way talks to explore possible coalition 07.10.2021

It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
26/09/2021*** Duisburg*** Eine Wählerin wirft ihren Stimmzettel in einem Wahllokal in die Wahlurne. In Nordrhein-Westfalen sind 12,9 Millionen Menschen wahlberechtigt. NRW-Ministerpräsident Laschet tritt für die Union als Kanzlerkandidat an und will nach der Wahl in jedem Fall nach Berlin wechseln. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German youth voted for change — but what does that really mean? 02.10.2021

In last weekend's German election, the neoliberal FDP was the most popular party for first-time voters, along with the environmentalist Greens. For some, this was no surprise.

20.09.21 *** Sonnenblumen blühen in der Nähe vom Kohlekraftwerk Mehrum im Landkreis Peine. Klimaschutz und Kohleausstieg sind zentrale Themen im Wahlkampf zur Bundestagswahl 2021. (zu dpa-Korr: Klima, Pflege und Schulden - Welche Aufgaben erbt die neue Regierung? Vom 20.09.2021)

Can Germany's Greens and Free Democrats work together on climate? 01.10.2021

Germany's Green Party and the business-focused Free Democrats aren't natural partners on climate. Could they reconcile their ecological and economic interests and potentially work together in the next government?

Germany's Greens, FDP hold exploratory coalition talks 01.10.2021

Germany's two kingmaker parties have ended a round of talks that may bring them closer to becoming part of a new government. The Greens and the business-friendly FDP are usually far apart ideologically, but their leaders appear eager to show unity.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

After the election nearly all parties are promising change and a fresh start. But how do young people see their country's political future? Guests; Valerie Höhne (Der Spiegel), Raghida Bahnam (Freelance Jounalist), Benjamin Alvarez (DW)
