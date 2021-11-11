German election 2021

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Some 60.4 million people are eligible to vote in Germany's general election for the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on September 26, 2021.
The Bundestag is Germany's main legislative body. Its members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting. It currently has 709 members from seven parties — the Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister party, the CSU, the Social Democrats (SPD), the far-right AfD, the environmentalist Green party, the socialist Left party and the business-friendly FDP. This page is a compilation of DW's content on the German election in 2021.
Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel really is going to step off that dance floor soon. What better way to end a podcast dedicated to her last dance, i.e.her last year in office, than with a rare exclusive interview? DW's Max Hofmann waltzed the German chancellor through the interview and has the backstory for us in this final episode of "Merkel's last dance."
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
Germany's two kingmaker parties have ended a round of talks that may bring them closer to becoming part of a new government. The Greens and the business-friendly FDP are usually far apart ideologically, but their leaders appear eager to show unity.
