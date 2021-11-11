German election 2021

Some 60.4 million people are eligible to vote in Germany's general election for the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on September 26, 2021.

The Bundestag is Germany's main legislative body. Its members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting. It currently has 709 members from seven parties — the Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister party, the CSU, the Social Democrats (SPD), the far-right AfD, the environmentalist Green party, the socialist Left party and the business-friendly FDP. This page is a compilation of DW's content on the German election in 2021.