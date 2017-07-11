German unity: Eastern states still lag economically, but catching up, report says

Gauged in economic terms, Germany's five eastern states still trail the western states by 18%, according to data from the Economy Ministry in its annual study on German Unity, which was published Wednesday and based on 2020 data.

But economic performance in Berlin, once a NATO-backed urban "island" that was both divided and surrounded by former Soviet-run communist East Germany and now a city-state with 3.7 million residents, has reached the overall German average, the report said

Germany reunified in 1990 — a year after East Germans' protests led to the fall of the Berlin Wall — using precepts largely codified within the former West Germany's constitution.

Wednesday's report, presented by Federal Commissioner for Germany's Eastern States Marco Wanderwitz of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), ranks the five eastern states, including Berlin, at 82.8%, compared to Germany's 11 western states.

Excluding Berlin, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the four other eastern states, was 77.9%, signaling disparities among the eastern states themselves.

Marco Wanderwitz: eastern scepticism remains

Back in 2010, five eastern states — Brandenburg (outlying Berlin city-state on all sides), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony — had a combined GDP performance put at 69.6%.

Adding reunified Berlin city-state to that eastern mix, the performance rose to 74.2%.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin Stalin's 'worker palaces' In the wake of Stalin's failed blockade of West Berlin, the Soviet-backed East German government set about building a socialist utopia amid the ruins of the city. In the early 1950s, West Berliners looked on aghast as new socialist-style apartment blocks (dubbed worker palaces) and retail buildings appropriated Prussian aesthetics along the grand boulevard of communist invention, Stalin Allee.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin 'The city of tomorrow' Meanwhile in the midst of bombed-out West Berlin, modernist masters like Le Corbusier, Egon Eiermann, Walter Gropius, Arne Jacobsen and Oscar Niemeyer were invited to pitch designs for "the city of tomorrow." The resulting Hansaviertel, or Hansa quarter, was shown off at the International Building Exhibition, the Interbau 1957, as reaction to the classical pomp of East Berlin's Stalin Allee.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin Kino International on Karl Marx Allee Kino International — and the iconic Cafe Moskau next door — was not completed until the early 1960s. The buildings were part of the GDR's response to the Interbau exhibition held in West Berlin and the Hansaviertel in 1957. Today, Kino International is an iconic example of postwar modernism and is among the cinemas hosting the Berlin International Film Festival.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin Haus der Kulturen der Welt Located a few kilometers away from Hansaviertel in the Tiergarten park, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (House of the Cultures of the World), or the "pregnant oyster," was built to showcase and debate international contemporary art. Designed in 1957 by architect Hugh Stubbins as a part of the Interbau exhibition, this gift from the US could importantly be seen from the other side of the Wall.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin Corbusierhaus: High modernism in the West Another counterpoint to the pseudo Prussian classicism of Stalin Allee, iconic Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier created this color-coded residential block as a "machine for living in." The light, airy living spaces and surrounding green space created the ultimate urban living experience, while it was built near the Olympic Stadium as an outpost of the Interbau due to its size.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin The end of Karl Marx Allee By the early 1970s, the reconstruction of Karl Marx Allee would finally end at the vast Berlin Alexanderplatz. Embodying the shift back to Soviet-style international modernism, huge prefabricated residential skyscrapers dubbed "Plattenbau" rose up in every direction, while the Fernsehturm, or TV Tower, still dominates the scene.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin Zehlendorf Forest Estate The Berlin government also wants to add an existing social housing estate deep in the west to existing UNESCO-listed social housing estates in the city. Bruno Taut, utopian socialist and Bauhaus architect, was given an undeveloped area at the edge of Berlin to create a non-profit housing complex modeled on the garden city movement, and which would be an upgrade to his famed "Horseshoe" estate.

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin UNESCO-listed 'Horseshoe' housing estate Bruno Taut conceived the airy, sun-filled "Horseshoe" housing estate (Hufeisensiedlung) in Berlin in the mid-1920s at the height of the Weimar Republic's social housing boom. He used modernist design to conflate the barrier between the chaotic, industrial city and a rural arcadia. It was designated UNESCO World Heritage in 2008; now Berlin aims to add more such utopian buildings to the list. Author: Stuart Braun



The individual disposable income in the east was about 86% of that in the west. And, whereas the gender gap disadvantaging women stood at 23% in western states last year, in eastern states the disparity was only 6%.

Private assets remained heavily imbalanced, with western households having €182,000 ($216,00) and eastern households only €88,000, or 48% by comparison.

That gap had narrowed since 1993, when the eastern assets stood at only 29%, noted the ministry's report.

On climate-impacting carbon-dioxide emissions, the eastern states, including Berlin had achieved 60% while western states only 21%

Reunification as "success"

Wanderwitz, born in Karl-Marx City, renamed Chemnitz and a member of the Bundestag from Saxony state since 2002, nevertheless on Wednesday described the eastern states' economic recovery since reunification as "successful."

Since 1990, the siting of government and research institutions, as well as infrastructure projects in the east, had even resulted in new technologies now being at the forefront in areas, one devoted, for example, to coal extraction, he said.

Since 2020, the German government no longer provided regional funding based on east-west coordinates, said Wanderwitz, but "according to actual need."

"The overriding goal remains equivalent living conditions," he said, referring to Germany as a whole.

Brown coal extraction replaced by floating tourist house boats at Lausitz, Saxony

On eastern political attitudes, Wanderwitz said many people had a "deepened fundamental skepticism" toward democracy, adding: "This is admittedly a minority, but the minority is larger than in the old German states."

"This is democracy-endangering… this situation must change, that before every regional election in eastern Germany, we stare like rabbits at a snake and tremble over pending results, wondering what percentages extreme-right forces will reach."

Chancellor Merkel, in an interview published Wednesday by the magazine "Wirtschaft und Markt" (Economy and Market), said the east-west gap had so narrowed that Germany must focus on structurally weak regions in the west as well.

The federal government would, however, she said, maintain its eastern regional advancement policies — begun in the 1990s under her predecessor the late Helmut Kohl, who once promised "flourishing landscapes" in the east.

"We can see great progress in equalizing living conditions in the east and west, added Merkel. "Let's think, for example, of the baseline pension, which is particularly important for people in the new German states is important."

Carsten Schneider, parliamentary manager of the Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel's junior government coalition partner, said eastern Germany remained disadvantaged and predicted that within the next 20 or 30 years it would still struggle to reach western levels.

That was despite "the capacity for innovation and improvisation being greater in the east," he told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.

"We have to take advantage of this," said Schneider, urging a focus in all decisions on new technologies, such as hydrogen as fuel, being kept on eastern states.

ipj/sms (dpa, AFP, epd)